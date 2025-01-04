Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham host Newcastle in their opening match of the New Year today, with the pressure on to secure a win.

Spurs have won just one of their last six games in the Premier League and were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves last time out.

Ange Postecoglou’s brand of football continues to divide opinion and the injury crisis at the club cannot be overlooked, with an already depleted squad now also hit by a sickness bug.

All that means the visit of Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies is hugely unwelcome. After a slow start to the season, Newcastle have won their last five games across all competitions and have fresh eyes on Champions League qualification.

They cruised to a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night and will feel confident about their trip to north London.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off time today on Saturday January 4, 2025.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host the game.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the contest on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon live with Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick in north London.

Tottenham vs Newcastle team news

Destiny Udogie is facing an injury lay-off of around six weeks after the hamstring issue he suffered during the draw with Wolves. Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Wilson Odobert are all injured, though Djed Spence is back from a ban.

A virus has also hit the Spurs squad before the game, leaving the likes of third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin and young defender Alfie Dorrington on standby for potential first starts.

Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended again after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Blow: Destiny Udogie is the latest injury absentee for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Newcastle will be without the suspended Fabian Schar. Kieran Trippier is fit to face his former club despite coming off against Manchester United, while Sven Botman could return to the squad for the first time this season.

Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are all still injured.

Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction

With Newcastle flying right now, it would hardly be a surprise to see them win convincingly this afternoon.

Newcastle to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 74

Draws: 34

Newcastle wins: 63

Tottenham vs Newcastle match odds

Tottenham to win: 27/10

Draw: 16/5

Newcastle to win: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).