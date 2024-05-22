Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Spurs are Down Under in Australia this morning as they take on their Premier League rivals in a post-season friendly. Both teams have sent almost full-strength squads to Melbourne, just days after the conclusion of the Premier League season, as they wind down ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for both teams.
The likes of Heung-min Son, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario will all feature, while Cristian Romero is absent due to “personal reasons” and Richarlison is one of a number of injured players allowed to stay at home. Eddie Howe should give sought-after pair Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes a run out, along with Callum Wilson who has only recently returned to match fitness.
Ange Postecoglou, back in his city where he grew up, will want to give the Aussie fans a show, against a team he lost 4-0 to just a few weeks ago. Follow the game LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Tottenham vs Newcastle latest news
Kick-off time: 10.45am UK time | Melbourne Cricket Ground
How to watch: SpursPlay
Tottenham team news: Austin starts in goal
Newcastle team news: Isak leads strong XI
Score prediction: Spurs sign off with a defeat
Tottenham announce second Harry Kane reunion
10:20 , Marc Mayo
A busy summer is coming up for Spurs.
Not all of their pre-season plans have been confirmed yet but a trip to Japan and South Korea is on the calendar for late July/early August.
That will include a Harry Kane reunion against Bayern Munich, before facing the Germans again in north London a week later.
Ange Postecoglou explains Cristian Romero absence
10:12 , Marc Mayo
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has explained why Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have skipped the post-season friendly against Newcastle in Melbourne.
The defender and midfielder were the only two seemingly fit senior players who did not join the travelling squad.
"Cuti [Romero] is more for personal reasons," Postecoglou told reporters. "He's got to fly back to Argentina.
"Pierre had an injury going into the last game, he was kind of touch and go and after the game, pulled up sore.
"Again, because we were getting straight on a flight, it didn't make any sense when the flight is that long to bring guys like that along.
"Everyone else got through unscathed [against Sheffield United], so we'll have a full compliment from the squad we took away and some young players as well who will get some game time."
Newcastle also go strong
10:04 , Marc Mayo
Kieran Trippier makes his return to the Newcastle XI as he looks to build fitness for Euro 2024.
Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almiron also elevated from the bench.
Brandon Austin gets the nod in goal
09:58 , Marc Mayo
A strong starting line-up named by Ange Postecoglou aside from Brandon Austin coming in in goal.
The 25-year-old has been an occasional substitute this season and is out of contract in the summer too, so perhaps a chance to prove his worth - at Spurs or elsewhere.
Otherwise the likes of Heung-min Son, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison make it a relatively first-choice XI.
Ashley Phillips, Jamie Donley and Alfie Devine are among the youngsters who will try to impress off the bench.
Tottenham team news
09:47 , Marc Mayo
Tottenham XI: Austin; Porro, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Royal; Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson
Subs: Vicario, Whiteman, Phillips, Black, Skipp, Devine, Abbott, Kyerematen, Hall, Gil, Scarlett, Santiago, Donley
Spurs up next
09:36 , Marc Mayo
We’ll get the Tottenham line-up in just a minute, after pictures of the team arriving at the MCG.
Heung-min Son, Pedro Porro and Bryan Gil among those off the bus.
Newcastle team news
09:28 , Marc Mayo
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Isak, Almiron
Subs: Gillespie, Wilson, J. Murphy, Ashby, De Bolle, Kuol, White, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, A. Murphy, Parkinson, Thompson, Charlton, Hernes
Tottenham vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off
09:27 , Marc Mayo
We are just about one hour and 15 minutes away from kick-off in Melbourne!
Fans are beginning to make their way into the ground and team news should be out shortly.
Head-to-head record
09:17 , Marc Mayo
Spurs have lost three of their last four matches against Newcastle, including a 4-0 defeat away from home last month.
Newcastle wins: 62
Draws: 34
Tottenham wins: 74
Score prediction
09:08 , Marc Mayo
Motivation is not going to be particularly high in either camp, particularly for those expecting to be involved in Euro 2024 or the Copa America later this summer.
There should be plenty of goals in a match both sets of players could really do without.
Newcastle to win, 4-2.
Our prediction for the Spurs team
08:59 , Marc Mayo
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Royal, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Skipp; Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson
Early Tottenham team news
08:50 , Marc Mayo
Spurs have confirmed their 24-man squad for the trip, with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg the fit first-team players not travelling.
Injuries to the likes of Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma mean they are not involved.
Under-21s midfielder Rio Kyerematen and Under-18s midfielder Leo Black are included, but Mikey Moore is not included due to England Under-17 commitments.
How we reckon Newcastle could line up
08:41 , Marc Mayo
Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Dummett; Anderson, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron
Early Newcastle team news
08:33 , Marc Mayo
Newcastle have not included Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar in their travelling party due to injury, while Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Sean Longstaff are also not involved.
It is otherwise as expected from the Magpies, with Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier all involved, and Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol travelling after returning from their loan spells.
How to watch
08:24 , Marc Mayo
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.
The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.
Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!
08:19 , Marc Mayo
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Tottenham vs Newcastle!
It’s a post-season friendly in Melbourne on the agenda today with kick-off coming at 10.45am BST at the MCG.
This has been a bit of a controversial match to organise with the Euros and Copa America not far off so both sets of players will be very keen not to ruin their summer tournament plans (or holidays) with an injury.
But hopefully we’ll still get a good game with Ange Postecoglou enjoying a homecoming in Australia.
Follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here.