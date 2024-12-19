Tottenham vs Man Utd LIVE: Carabao Cup score and updates as Kulusevski goal doubles Spurs lead

Tottenham host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both sides looking to take another step towards the first major final of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 10th in the Premier League after a string of mixed results, and the 2008 edition of this competition marks the last time Spurs won a trophy.

United sit even lower in the table despite their derby win last weekend, and Ruben Amorim will be aware of the merits of going far in this competition in his first season in charge.

The big news before kick-off is that Marcus Rashford is not in the United squad just days after he gave an interview saying he is ready for a “new challenge” away from the club.

Amorim dropped Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad to face Manchester City last weekend and although Garnacho is named on the bench, Rashford has not travelled to London.

Follow all the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below:

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE

Tottenham host Man Utd in Carabao Cup quarter-finals | Live on Sky Sports

Spurs bidding to win first trophy since 2008 under Ange Postecoglou

United are in buoyant mood after a dramatic win over Man City in the derby

Marcus Rashford not in squad, Alejandro Garnacho returns to bench

46’ - GOAL! Kulusevski scores straight after half-time (TOT 2-0 MUN)

15’ - GOAL! Solanke clips home rebound after Bayindir pushes ball straight out (TOT 1-0 MUN)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 0 Manchester United FC

Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd, 51 mins

21:11 , Luke Baker

Spurs pushing on for a third. Spence tries to find Maddison running to the byline but the pass is a shade too strong and out for a goal-kick.

Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd, 49 mins

21:09 , Luke Baker

A defensive mistake for each of Spurs’s goals you’d have to say and it’s an uphill task for Man Utd now. They haven’t exactly been free-scoring this season but must now find the net at least twice.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd (Dejan Kulusevski, 46 mins)

21:07 , Luke Baker

What a start to the second half for Spurs! They’ve scored after about 50 seconds.

Son with a reverse pass to Maddison on the overlap, his low ball across the box is flicked by Martinez but straight to Dejan Kulusevski and he hammers the ball into the net from 10 yards. Spurs in complete control now.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd

21:04 , Luke Baker

Back underway in north London. Will Spurs be able to see out the next 45 minutes or can Man Utd hit back?

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd

20:48 , Luke Baker

And that’s half-time. Spurs lead through Dominic Solanke’s finish after Bayindir parried a Porro shot straight to the Tottenham striker.

Other than that, United have handled the hosts pretty well but they’re lacking a bit of quality in the final third themselves. They’ll need to find answers in the second half.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 45 mins

20:46 , Luke Baker

Lindelof has gone down and is being treated by Man Utd’s physios. Lindelof looks gutted and trudges off the pitch - he’s only just back from injury and has broken down again.

He heads straight down the tunnel, takes his shirt off on the way and seems pretty upset. You have to feel for him there. The ageless Jonny Evans, who was at United when they played Spurs in the 2009 final of this competition, comes on at centre-back.

Two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 44 mins

20:44 , Luke Baker

Gray heads behind for a Man Utd corner. Eriksen’s cross is deep and spence decides to knee it behidn for another corner rather than letting Martinez maybe get a touch on it.

Eriksen’s corner from the other side is again deep and Martinez clips it back across but out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 42 mins

20:42 , Luke Baker

Fernandes flicks a cross with the outside of his right foot towards the back post but it’s a few inches in front of Eriksen, who can’t quite get there. United are looking reasonably threatening without quite creating a clear-cut chance.

Spurs will be happy enough if they get to half-time at 1-0 to the good.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 38 mins

20:38 , Luke Baker

Another Fernandes run over the top and this time it’s Antony who finds him with the long ball. He gets intot he box but his flick across is hacked away by Spurs.

Fernandes then regains the ball and tries his luck from outside the box but it’s just wide of the post, with Forster getting across to cover anyway.

CLOSE! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 36 mins

20:36 , Luke Baker

Nearly an own goal from Ugarte! A mess of legs on the edge of the United box ends with Son able to flick the ball to Kulusevski. He cuts back and forth on Lindelof before putting the ball across the six-yard box and Ugarte is at full stretch to put the ball behind but only just wide of the post. He didn’t know where that was going when he lunged and Bayindir was rooted to the spot!

From the corner, Solanke tries to claim he’s brought down in the box but nothing doing there.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 33 mins

20:33 , Luke Baker

Lovely flick from Solanke to Son give the Spurs captain some space o drive forward. The ball is worked out wide to the right but Dalot tackles Kulusevski and clears the danger.

Porro then tries a long raking through-ball to Son but it runs a little too far and Bayindir is able to race off his line and claim the ball

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 31 mins

20:30 , Luke Baker

Spurs get themselves into a bit of a hole defensively as Spence is suddenly having to dribble past men by own corner flag before backheeling the ball to a teammate. United claim the ball about 30 yards out but the cross is easy to deal with.

Spurs won’t want to be messing about like that too much though.

WATCH: Dominic Solanke puts Spurs ahead

20:28 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Spurs went 1-0 up as Dominic Solanke continued his good recent record against Man Utd.

Solanke scores against Man United for the fourth game in a row!

SAVE! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 26 mins

20:27 , Luke Baker

Mazraoui now joins Sarr in the book as lunges in and catches Spence as they go for a 50-50 ball hat the Spurs man reaches first. Clear yellow card.

Spurs go short from the free-kick and suddenly Kulusevski rolls past Fernandes, striking thr ball goalwards but Bayindir makes a decent stop at his near post with his leg. There was some power behind that shot but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 24 mins

20:25 , Luke Baker

After that Sarr booking, Eriksen lines up the free-kick on the left. He curls it in right-footed and actually goes for goal but it lands on the top of the net, just over the bar. Forster looked unruffled and saw it over, in fairness.

CHANCE! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 22 mins

20:23 , Luke Baker

Better from United as Fernandes slips he ball wide to Dalot and he cuts the ball back to Eriksen on the edge of the area. First-time shot from the Dane is fired goalwards but Bissouma gets in front of Forster to block the ball away.

Sarr then becomes the first man booked as he clatters Fernandes in the calf as he scampers back.

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 21 mins

20:22 , Luke Baker

Another Eriksen ball over the top gives Fernandes something to chase as he drifts infield and it looks like he might get there first but Porro recovers and outmuscles the Portuguese, allowing Forster to smother.

Spurs aren’t really picking up Fernandes’s runs so far

Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd, 18 mins

20:19 , Luke Baker

That will be frustrating for Man Utd but Spurs will gleefully take the gift. How will Amorim’s men respond?

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd (Dominic Solanke, 15 mins)

20:16 , Luke Baker

Free-kick in a decent position for Spurs - about 30 yards out, towards the left of the box. They play it short and eventually it falls to Porro who hammers a shot at goal and it’s pushed away by Bayindir but it’s straight into the danger zone, Dominic Solanke is following up and clips in the rebound.

It’s not great by Bayindir if I’m honest - you’ve got to push that wide/away. Anywhere that is not just straight back in front of you... Although the United defence were stationary and not exactly following up that rebound themselves.

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd, 13 mins

20:14 , Luke Baker

Eriksen with a clever touch to Fernandes who slides in Hojlund. The striker gets into the box and looks to have a chance to get his shot away but takes an extra touch and is eventually swarmed by a couple of Spurs defenders who scramble the ball away.

Fernades then clips the ball across goal in the corridor of uncertainty but Hojlund isn’t attacking the space in the six-yard box and it runs harmlessly through.

At the other end, Son cuts inside on to his right foot but the attempted curler into the corner is miles wide.

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd, 11 mins

20:11 , Luke Baker

Lovely cross-field passs from Eriksen to Dalot who then wins a corner for United. Eriksen whips it in towards the near post and Bissouma heads it up in the air but Martinez’s first-time effort is well over the top.

Eriksen then wins a free-kick in his own half with good strength to protect the ball. The Dane has started this match well.

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd, 8 mins

20:08 , Luke Baker

Fernandes penalised for a high foot that catches Porro in the back of the head - the Portuguese doesn’t look impressed with that decision.

Man Utd counter as Eriksen strides forward and feeds Hojlund but Spurs swarm back and avert the danger.

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd, 5 mins

20:05 , Luke Baker

Spurs showing good tempo in possession early on. Spence marauds down the left flank but eventually runs too aggressively into Yoro after a heavy touch and gives away the free-kick.

Bissouma then robs aAntony in possession again, for the second time in a couple of minutes - inauspicious start by the Brazilian

Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd, 2 mins

20:03 , Luke Baker

Nice early touch by Yoro who spins Son and plays the ball upfield. But Bissouma nicks the ball off Antony and Spurs counter with lightning pace. Kulusevski fires a dangerous-looking ball across the box but it’s defended well and cleared.

The Spurs fans signal their approval though.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

20:01 , Luke Baker

And we’re underway in north London. Both these teams would dearly love to win a trophy this season and the Carabao Cup seems as good a bet as any.

Remember, there’s no VAR tonight and no extra-time if we’re level after 90 minutes - it would be straight to penalties.

Tottenham vs Man Utd

19:57 , Luke Baker

The players are out on the pitch and we’ll have kick-off shortly.

Tottenham vs Man Utd

19:50 , Luke Baker

We’re about 10 minutes away from kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Warm-ups have been completed.

Ange Postecoglou gives his thoughts on tonight’s clash

19:40 , Luke Baker

Amid all the Rashford drama, it’s easy to forget that this is a huge night for Tottenham as well. They’re looking to end their 16-year trophy drought and Ange Postecoglou will also hope to ease the pressure on his shoulders.

The Aussie boss isn’t getting ahead of himself though.

"Let's just win a quarter-final"



"Let's just win a quarter-final"

Ange Postecoglou speaks ahead of Tottenham's Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United

Jamie Carragher says Rashford “isn’t a good enough player for the amount we talk about him”

19:27 , Luke Baker

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp have had their say on the situation and Carragher in particular is very punchy, saying Rashford isn’t a good enough player for the amount of time we talk about him.

Ruben Amorim explains why Marcus Rashford has been left out of Man Utd squad

19:22 , Luke Baker

Ruben Amorim has spoken to Sky Sports ahead of the game and, unsuprisingly, was asked about Marcus Rashford’s absence. Here’s what the United boss said:

"I chose the players that I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game. I tried to visualise it all week and then choose my players - just selection.

“It's always the same with every player - not just Marcus. I had to make a selection and I did it.”

"I chose the players that I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game"



"I chose the players that I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game"

Ruben Amorim explains why Marcus Rashford is not included in Man United's squad to face Spurs

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

19:10 , Luke Baker

So Rashford isn’t in the Man Utd squad tonight, as we already knew, but Garnacho is being reintegrated by starting on the bench. The United backline looks a bit different with Altay Bayindir between the sticks and then a back three of Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez. Manuel Ugarte, Chrisian Eriksen and Antony also get starts further forward.

Spurs’s injury issues mean Ange Postecoglou doesn’t have loads of options, with just two changes from the XI that started the thumping win over Southampton. Yves Bissouma is in midfield instead of Lucas Bergvall, while Pedro Porro starts instead of Destiny Udogie, who picked up a knock against the Saints. That means Djed Spence switches to left-back, allowing Porro to play on the right

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Lindelof, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dalot; Antony, Fernandes; Hojlund

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

19:01 , Luke Baker

And here are how the two teams will line up this evening. Alejandro Garnacho starts on the bench for United

Tottenham vs Manchester United team news

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

As expected, Alejandro Garnacho is here with Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford is not. Full team news to come...

Tottenham’s deeply weird season reaches its biggest moment yet

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

If it is sometimes said that there is always a crisis club in the Premier League, the warning for managers is don’t be it. As Russell Martin ran down the tunnel at St Mary’s, just as Southampton conceded a fifth goal before half-time, the relief for Ange Postecoglou was Tottenham were, for now at least, no longer that club.

Russell’s immediate departure in the wake of the 5-0 defeat, following that of Gary O’Neil of Wolves and amid Manchester City’s extraordinary collapse in the derby on Sunday, ensured a break for Spurs in the Premier League’s whirring news cycle. Even on Thursday night, when Manchester United visit Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the impact of Marcus Rashford’s comments on his future and Ruben Amorim’s decision over whether to recall him and Alejandro Garnacho to his squad means there is less focus on Spurs ahead of what is their biggest game of the season so far.

Tottenham’s deeply weird season reaches its biggest moment yet

Tottenham’s injury crisis ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham are set to require Archie Gray to step in at centre-back again with key defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all out.

Destiny Udogie is a major doubt after limping off during that match. Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and may be required again.

Guglielmo Vicario is out, so Fraser Forster again fills in in goal.

Rashford misses out on Carabao Cup quarter-final

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Marcus Rashford did not travel with Manchester United’s squad on Wednesday night ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham, but Alejandro Garnacho was pictured making the trip.

Rashford was the main topic at Wednesday’s press conference, before United travelled by train, with Amorim saying he was keen to keep a player he had yet to speak to by the time he faced the media.

“It’s hard to explain to you guys what I am going to do (when I speak to him),” United’s head coach said. “I am a little bit emotional (as a person), so in the moment I will understand what to do.

“I am preparing the game and then we will see. Let’s focus on the team not individual players. That’s it.”

Rashford, who missed training on Monday through illness, now looks set to sit out the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford’s love affair with Manchester United is coming to a sad, mysterious end

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

We already know everything there is to know about Marcus Rashford, a born-and-bred Manchester United fan who joined the club aged seven, with a social conscience and an eye for goal, a player with an undoubted gift who has often struggled to locate it. And yet it can sometimes feel like we don’t really know him at all.

Marcus Rashford’s love affair with Man Utd is coming to a sad, mysterious end

Ruben Amorim faces Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho decisions

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho:

“Really good, he trained really well. He seems a little bit upset with me and that is perfect.

“I was really, really happy because I will do the same (in his position) and he’s ready for this game.”

Ruben Amorim faces Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho decisions

17:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford:

“He’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.

“What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford and the other players. I don’t talk about the future. I just talk about the present. I want the best of each of them.

“I just want to win and help the team to be better. We are better with Marcus Rashford, that’s simple. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past.

“This kind of club needs big talents and he is a big talent. He just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.”

‘Emotional’ Ruben Amorim sends advice to Man Utd’s wantaway star Marcus Rashford

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim says he would go to the manager with an issue rather than air it in the media after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford declared he was “ready for a new challenge”.

The 27-year-old academy product has scored just 15 goals in 67 appearances in the 18 months since signing a big-money deal until 2028, with speculation over his future increasing in recent days.

Rashford was surprisingly left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City and revealed in an interview two days later that he was ready to end his 20-year association with United.

The forward, who missed training on Monday through illness, now looks set to sit out the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham having been absent from the group travelling to London.

Ruben Amorim sends advice to Man Utd’s wantaway star Marcus Rashford

What is the Man Utd team news?

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

For United, Luke Shaw remains out, while Mason Mount is a doubt after coming off in the win over City. Jonny Evans is the only other doubt as it stands.

Perhaps the most intriguing team news surrounds Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who could both come back into the squad after missing out last week.

Like Postecoglou, Amorim will likely pick a fairly strong starting eleven, with his line-up likely to look fairly similar to that which started last week’s derby.

What is the Tottenham team news?

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs have several notable absentees ahead of the match, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario out alongside key defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. In addition, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Ben Davies will miss out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.

Yves Bissouma should return after missing the win over Southampton with a suspension, while Destiny Udogie is a major doubt after limping off during that match. Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and may be required again.

When is Tottenham vs Man Utd?

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham vs Man Utd is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Good afternoon

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with both sides looking to take another step towards a potentially season-defining trophy.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have come in for criticism in recent weeks after a stunning collapse against Chelsea and losses to Bournemouth and Ipswich, though they sit just five points away from the top four.

However, the Australian will be aware of the importance of winning a major trophy, with Spurs still hunting a first major honour since winning this competition in 2008.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim looks to build on a mixed start at his new club, and what better way to do so than to advance into a semi-final just a few days after their own stunning comeback against Manchester City.