Tottenham vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham can help north London rivals Arsenal win the Premier League should they halt Manchester City on Tuesday.

Spurs got back to winning ways on Saturday by coming from behind to beat Burnley, keeping their slim hopes of catching fourth-placed Aston Villa alive in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

City, meanwhile, thrashed Fulham 4-0 earlier that day to keep the pressure on the Gunners but, with the margins so fine, cannot afford a slip-up.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday 14 May, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Tottenham vs Man City team news

Spurs have recently seen Richarlison added to their list of injury worries after he was left out of Brazil’s squad for the Copa America. Ange Postecoglou confirmed after the game that the striker was “hobbling about” as the club await results from his scan on a calf issue.

Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are all out.

City, meanwhile, aren’t thought to have any injury concerns at this stage. Jack Grealish missed the win over Fulham due to illness, but is expected back soon.

Richarlison is suffering with a calf injury (AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Man City prediction

Spurs have had something of a hoodoo over City at home in recent years but Guardiola’s side look too strong on paper.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 66

Draws: 37

Man City wins: 67

Tottenham vs Man City latest odds

Tottenham to win: 5/1

Draw: 4/1

Man City to win: 9/20

