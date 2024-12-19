Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Manchester United - LIVE!

The last place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup is on the line tonight as Tottenham host Manchester United in a huge clash in north London. Both sides have had unconvincing seasons up to this point, particularly United, but a trophy would certainly help lift the mood.

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear he is confident he will bring silverware to Spurs this season, and this competition could prove to be his best bet. His side ended a five-match winless run with a dominant victory over Southampton last time out and will hope to carry that confidence into tonight’s clash. Yves Bissouma is set to return from suspension to start in midfield.

As for United, they snatched a dramatic derby win over Manchester City last time out and will hope that proves a turning point for their season. Ruben Amorim is set to once again leave Marcus Rashford out of his squad, with the United forward suggesting in recent days that it could be time for him to leave the club. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.

Tottenham vs Man United latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news

Man United team news

Standard Sport prediction

Spurs have arrived!

18:09 , Matt Verri

The hosts are in the building in north London, with just under two hours to go until kick-off in north London.

In the building 🏡 pic.twitter.com/x63s72ddEE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

It’s difficult to imagine Spurs winning quite as easily as they did in the 3-0 victory against Erik ten Hag’s United in September.

Still, with United yet to wholly convince, Postecoglou has to be confident.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Man United team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could welcome back Alejandro Garnacho tonight.

But Marcus Rashford has reportedly been left out of the squad that has travelled to London.

Amorim dropped both forwards for Sunday’s 2-1 win over Manchester City and while he did not say the decision was down to discipline, he appeared to warn the pair over “standards.”

“It's not a disciplinary thing,” he said. “Next week it's a new week, new life. It's how you dress, how you eat and how you interact with your team mates.

“When people in the club are losing their jobs, we have to push our standards incredibly high.”

Rashford later confirmed was open to leaving the club, albeit Amorim stressed United were a better team with the England forward in it.

Mason Mount is out for United, while Luke Shaw is expected to miss out due to injury. Jonny Evans could return to the squad following a recent absence.

Predicted Man United XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou has a selection dilemma when it comes to naming his Tottenham XI for tonight’s clash.

The big decision facing the Spurs boss is which of Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson should be left out of the starting lineup.

All four players are in good form and Kulusevski's ability to play in midfield or on the right of the front three means any one of them could be named on the substitutes bench in north London.

Postecoglou has far fewer options at the back and must decide whether to play Destiny Udogie, with the left-back still feeling sore about being forced off inside 15 minutes of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of Southampton.

If Udogie is not risked, Djed Spence could switch to left-back in a second consecutive start.

Yves Bissouma is back from suspension and likely to return to No6, replacing Lucas Bergvall, while Heung-min Son should be fresh after being replaced at half-time at St. Mary's.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester United!

It’s the last of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle already through to the last-four. Who will join them?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.