Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes debut

Tottenham face Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the hosts looking to grab a much-needed three points to relieve some of the pressure surrounding Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sit in 11th as the new year begins, with questions surrounding the Australian after a string of poor results, though they remain in contention for the league cup and European places in 2025.

Meanwhile, Newcastle made a similarly mixed start to the season but found form before the end of the year, with four straight wins putting them in fifth and right among the contenders for Champions League football next season.

This will also be the first Premier League match that Thomas Tuchel will attend after taking charge of England on January 1. The German will be watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and James Maddison as he takes his place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham XI: Austin; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence; Sarr, Kulusevski, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy Isak, Gordon.

Goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes Tottenham debut as Sven Botman returns

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Newcastle United FC

Alexander Isak’s red-hot December

12:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexander Isak scored eight goals in just six Premier League games in December, as well as adding two assists.

He is the in-form striker in the Premier League right now (Mohamed Salah aside) and could take advantage of a depleted Spurs defence today.

Eddie Howe told TNT Sports: “He is one of the best strikers in the league. He is getting a lot of headlines - we ask him to do a lot.”

The Newcastle manager adds that Sven Botman deserves his start and is ready to return for Newcastle in the heart of defence.

“He is an outstanding player,” Howe said. “When we lost him it was a bleak moment for us.”

Thomas Tuchel to start life as England manager with trip to Tottenham

12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Thomas Tuchel will attend his first match as England‘s new head coach on Saturday lunchtime when Tottenham host Newcastle.

The 51-year-old German, whose contract officially started on New Year’s Day, will then attend further games across the Premier League weekend alongside his assistant Anthony Barry.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will give him the opportunity to see the likes of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall in action.

He and his support team are then due to visit the training base at St George’s Park for the first time next week.

The complex in Staffordshire will be Tuchel and his team’s main place of work, and they plan to hold a series of introductory meetings with relevant members of staff across the course of next week.

Ange Postecoglou on Brandon Austin’s debut

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou confirms that Fraser Forster is out with illness, which has hit the Tottenham camp this week.

He told TNT Sports: “Fraser copped the brunt of it and he hasn't been well in the past few days so Brandon gets the opportunity.”

On Son’s place on the bench: “Just selection and a busy programme coming up - that's what we need today."

Ange Postecoglou speaks out on James Maddison’s darts trip despite illness

12:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has played down talk of a problem with James Maddison after the midfielder spent his Sunday night at the World Darts Championship, having reported ill before the Wolves match.

Maddison made headlines when he was pictured with Spurs attacker Brennan Johnson at Alexandra Palace for the last-16 tie between Luke Humphries and Peter Wright.

He subsequently called a fan on Instagram a “wally” for being critical of his decision to go to the darts, hours after the 2-2 draw with Wolves, where the England international was set to start before being deemed only well enough to be a substitute.

Tottenham close to signing highly rated goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario cover

11:54 , Jamie Braidwood

The good news for Tottenham, however, is they are close to signing a new goalkeeper after reaching an agreement with Slavia Prague for 21-year-old Antonin Kinsky.

The absence of No 1 Guglielmo Vicario, who broke his ankle in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, is seen as one of the major reasons for Spurs’ recent drop-off, especially with how specifically Ange Postecoglou uses his goalkeepers.

Tottenham have been grateful for how Fraser Forster has stepped up but the club have been searching for an alternative since Vicario required ankle surgery in November after not signing a new No 2 in the summer.

Who is Tottenham goalkeeper Brandon Austin?

11:39 , Jamie Braidwood

At 25, Tottenham academy graduate Brandon Austin makes his competitive debut for Tottenham this afternoon.

Born in Hemel Hempstead, Austin has progressed through the ranks at Tottenham but has had to wait a long time for a shot between the posts.

He was on the bench 17 times last season, behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, but signed a new deal to 2029 in the summer.

He made loan moves to Viborg FF in Demark and Orlando City in the MLS , but has been at Tottenham since 2021 without making an appearance.

Tottenham vs Newcastle team news and line-ups

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

For Newcastle, Sven Botman starts in one of two changes as Tino Livramento replaces Kieran Trippier.

Botman replaces the suspended Fabian Schar and returns to defence after a long injury absence.

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Big team news for both Tottenham and Newcastle. Spurs are ravaged with injuries and illness, and goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes his debut in place of Fraser Forster - who is not in the squad.

Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield, with Rodrigo Bentacur out and James Maddison and Yves Bissouma on the bench.

Captain Son Heung-min is also on the bench and Timo Werner joins Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson in defence.

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Newcastle team news?

11:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will similarly serve a one-match suspension after his fifth booking of the season. Sven Botman is nearing his comeback from a long lay off but this game may come too soon. Kieran Trippier is a doubt.

What is the Tottenham team news?

11:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Destiny Udogie is the latest Tottenham defender to suffer an injury issue, joining Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero on the sidelines with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also out. Djed Spence is at least back from suspension, but Rodrigo Bentancur’s return to the team was brief with an accumulation of yellow cards causing the Uruguayan midfielder to miss this fixture.

Is Tottenham v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

An injury-hit Tottenham start 2025 in desperate need of a win as Newcastle come to London to open the second half of the Premier League season.

A difficult recent run amid a number of defensive issues has caused Ange Postecoglou’s methods to come under question with Spurs slipping into the bottom half with hopes of even a European place next season in doubt.

There are no such concerns for Eddie Howe’s side, with four wins in a row in the league marking a perfect end to an up-and-down 2024.

That leaves them back in the hunt for a top four finish as they begin the year looking to start well on the road.