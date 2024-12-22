Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and reaction as teams play out nine-goal thriller in London

Liverpool earned a thrilling 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to ensure they head into Christmas top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot’s side dominated from the start of a frantic encounter in the capital, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, and they doubled the lead before long as Alexis Mac Allister headed home.

James Maddison grabbed one back to give Spurs brief hope, but Dominik Szoboszlai quickly poked home to put the visitors 3-1 up at the break.

And the second half started in much the same way, with Mo Salah netting twice in quick succession to put the game out of reach of the hosts. Despite late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, it was the Reds who had the last laugh too, with Diaz getting his second late on to put the gloss on a fantastic performance for the league leaders.

Follow all the action from the Premier League with our live blog below:

85’ GOAL! Diaz scores his second and restores Liverpool’s cushion (TOT 3-6 LIV)

83’ GOAL! Solanke beats Alisson as goals continue (TOT 3-5 LIV)

72’ GOAL! Kulusevski reduces the deficit (TOT 2-5 LIV)

61’ GOAL! Salah nets his second and Liverpool’s fifth (TOT 1-5 LIV)

54’ GOAL! Salah finishes off fine counter attack (TOT 1-4 LIV)

45+1’ GOAL! Szoboszlai restores two-goal cushion (TOT 1-3 LIV)

41’ GOAL! Maddison pulls one back for Spurs before half-time (TOT 1-2 LIV)

36’ GOAL! Mac Allister header doubles lead (TOT 0-2 LIV)

23’ GOAL! Luis Diaz meets Alexander-Arnold’s cross to nod Liverpool ahead (TOT 0-1 LIV)

Ruthless Liverpool exploit everlasting flaws in Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic Tottenham

18:57 , Mike Jones

Are you not entertained? After the seven-goal thriller came the excitement of nine goals. Tottenham found a way to go two better, but also significantly worse. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has witnessed 16 goals in four days, Spurs have veered from winning 4-3 to losing 6-3. Angeball can veer from the brilliant to the ridiculous, but rarely quite to this extent. And in reply to Ange Postecoglou’s question on Thursday: it was hugely entertaining, but this time too much of the entertainment came at Tottenham’s expense.

Even as Liverpool’s previously impressive defensive record took another dent – it is now eight goals conceded in three league games – they suggested they had a better balance. They have excelled at winning under Arne Slot but have rarely run riot. This time they did both, scoring six in a game for the first time under the Dutchman. It was their most explosive attacking performance, spearheaded – with a certain inevitability – by Mohamed Salah. He ended his afternoon with two goals, two assists and a sense he was too good for Djed Spence, the makeshift left-back who was his immediate opponent.

Liverpool had the irresistible combination of individuals playing wonderfully and a team implementing a strategy. Trent Alexander-Arnoldwas outstanding, his magnificent cross for the opener underlining that few can strike a ball with such an intoxicating blend of whip and precision. Dominik Szoboszlai was terrific: if there are questions if he is productive enough, the Hungary captain ended with a goal and two assists to reward his relentless running. Salah has long excelled at the numbers game and has now been directly involved in 26 Premier Leaguegoals this season.

Ruthless Liverpool exploit everlasting flaws in Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic Tottenham

More from Postecoglou

19:10 , Chris Wilson

“I’m not sure what you mean by pressure. I’m not happy with where we are. I think people are judging me, they’re not throwing platitudes at me. That’s fair enough.

“I can only navigate us through a difficult period and get to a position where hopefully we have a healthier squad and improve our position on the table.

“If you’re saying 10th is not a good position and I should maybe be uncomfortable, that is for others to judge.”

More from Slot

19:04 , Chris Wilson

“It was very good, maybe it was our best performance away from home although I loved what I saw at Man Utd. Total dominance. That was a very good away game as well.

“I think we could have scored more goals today. You can’t score every chance, although I think Tottenham did!

“Mo and Lucho both had two goals, so stood out, but we wouldn’t do justice to Dom’s performance without mentioning him.

“He was an important part of our game plan and executed really well.”

Postecoglou: “It’s obviously a painful one"

18:55 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou says that the result is “obviously a painful one for us”.

“Credit to Liverpool, they were too good for us. They’re in a great moment, great form, feeling confident. It was a bridge too far for us, We looked like we lacked energy which is understandable.”

On whether there are additional factors influencing performances: “I’m just going to stop answering these questions. If people can’t see the obvious I‘m not going to point it out. Make of it what you want, yes we’re conceding goals.

“If you want to discount the fact we’re missing a goalkeeper, two centre-backs and left-back and that hasn’t coincided with what we’re doing… I don’t know what to say anymore. I think people make up their mind in their own way. They either think what I’m doing is good or bad, and that’s fine.

“It’s fairly significant, if you took out Liverpool’s goalkeeper, two centre-backs and a left-back - or any team other than Liverpool, they’d find it tough going as well.”

18:49 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham have conceded 31 goals in Premier League home games in 2024; their most in a single calendar year since 2007 (34).

18:45 , Chris Wilson

A stat for fans:

In the last seven seasons when Liverpool have been top of the table at Christmas, they have only won the league once.

It’s difficult to see them not winning this one though.

Salah says there is no contract update

18:40 , Chris Wilson

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Mo Salah says that Liverpool “were quite good up front but defensively we need to improve as a team.

“Conceding three goals is quite hard. It’s a good result, hopefully we just keep going.

“We expected that [a chaotic match], the way they play, they open the game, they enjoy their football, they’re physically tough and mentally we always have to be in the game.

“They don’t change much the way they play, it’s intense. City came here and struggled, other teams too. I’m happy we won because they play an intense game.

He added that becoming the first player ever to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists in the Premier League before Christmas is “something that makes me proud, I’ll keep working hard.”

On becoming Liverpool’s fourth all-time leading goalscorer: “It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it.”

He finishes by saying that there is no update on his contract situation.

18:35 , Chris Wilson

That result means Liverpool head into Christmas with a four-point lead at the top of the table, and with a game in hand. The Reds have 39 points from 16 games, while Chelsea have 35 from 17.

Spurs head into the festive period in 11th, with 23 points. They are now eight points off top four.

‘Remarkable, ridiculous entertainment'

18:30 , Richard Jolly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

“Remarkable, ridiculous entertainment.

“Angeball in its flawed glory. And three points for Liverpool.

“Their best attacking display under Slot, though perhaps not their best defensive one. But Diaz, Salah, Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold were all very good.”

18:29 , Chris Wilson

18:25 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME!

The referee blows the final whistle and Liverpool take the three points in a frantic, entertaining encounter ion the capital.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

18:24 , Chris Wilson

94 mins

Szoboszlai’s cross tries to find the back post but Gary heads it behind for a corner.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

18:22 , Chris Wilson

93 mins

Okay so, it has sort of petered out now. Both sides look understandably tired too.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

18:19 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

It’s still fairly frantic all things considered, with both sides looking like they want another. There’ll be another five minutes of added time.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

18:18 , Chris Wilson

87 mins

Johnson tests Alisson with a low shot from within the box, but the Brazilian is equal to it.

Both teams have made subs in the last few minutes, with Timo Werner coming on for Son and Salah and Diaz making way for Elliott and Nunez for Liverpool.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

18:16 , Chris Wilson

85 mins

GOAL! What on Earth?

6-3 now, as van Dijk cuts the pass out and starts the counter. It comes to Diaz on the left, and he ships it on to Jota, who squares it to Szoboszlai. He works one more pass on to Salah, who sees Diaz making the diagonal run and slips it behind the defence. The Colombian is forced to hit it at an angle, but he squeezes a low finish into the opposite corner.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-5 Liverpool

18:12 , Chris Wilson

83 mins

GOAL! Hope for the home side?

Bergvall clips a cross to Johnson at the far post, and it lands in the path of Solanke, who simply has to direct it past Alisson from point-blank range.

Tottenham 2-5 Liverpool

18:11 , Chris Wilson

80 mins

Alexander-Arnold sees his cross deflected and Forster does well to palm it away for a corner. Nothing comes from the set-piece, though Szoboszlai does get two chances.

18:10 , Mike Jones

Tottenham 2-5 Liverpool

18:09 , Chris Wilson

78 mins

A yellow card for Bergvall as he clips Jota. The game is petering out a little now.

Tottenham 2-5 Liverpool

18:06 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

CLOSE! More great play from Liverpool, as they move it to Jota on halfway and he spots Diaz, playing him clean through with a lovely chipped ball. Diaz has caught Forster off his line, and he loops a decent attempt goalwards, but it lands on top of the goal.

‘Another seven-goal thriller'

18:03 , Richard Jolly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

“Another seven-goal thriller at the Lane. Spurs scored four of them on Thursday. They have conceded five on Sunday.

“At least Dejan Kulusevski has scored their second, and the Swede had threatened it. He certainly hasn't given up. And as attack is clearly Spurs' best form of defence now, that seems just as well.”

GOAL! Tottenham 2-5 Liverpool

18:02 , Chris Wilson

72 mins

GOAL! Spurs reduce the deficit.

It’s superb goal too, with Son shipping it to Kulusevski in a central area, before the Swede gives it to Solanke. The striker cuts back into the space and chips a lovely through ball just past van Dijk, and Kulusevski smashes the volley past Alisson.

5-2.

Tottenham 1-5 Liverpool

17:57 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

Some changes for Liverpool, as Gakpo and Mac Allister come off for Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

Tottenham 1-5 Liverpool

17:56 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

Even when Spurs are attacking, they look vulnerable to the Liverpool counter, with Udogie just about cutting out the latest one. Spurs come forward and Kulusevski flashes a half-cross, half-shot across goal, so Alexander-Arnold puts it behind.

Tottenham 1-5 Liverpool

17:53 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Alexander-Arnold sees the space open up and tries the speculative curled effort from distance, forcing a decent save from Forster. From the corner, Liverpool come close to a sixth as the cross is headed down but Forster just about gets there.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-5 Liverpool

17:51 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

GOAL! It’s getting embarrassing. So simple too, as Gakpo just threads a diagonal pass to Szoboszlai, whose touch takes him into the box. He looks up and cuts it back for Salah, who simply slips past Forster for the fifth.

Tottenham 1-4 Liverpool

17:47 , Chris Wilson

58 mins

Spurs make two changes, bringing on Lucas Bergvall and Brennan Johnson for Pape Sarr and James Maddison.

‘This could get embarassing for Spurs'

17:47 , Richard Jolly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

“This could get embarrassing for Spurs. Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been outstanding, almost added a fifth goal. Spurs are too open, too easy to unlock.

“Tottenham's defensive issues are all too apparent and only partly explained by the absence of Vicario, Romero and Van de Ven. They can't defend crosses or track midfield runners. Surely even a team as unpredictable as them can't come back from this.

“It was notable that the often restrained Slot really celebrated Liverpool's third goal - that, it seemed, made the game safe - but not the fourth, as he felt it was won by then.”

Tottenham 1-4 Liverpool

17:47 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Another great chance for the away side as Szoboszlai latches on to the through ball, pokes it past Forster and then can only find the side-netting at a tight angle.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-4 Liverpool

17:45 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

GOAL! It’s four!

Mac Allister makes the challenge near his box and it sparks a counter. They pour numbers forward, with Gakpo and Diaz combining as the latter sends in the through ball with the one-two.

The Dutchman slides a pass across the goal and it isn’t converted at first ask, but it rebounds back to Salah and he fires in from a few yards out for the fourth.

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:40 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

Solanke almost manages to get a shot away under pressure from van Dijk, but it bounces off to Alisson and the danger is averted.

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:37 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

Half a chance for the visitors to start with, as Salah narrolwy misses latching onto a cross at the far post.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:34 , Chris Wilson

The visitors get the second half started.

HT: Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:28 , Chris Wilson

The main thing you can take from that half was just how dominant this Liverpool side can be, and why they are still overwhelming title favourites.

The Reds completely dominated most of that half, and have scored three good goals - they look certain to be taking three points home tonight.

HT: Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:22 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:19 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings the half to an end and it’s another dominant Liverpool performance, with the away side heading into the break with a two-goal cushion.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

17:18 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

GOAL! The lead is back to two!

That could be that. Szoboszlai heads on the ball forward and Salah latches onto it before surging towards the box and playing a reverse pass to the overlapping Hungarian. He’s one-v-one and he takes the shot early, slipping it past Forster for 3-1.

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

17:16 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

There’ll be minutes of added time here. You get the feeling both sides would take this at this point, ahead of a reset at the break.

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

17:13 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

Diaz is briefly clean through before seeing his shot blocked, but he was offside anyway.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

17:13 , Chris Wilson

41 mins

GOAL! Spurs have one back!

Kulusevski takes the ball off Mac Allister near the edge of the box and Maddison picks it up, using van Dijk’s body to bend it around the defender and out of range of Alisson.

Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

17:10 , Chris Wilson

39 mins

Groans around the stadium as Son is offside once more when Spurs were in a promising position. A good line from the Liverpool defence though.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

17:08 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

GOAL! The lead is two.

Liverpool recycle possession before Gomez’s ball to Szoboszlai breaks the lines. He sweeps it wide to the left, where Gakpo lays it off to Robertson. The Scot dinks in a cushioned cross that loops up off Szoboszlai and Spence, and Mac Allister is running in to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

17:04 , Chris Wilson

33 mins

Not clicking for Spurs in attack at all, with too many players guilty to playing the wrong pass or straying offside. They’re lacking invention too, though Kulusevski has looked brightest when on the ball.

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

17:03 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

Gakpo is the first booking of the day as he goes in late on Sarr to stop the counter.

10 shots to two so far in Liverpool’s favour.

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

17:01 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

It’s still Liverpool applying all the pressure, with a few crosses causing the hosts some problems. There’s been some pinball in the area and the visitors were close to putting a finishing touch on one or two balls into the box.

It’s been pretty straightforward for the league leaders so far.

‘Luis Diaz goal illustrated Alexander-Arnold’s ability'

16:59 , Mike Jones

“Luis Diaz had a goal controversially disallowed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

“He marked his return with one that stood and which illustrated Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonderful ability to cross the ball. It is a quality that will be irreplaceable if he goes next summer, even as Conor Bradley is a terrific right-back in his own right.

“It was notable, too, that Diaz, normally a winger, scored a classic No 9's goal.”

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

16:58 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

Lovely combos from Liverpool as Salah and Diaz play a one-two before the latter rifles a low effort too close to Forster. Moments later, Spurs try to release Son clean through, but there’s too much on the pass.

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

16:56 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

Spurs immediately on the counter and they win a corner, before Kulusevski curls an effort well wide.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

16:55 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

GOAL! Liverpool have the lead!

They make it look easy too, with Alexander-Arnold picking it up on the right and swinging in a peach of a cross towards Diaz near the penalty spot. The Colombian simply needs to nod it down into the ground and past Forster.

What a cross that was.

‘An almost calamitous start'

16:52 , Richard Jolly at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

“A start that could have been calamitous for Tottenham, with Fraser Forster's latest attempt to play out from the back gifting a chance to Mohamed Salah.

“But he shot wide, Forster has gone to make a fine save from Salah and it has been relatively even so far and, those alarms apart, a decent first 15 minutes for Spurs.”

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:52 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Liverpool are turning the screw here – Salah has had five shots within the first 20 minutes!

Spurs want a foul after Son tumbles over Szoboszlai near the box, but the referee waves it away.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:50 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

OPFF THE BAR!

Another half-chance for the visitors as Robertson’s cross finds Salah, who fires against Spence before fizzing the rebound against him too!

Moments later, Szoboszlai lays it off to the Egyptian, who drives into the box and produces some lovely footwork to create the space for the shot, eventually rattling the bar with his effort!

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:48 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

Another Liverpool chance as Diaz wins the long ball off Porro before slipping it to Gakpo, who fires a shot well wide as he was off balance.

At the other end, Kulusevski leads the counter and drives at the Liverpool defence, skipping past a few challenges before laying it off to Sarr, who fizzes an effort wide of the far post.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:45 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Slightly better from Spurs, as they seem to have settled now, though they can’t string together any combinations in attack.

The visitors come forward and Gakpo’s cross can’t find Salah.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:42 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

CLOSE! Liverpool get forward and Alexander-Arnold sweeps a lovely clipped ball over the top to Salah, who sees his volley saved by Forster before Szoboszlai’s rebound is blocked.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:40 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

Kulusevski digs out a decent cross from the right but Spurs can’t make anything of it as Maddison goes down under the challenge from Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:38 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

Alexander-Arnold’s corner looks a dangerous one, but Spurs just about hook it clear. The Reds have certainly started in the ascendancy.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:36 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

Liverpool are just about on top in the early stages, as Diaz fizzes a shot wide of the far post from distance.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:34 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Both sides just feeling each other out early on, with Salah stopped from a marauding run in the box.

Moments later, Forster clips a pass straight to Salah in the box, and the Egyptian slams a half-volley against the side-netting.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Spurs get forward early on and Son flashes a cross across the box, but he was offside anyway.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

16:31 , Chris Wilson

The home side get us underway in north London!

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE

16:25 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are in the tunnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we should be underway in around five minutes.

Match facts

16:20 , Chris Wilson

A win for Liverpool will see them top of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2020-21. However, the Reds have only won the title in one of the last seven top-flight campaigns in which they’ve been top at Christmas, doing so in 2019-20.

Having conceded just three goals in their first eight Premier League games this season, Liverpool have now conceded 10 in their last seven.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in 22 of Liverpool’s 31 Premier League goals this season (71%), by far the highest share of any player for a side so far this term. He has 13 goals and nine assists, and could become the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for both before Christmas in a single campaign.

‘A Christmas present for Liverpool'

16:16 , Richard Jolly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

“A Christmas present to Liverpool from Everton: Sean Dyche's 0-0 draw with Chelsea means Arne Slot's side are guaranteed to be top at Christmas.

“A big day at Tottenham for, among others, Djed Spence who, if he plays left-back, will be Mohamed Salah's immediate opponent today.

“Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, who were both sent off here last season, start on the bench.”

Slot gives his thoughts

16:15 , Chris Wilson

In his own press conference, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said that he tells his side “a few things regularly enough”, because if not, “they tend to forget!”

“Re-application is so important for a team. Maybe small details change, as football changes, but the main message has always been the same,” he added.

On Spurs, he added: “I really have to give them credit because if I look at Tottenham, they have always been a certain brand and identity and [Ange] Postecoglou has given them that identity back completely. It is a joy to watch them.”

“I hope, hope, hope he wins a trophy, but not the League Cup! A fan for the Europa League. Trophies are important and his brand of football is important. If he wins, then you can stop talking about his style being too attacking.”

Match facts

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table, with both exceptions coming away against Manchester City (2-2 in August 2019, 3-2 in February 2022).

Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League home games, a 4-0 win against Everton earlier this season. They’re winless in their last three at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (D1 L2), last having a longer run without a home win in November/December 2013 (4).

Postecoglou’s side have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games than any other side in the Premier League this season (9), with five of those coming in their last two games.

Postecoglou: “A big part of our game is entertainment"

16:05 , Chris Wilson

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ange Postecoglou said that “a big part of our game is entertainment” and that the win over United was an example of that.

“You go to a game to feel emotions that maybe in your day to day you don’t get to experience. That’s what we love about it.

“There’s a lot of suffering when watching a game but if you come out on the right side, it’s exhilarating.

“We will play our football as that is what is winning us games. Arne Slot has come in and it’s not easy when you’re taking over from the status of Jurgen Klopp. They are settled with the quality they have but on our day we are pretty good opposition.”

Match facts

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, last winning consecutive home league games against Liverpool between 2008 and 2012 (a run of five).

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 23 Premier League games against Tottenham (W15 D6) and have scored at least once in each of their last 17 against Spurs.

This fixture has seen more 90th minute winning goals than any other in Premier League history, with six.

How the table looks

15:50 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool head into this match at the top of the table, though they could kick-off in second if Chelsea win their match over Everton.

If the Reds win, they will go above Chelsea whatever their result is, and they will be top at Christmas – if both sides were to win, Slot’s men would be top by two points and with a game in hand.

Spurs sit in 11th with 23 points, and could climb as high as seventh with a win today.

Tottenham’s sliding doors moment which saw them miss out on control and embrace chaos

15:40 , Chris Wilson

The manager who Daniel Levy wanted gave his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur’s modern-day team. “They are always a joy to watch,” he said. He had been an interested onlooker for years, watching on from abroad, seduced by the glamour of their flair players. “I watch a lot of Match Of The Day and [with] David Ginola, Paul Gascoigne, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart. They have always been a certain brand and a certain identity,” he added.

It could have been his brand, too. Because the man eulogising about Spurs had turned down the chance to coach them. He did not say so explicitly, because that is not Arne Slot’s way. He prefers not to talk about the expiring deals of his players, in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Nor does he want to discuss Tottenham’s attempts to appoint him in 2023. “I think it’s the same answer that I always give you about Mo’s contract situation and those things,” he smiled.

Slot is more comfortable celebrating the man they appointed a couple of weeks after he decided to stay at Feyenoord and signed a new contract. An exhaustive search that seemed to take in Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany, Roberto De Zerbi and Luis Enrique ended with Ange Postecoglou becoming Tottenham manager.

Spurs’ sliding doors moment which saw them turn to Postecoglou’s chaos

Liverpool team changes

15:32 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot reverts back to his strong Premier League line-up after making a bunch of changes for Liverpool’s midweek Carabao Cup win.

The only change to the line-up that faced Fulham in the league last time out is Curtis Jones has been replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

Tottenham team changes

15:25 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou names an unchanged team to the one that defeated Manchester United during the week in the Carabao Cup. Spurs won that match 4-3 and the manager believes this line-up will be able to challenge Liverpool as well.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

15:17 , Mike Jones

Tottenham XI: Forster; Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

The Reds to take on Spurs 👊🔴 #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2024

Team news

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Line-ups should be announced in the next five minutes or so...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes Ange Postecoglou can win trophies with Tottenham

15:05 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot hopes Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou’s bold attacking style is rewarded with a trophy – just not the Carabao Cup this season.

The pair meet each other in the Premier League on Sunday as a prelude to their two-legged semi-final in January and February.

Postecoglou’s brand of football has earned him plaudits and criticism, sometimes at the same time, as was evident in Thursday’s 4-3 victory over Manchester United when they almost squandered a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final tie.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hopes Ange Postecoglou can win trophies with Tottenham

Dominic Solanke insists Ange Postecoglou’s playing style suits Tottenham

14:55 , Chris Wilson

Dominic Solanke says the Tottenham squad love Ange Postecoglou’s unique style of play and are convinced it can end the club’s trophy drought.

Solanke starred for Spurs in Thursday’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup with a brace, but a dramatic finale sparked more debate around Postecoglou’s bold front-foot philosophy and relentless attacking approach.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has repeatedly stated Postecoglou must change and cannot play the same way for 90 minutes, which was echoed by Jamie Redknapp even though injury-hit Tottenham set up a last-four showdown with Liverpool in midweek.

Dominic Solanke insists Ange Postecoglou’s playing style suits Tottenham

Head-to-head

14:45 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met 168 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1909. Overall, Liverpool have won 81 matches, with Spurs winning 44 and 43 ending as draws.

Last season, Spurs won 2-1 in this fixture before the Reds got their revenge in a thrilling 4-2 home win in May.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

14:40 , Mike Jones

Spurs could win consecutive home league games against the Reds for the first time since a run of five between 2008 and 2012.

Liverpool have suffered just one defeat in five Premier League visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, drawing one and winning three.

‘Self-inflicted’ drama reveals a Tottenham truth amid Manchester United ‘chaos’

14:35 , Chris Wilson

The report from a frantic Spurs win last time out...

As Son Heung-min wheeled away and the Tottenham fans on the South Stand bounced their way into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, it was fitting of this bonkers, breathless tie against Manchester United that the winning goal would come straight from a corner kick. A huge night for Ange Postecoglou, as Spurs moved a step closer to lifting their first trophy since 2008, came with relief as Son’s corner made sure they rescued themselves from embarrassment. “Are you not entertained?” Postecoglou grinned. Aware that there would be criticism of his side’s near-collapse, he was proud of what he saw, too.

Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim chuckled as they fell into each other’s arms at full-time. How could they not after this? Tottenham are through to the semi-finals, where they will face Liverpool over two legs, but this was a tie that evidenced why these teams are currently 10th and 13th and showed how much work both managers have to do. For Postecoglou, at least, his injury-hit side displayed resilience after spectacularly shooting themselves in the foot - twice. Archie Gray, at 18, was remarkable continuing as a makeshift centre-back.

‘Self-inflicted’ drama reveals a Tottenham truth amid Manchester United ‘chaos’

Tottenham vs Liverpool

14:30 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have won just two of their previous 25 clashes with Liverpool in all competitions, drawing six and losing 17.

The Premier League tipping point set to bring chaos and a blueprint for surprise winners

14:25 , Mike Jones

In the immediate aftermath of the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola was dumbfounded. He wasn’t, for once amid recent form, the only one. It was a common sensation around the Premier League over the weekend, which seemed to reach new levels of chaos.

Even one of the dullest Manchester derbies in recent history ended up transforming into one of the most sensational, both for the late turnaround and its significance. There was even the drama of the brilliant Amad Diallo vindicating Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Tottenham Hotspur went 3-0 up at Southampton within 14 minutes, which led to one of two managerial sackings on the same day. Both Liverpool and Arsenal slipped, while Nottingham Forest continued to defy expectations.

Whatever the fair criticisms of the competition’s many modern issues, the Premier League certainly gives.

The Premier League tipping point offers a blueprint for surprise winners

Predicted line-ups & prediction

14:05 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Prediction:

Could well be a back-and-forth encounter and no surprise if the hosts score first - but the Reds to remain on track for the title. Spurs 2-3 Liverpool.

Team news

13:55 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool’s injury list is much smaller, with just Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate left on the injury list approaching the Christmas run of games.

Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister are back from suspensions, while means Arne Slot’s only big calls come in choosing between Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in midfield, and two from four in attack between Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and the fit-again Diogo Jota - but the latter is yet to start since returning from injury.

Team news

13:50 , Chris Wilson

Spurs remain without a host of players including their first-choice triangle of goalkeeper and centre-backs: Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended, while Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are all still out as well. There are doubts over Timo Werner, who wouldn’t start anyway, and Destiny Udogie, who certainly will start if passed fit. Archie Gray is likely to continue at centre-back, while James Maddison might miss out.

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Premier League leaders Liverpool will hope to returning to winning ways in the top flight after back-to-back draws against Newcastle United and Fulham - plus a postponed match against local rivals Everton - means their lead has been cut to just two points.

Indeed, given second-placed Chelsea kick-off in the hours ahead of the Reds, Arne Slot’s team could be down to second by the time they start this fixture, albeit with two matches fewer played than all their rivals.

Slot’s side have been near-perfect since he took over in summer, losing just once in all competitions this term and winning with a rotated side in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals - where they will meet Tottenham Hotspur across two legs in January and February. Before that, though, comes this fixture against the same opponents in the league, with Ange Postecoglou’s side in typically erratic form themslves of late.

Tenth in the table ahead of the weekend, Spurs’ most recent matches have seen them beaten by Bournemouth, edged 4-3 by Chelsea, draw with Rangers, thrash Southampton 5-0 and beat Man United 4-3 in the cup - stability and consistency are simply not words the squad understand this term, which could make for another fascinating encounter on Sunday.

Good afternoon!

11:40 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The two sides meet in London in the final top-flight fixture before Christmas and both are in need of three points for different reasons. Tottenham sit in the bottom half of the table but a win will throw them back in contention for the European places while Liverpool hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.