Tottenham vs Man City LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Spurs welcome City to north London this evening with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals up for grabs. Ange Postecoglou could do with a statement win in a cup competition after two early exits last season, and reminding everyone that he “always” wins silverware in his second season at a team, from Australia to Japan, then Scotland and now England.

Fans will be watching on to see just how serious Postecoglou is taking this game, which is surely Spurs’ best chance of winning a trophy. A last-gasp two-goal salvo from Spurs in the last round set up this meeting with City, who won the competition four times in a row but have not reached the semi-finals in the three seasons since.

So all eyes on both sets of team news. How strong will Spurs be and will Pep Guardiola, as he suggested, play some academy stars? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off time: 8.15pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

18:33 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham lack "maturity and leadership" but says he would rather be patient with his young squad than buy more experience.

Postecoglou says Man City are the only example of a club being transformed by a coach in less than two years, as he called for time to develop Spurs.

"Show me where things can turn around in 15 months or in two years, any club, apart from maybe City where it took Pep a year, which is like an eternity to be fair for Pep. It doesn't exist," Postecoglou said.

"There is a formula there. If you want to look at recent history, there's Liverpool, there's Arsenal.

"We're aligned in what we're trying to achieve here and we know it's not going to be easy. That does not mean, though, that this is going to take five years. I'm not saying that, but you can't fast-track experience. You can't fast-track maturity. All these things need time and you've just got to stay true."

18:21 , Alex Young

We’re still about 40 minutes or so away from team news, but early rumblings are that Pep Guardiola wasn’t joking when he said he would play the kids.

Score prediction

18:15 , Alex Young

Much will depend on how seriously both managers take the competition on their list of priorities but it’s difficult to look past City, who should still field a more-than-capable team to win despite the many expected changes.

If Spurs have any hopes of winning silverware this season, they will surely have to beat one of their top-six rivals and this may be their best chance to date.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Man City team news

18:06 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola is set to ring the changes tonight, having previously hinted at playing some academy stars.

Guardiola has said he will not take any fitness risks with first-team players, meaning the likes of Nico O'Reilly, Kaden Braithwaite and James McAtee are all in contention to feature. Stefan Ortega will start in goa

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training but is not yet ready to return to first-team action.

Oscar Bobb is not expected back until January, while all of Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku are doubts.

Tottenham team news

17:58 , Alex Young

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has hinted at changes to his team tonight.

Richarlison is pushing for his first start since August but Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson are likely to flank Dominic Solanke again.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr have not started the last two league games but could come into the midfield without significantly reducing Spurs' level.

Dejan Kulusevski may be preferred to his compatriot Lucas Bergvall as the other attacking No8 next to Sarr given the former’s excellent performances of late.

Pedro Porro was rested against AZ Alkmaar last week and is pushing to keep his place against his former club, with Radu Dragusin likely to come in at centre-half.

Postecoglou faces a decision at left-back, with Djed Spence, Ben Davies and Archie Gray all contenders to play if Destiny Udogie needs a rest.

Guglielmo Vicario is likely to keep his place in goal ahead of No2 Fraser Forster, who started at Coventry and impressed against Alkmaar last week.

17:47 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash between Tottenham and Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou faces a tough test to not crash out of the cup early for another season - and keep his record of always winning a trophy in his second season alive.

Pep Guardiola has already said this is not a priority for City, and they have only reached one quarter-final in the last three seasons. How strong will they go?

Kick-off is at 8.15pm. Stick with us.