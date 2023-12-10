Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Spurs welcome Newcastle to the north London today in a fascinating Premier League clash. The two teams have shone during the early parts of the season but have since hit a frustrating patch with a raft of injuries having dented their progress. Heung-min Son is one such concern for Tottenham but he starts alongside Richarlison this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are in a strange position. They have been largely happy with their performances but have now scored first in their last five league games - but are yet to win any of them. The Australian was angry after the defeat to West Ham too, venting his frustration at Tottenham’s inability to take chances.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are running on empty at the moment. Though they remain capable of beating anyone on their day, navigating the relentless schedule while relying on so few bodies appeared to catch up with them at Everton on Thursday. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, where Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Newcastle updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

GOAL! Udogie nets first Spurs strike

GOAL! Richarlison doubles Tottenham lead

GOAL! Spurs lead by three as Richarlison gets second

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

17:52 , Marc Mayo

Spurs threatening to run riot after Richarlison's second goal. They have a great chance to earn revenge for the 6-1 defeat in their last meeting with Newcastle now.

Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle | 62 mins

17:52 , Marc Mayo

CLOSE!

If the second goal brought about a sense of relief, that is a real "and breathe..." moment for Tottenham.

The hosts want more now - and Brennan Johnson slams the woodwork!

GGGOOOAAALLL!!!! Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle | Richarlison, 60'

17:49 , Marc Mayo

RICHARLISON AT THE DOUBLE!

Pedro Porro creates it with a clipped ball into the area, which the striker catches up with before slotting home!

A beaming Ange Postecoglou embraces Porro on the touchline, what a vital goal for Spurs.

Story continues

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 59 mins

17:49 , Marc Mayo

Booking for Jamaal Lascelles for holding onto Heung-min Son's coattails very literally as the Spurs captain raced away.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 58 mins

17:47 , Marc Mayo

Not a huge amount of threat on the break from Spurs at the minute.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski look to combine down the right but a poor ball by the Swede doesn't find Richarlison into the box.

Richarlison grabs his first goal for Spurs that wasn't a header! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/gKqs3kFcij — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

17:45 , Marc Mayo

An obvious point but the next goal is hugely important. If Newcastle get it, game on.

If Spurs do, the visitors minds could easily turn to Wednesday's crucial Champions League game against AC Milan.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 54 mins

17:43 , Marc Mayo

Ben Davies back in to clear a Kieran Trippier cross as Newcastle finally start to make in-roads on this Spurs defence.

Speaking of which, Cristian Romero is down clutching his leg after a tangle with Joelinton...

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 52 mins

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Nicely done by Anthony Gordon after darting onto a Bruno Guimaraes ball. He wins a free-kick in the final third off Cristian Romero.

In it comes from Kieran Trippier... Yves Bissouma turns it away.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 49 mins

17:38 , Marc Mayo

Some early pressure from the Magpies, which may suit Tottenham as they've looked most vulnerable when countered on lately.

Plenty of space in behind for the hosts to break into themselves, too.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 46 mins

17:36 , Marc Mayo

Anthony Gordon moves to the central striker role for Newcastle, as Alexander Isak goes wide.

Not a huge amount Eddie Howe can do with a semi-fit, limited bench.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | Kick-off!

17:35

No changes at the break as we get back underway.

Highlights: Richarlison makes it 2-0 to Spurs

17:34

That's his first non-headed goal for Tottenham!

"SPURS HAVE THEIR SMILE BACK" 😊



Richarlison ends his seven-game run without a goal! ✅ pic.twitter.com/FiFs4ajWH4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Work to do for Newcastle

17:29

It's just as well that Eddie Howe has Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff back on the bench today, because he needs to make a change or two pronto.

Both of Newcastle's centre-backs look to be carrying knocks, too.

It's hard to see them getting back into this...

Tottenham well worth their lead

17:26

How big was that second goal for Spurs?

It could prove a turning point in their season, as they would now have to undergo a very large collapse to let Newcastle back into this one.

A two-goal lead, which could easily have been three and is more than justified.

Ahead at the break! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ClnBlWQp9k — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 10, 2023

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

17:23 , Marc Mayo

An impressive half from Spurs, who crucially added a second goal after taking the lead.

Postecoglou will still feel his side could have been more clinical but from here it will be a big ask for an exhausted-looking Newcastle to become the sixth side in a row to come from behind against Spurs.

Highlights: Destiny Udogie fires Spurs ahead

17:21 , Marc Mayo

The Italian's first goal for the club!

"He's deserved it"



DESTINY UDOGIE RIGHT ON THE LINE FOR TOTTENHAM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/maAzJMmDnf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | HALF-TIME!

17:19 , Marc Mayo

That doesn't actually feel like the best Spurs have played over 45 minutes in recent weeks... but they're 2-0 up!

In fairness, the hosts are very good value for it against a tame Newcastle team.

Destiny Udogie and Richarlison on the scoresheet.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 45 mins

17:16 , Marc Mayo

Three added minutes.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 43 mins

17:15 , Marc Mayo

CLOSE!

Nearly 3-0 again... Dejan Kulusevski down the left places a cross into the six-yard box, it bounces off a defender and Richarlison misses making contact with a header!

From the corner, the Brazilian guides an effort straight at Martin Dubravka.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 42 mins

17:13 , Marc Mayo

Fabian Schar the next to make an error at the back and Dejan Kulusevski bounces an effort at the goalkeeper.

Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | 40 mins

17:12 , Marc Mayo

What a huge moment of relief for Spurs!

Newcastle had a couple of chances to equalise and face a mammoth task to get back into this one...

Brennan Johnson is the next to go close - a third would surely end this as a contest.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

17:10 , Marc Mayo

It's Richarlison's first goal with his feet for Spurs and a big moment for the Brazilian but the story of this game is very much Son's lethal return to the wing.

It's transformed Spurs' in the final third and added the "conviction" that Postecoglou felt was missing vs West Ham.

GGGOOOAAAALLL!!! Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle | Richarlison, 38'

17:08 , Marc Mayo

RICHARLISON!

Heung-min Son has Kieran Trippier on toast and the Brazilian waits for his cross to deliver a crisp finish!

Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle | 33 mins

17:05 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Poor stuff from Pedro Porro to gift the ball away in his own half.

Forward come Newcastle, Miguel Almiron fed into the box but he slides a shot within reach of Guglielmo Vicario. Well held.

Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle | 30 mins

17:02 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

That should have been 2-0... Brennan Johnson gets down the right and swings in a cross as Richarlison and Heung-min Son race to the back post.

But it's Pape Sarr first to it and he makes a weak connection to shoot wide!

Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle | 28 mins

17:00 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle straight on the front foot after going behind.

If you were Eddie Howe, this could well have been your gameplan...

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

16:58 , Marc Mayo

Validation for Postecoglou's decision to move Son left as the Korean's excellent one-two with Udogie leads to the breakthrough.

Now for the hard part...can Spurs hold on to this lead?

GGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle | Udogie, 26'

16:56 , Marc Mayo

SPURS LEAD!

Neat play down the left sees Heung-min Son free to run to the byline, where he drills a low cross straight at Destiny Udogie to score.

The Italian has his first goal for Tottenham!

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 24 mins

16:56 , Marc Mayo

Late one from Cristian Romero on Miguel Almiron, who had nicked the ball away after a decent run.

A bit fortunate to dodge a booking, the Argentine.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 22 mins

16:53 , Marc Mayo

A few near-misses in Tottenham's build-up play in and around the box, two balls into the box not able to meet Richarlison's run.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 17 mins

16:48 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Another big intervention to keep the scores level, this time from the visitors as Cristian Romero's header from a corner is hacked off the line by Miguel Almiron!

Ben Davies to the rescue 🦸



The defender's vital touch stops Alexander Isak tapping into an empty net 👏 #TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/kmkQkZlVfw — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2023

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

16:47 , Marc Mayo

Son is unexpectedly playing wide left today with Richarlison through the middle.

Perhaps Postecoglou is looking for more thrust from wide areas after Spurs squandered plenty of good positions against the Hammers midweek.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 15 mins

16:46 , Marc Mayo

Swift Spurs counter is ended by Miguel Almiron getting back on Heung-min Son as he raced into the box.

The Tottenham captain then gives a foul away for an arm on the Paraguayan.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 12 mins

16:43 , Marc Mayo

A new injury worry for Newcastle, Fabian Schar is holding his hip after a tumble under pressure from Dejan Kulusevski.

But after some treatment looks like he should continue.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 9 mins

16:40 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Anthony Gordon darts clear down the left and Spurs are caught out with their high line...

Ben Davies makes a superb tackle to divert his cross away from Alexander Isak - who would have had a tap-in!

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 8 mins

16:38 , Marc Mayo

First sight of goal for Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes lashes one over from range.

It wasn't too far away but the goalkeeper wasn't worried.

(REUTERS)

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

16:38 , Marc Mayo

Spurs have made their customary fast start but Postecoglou will be focussed on their "conviction" in the final third after feeling it was desperately lacking in the defeats to Villa and West Ham here.

Kulusevski does not look encumbered by playing in a mask and has already been involved in some smart pieces of forward play.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 5 mins

16:36 , Marc Mayo

Richarlison into the box again and a shot is deflected over at the near post.

Ange Postecoglou will be pleased to see him getting involved down the middle so early.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 4 mins

16:35 , Marc Mayo

Great block by Bruno Guimaraes to get in before Richarlison fires at goal, after a lovely flick by Destiny Udogie set the Spurs striker up in the D.

Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle | 2 mins

16:32 , Marc Mayo

Heung-min Son on the left wing for Spurs, who have Richarlison up in the central striker's role.

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Kick-off!

16:30 , Marc Mayo

We have Chris Kavanagh with the whistle today, and he gets us underway!

"They've got that many injuries they might need him" 😅



This guy is buzzing for Tottenham vs Newcastle! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/HKqYd6EVH9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Here come the players!

16:27 , Marc Mayo

The Tottenham Stadium lights show ramps up the atmosphere before Heung-min Son and Jamaal Lascelles lead the two teams out.

Ange Postecoglou to Sky Sports on Spurs team news

16:24 , Marc Mayo

"It's good to have [Richarlison and Pape Sarr] back, we needed to change it up a bit anyway.

"It's been a bit of a heavy week.

"Sonny's good, everyone has recovered from the other night."

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Video preview

16:21 , Marc Mayo

Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick is at Tottenham Stadium and delivers a preview for today's game.

Just ten minutes until kick-off!

Attention turns to north London as Spurs and Newcastle face off in the race for Europe@Dan_KP is on the scene to preview kick-off 🎥



LIVE: https://t.co/QEIyJvDMkF#TOTNEW | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/qCBJdF2V2O — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 10, 2023

Eddie Howe to Sky Sports on Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff's return

16:17 , Marc Mayo

"We've not just missed the players, we've missed the personalities. Hopefully the team on the pitch make sure we don't need them.

"I don't see a big issue [with a lack of substitutes previously], they all want to play the game."

Dejan Kulusevski dons a facemask in the warm-up

16:14 , Marc Mayo

We weren't necessarily expecting the Tottenham winger to need a facemask today! We'll post the details when we have them.

(Getty Images)

Warm-ups underway!

16:11 , Marc Mayo

We're into the thick of the warm-ups at Tottenham Stadium as we approach kick-off.

What those results mean for Tottenham and Newcastle

16:08 , Marc Mayo

West Ham losing is good news for these two, although Manchester City are now six points clear of Spurs.

Tottenham know a win today will leave them with a three-point gap up to City in fourth and Manchester United in sixth.

A draw is enough to nudge Newcastle over the Red Devils but they can grab fifth off Spurs with a win.

Full-time in the early games!

16:03 , Marc Mayo

Where to begin with the three 2pm kick-offs?!

Chelsea beaten AGAIN, this time away at Everton after two second-half goals for the Toffees.

Manchester City come from behind to beat Luton 2-1 despite Erling Haaland being ruled out through injury.

And West Ham beaten 5-0 by Fulham only days after a superb win away to Spurs!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off

15:59 , Marc Mayo

Just half an hour to go until we get rocking in north London!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ange Postecoglou tells Sky Sports what he wants to see from his players

15:56 , Marc Mayo

"It's a bit of everything.

"Positional stuff, a bit of decision making, all those kinds of things.

"The more you expose the guys to those situations, the more they adapt to how we want to play and the positions they need to get into, and the more effective we'll be."

Eddie Howe ready to go toe-to-toe with Ange Postecoglou

15:54 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe spoke ahead of this game about the changes Ange Postecoglou has made at Tottenham.

"Tottenham have certainly changed a lot of their build-up patterns," Howe said.

"Their formation and the way they play is totally different. I've enjoyed watching them play. [They were] free-scoring early season, with a lot of interesting movements. He has done very well in a short period of time to implement his philosophy.

"I think it would need a very similar performance to last year, where we were excellent. We were at our best defensively, we were at our best in attack as well. That was a memorable day and that gave us a really big lift for what was ahead.

"It came at a key stage of the season, so we certainly know the importance of this match."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Blueprint for beating Tottenham made clear

15:48 , Marc Mayo

Of all Tottenham's recent setbacks this midweek's was the most dispiriting — a familiar and self-inflicted defeat against fierce rivals West Ham.

Mingled with the disappointment after the home defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa, there was a sense of optimism at Spurs's progress and pride at their performance, but on Thursday night there was only frustration for Ange Postecoglou, his players and fans.

For a fifth game running, Spurs squandered a lead and failed to win — they have now taken one point from a possible 15 — setting a new Premier League record and continuing an alarming trend of being unable to build on promising positions.

Read the full story!

Good news comes on the bench for Toon

15:43 , Marc Mayo

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff are fit for the bench as Newcastle name an unchanged XI from the one beaten by Everton in midweek.

That means skipper Jamaal Lascelles is ready to start after a knock.

Two changes for Tottenham

15:36 , Marc Mayo

Richarlison replaces Giovani Lo Celso in the Spurs attack today to ensure a natural striker plays up top.

Heung-min Son should move out wide as a result after passing fit from a knock accrued in midweek.

Pape Sarr is also ready to return to the XI after injury, replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Newcastle team confirmed

15:32 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Ritche, Krafth, Hall, Longstaff, A. Murphy

How Tottenham line up today

15:30 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Donley, Gil, Veliz

Tottenham team news rumours

15:28 , Marc Mayo

Social media talk is that Heung-min Son and Richarlison get the nod up top for Tottenham today!

Team news confirmed in just a minute...

Around the grounds

15:26 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City have spun their deficit at Luton back in their favour, they lead 2-1 at Luton after Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish goals.

Everton lead Chelsea 1-0 and West Ham are four goals down at Fulham.

Bernardo Silva curls in a precise finish to put Man City level! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TgX8X19MxY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Throwback: Newcastle plunder Tottenham for 6-1 win

15:21 , Marc Mayo

Five goals for the Toon inside the first 21 minutes the last time these two met!

Newcastle are 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 Tottenham 😱



Isak with two goals in two minutes!!! pic.twitter.com/boN9J71BYd — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 23, 2023

Team news boost for Newcastle

15:13 , Marc Mayo

Sean Longstaff is back in the squad for Eddie Howe today - one of many injury absentees of late.

Back in the matchday squad! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hjLOvOCLDN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 10, 2023

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off

15:08 , Marc Mayo

We are about and hour and a quarter away from the teams coming out at Tottenham Stadium.

The line-ups will be confirmed shortly!

14:57 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou says he has "full faith" in winger Brennan Johnson to be a decisive player in future.

Johnson, who joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5million deal in the summer, was among those guiltiest of squandering promising positions on Thursday night as Spurs were beaten by West Ham.

He has scored just once in a Spurs shirt and Postecoglou believes the 22-year-old needs more self-belief.

“He’s joined a big football club," Postecoglou said. "You can’t play for a big football club and hide away. It doesn’t happen.

“You look at any player who goes to a big football club, that’s where they want to be, they want the responsibility, they want the limelight, they want to be the person who makes that difference.

“That’s why Brennan came here. He could have very easily stayed at Nottingham Forest where he was making a great career for himself. But he wanted to get out of his comfort zone because he had been there for so long and he chose to come to a big club.

"Well, that’s part of being at a big club. I know he knows that. But that’s not just an overnight thing. He’ll come to embrace that. We’ve seen elements of his game which are very, very exciting and we’ve got to get him to do that more and believe in himself more.

“I know that will come. I have full faith that it will come. I’ve seen that in him. But like any other process with young players and young people, they have got to get to that space. You try to help them to get there as quickly as possible but sometimes it takes a little bit longer."

14:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs players ready for a big afternoon...

14:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Postecoglou also revealed he has told his players that playing under him would not "get any easier" even if results pick up, because he will always demand more.

"Do they want to be part of this? Because it's not gonna get any easier, that's the one thing I keep telling them," he continued.

"There’s never going to be a time where it's going to be smooth, not while I’m at the club. Even when things are going well. I'm going to be pushing for us to be better.

"I'm going to be pushing for us to improve and pushing for us to bring success to this football club."

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou says he knows "unequivocally" how to address Tottenham's slump but warned his players it would never be a "smooth" ride while he is at the club.

Spurs' winless run stretched to a fifth game with a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Thursday, becoming the first club in Premier League history to take the lead in five consecutive matches and fail to win.

They again failed to convert early dominance into more than one goal against the Hammers and Postecoglou believes his players have fallen into the trap of believing "the football alone" will guarantee results - something he says has happened at all his previous clubs.

"I have been there and I have the benefit of experience," he said. "I've been through this many times. So I know, unequivocally, what we need to do.

"But for a lot of these guys, it's the first time. And I'm always mindful of that wherever I've been. That's why I know that invariably, sometimes it's happened at the beginning of my tenure, sometimes happened in the middle, sometimes at the end of the first season. But always in the first season there are challenges.

"Players need to go through that and come out the other side and see that: ‘Okay, we've survived that. It hasn't killed us, we're still going, we're still alive, we're still up for it’, right? And then if anything it can make us stronger going forward.

"But obviously, I have the benefit of that experience. The players don’t and my role in this is to guide them through it. I know how we get through this, and I know what the road ahead looks like. But they’ve got to go through it themselves and find out about it themselves."

Match odds

14:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham vs Newcastle match odds

Tottenham: 11/10

Newcastle: 23/10

Draw:11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change)

Head to head history and results

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

The Magpies' 6-1 win at St. James' Park in April levelled up the recent history between these two teams, with the last eight games split evenly at three wins apiece and two draws.

Tottenham wins: 73

Newcastle wins: 61

Draws: 34

Tottenham vs Newcastle: Score prediction today

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is very easy to see this game unfolding just as Spurs' last few have, the hosts attacking early and making a breakthrough before being pegged back. Howe will surely set his team up to disrupt Tottenham on the counter but whether his defence can stand strong is another matter.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news vs Tottenham

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt for Newcastle after he was substituted late on at Everton, which may lead to Emil Krafth being shoehorned in at centre-back.

Eddie Howe is short of options to refresh his side amid injuries keeping Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Sven Botman and more on the sidelines.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs Newcastle

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Heung-min Son went off with a knock on Thursday night, although he has assured that he will be fit to face Newcastle.

The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are no nearer a return to action so Postecoglou may rely on Pape Sarr and Richarlison to enter his XI and shake things up.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after Luton's game against Manchester City.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Welcome

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham's clash with Newcastle.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm GMT.