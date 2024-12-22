Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE!

Spurs are at home for their final run-out before Christmas, as they welcome Premier League title favourites Liverpool to north London. It’s been another entertaining week for Ange Postecoglou & Co. with nine goals in two games and the booking of a Carabao Cup semi-final after beating Manchester United for the second time this season.

The Reds will pose their biggest test for far this season, though. Arne Slot, a former managerial target for Spurs, has barely put a foot wrong since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and will know his team are out of revenge after losing at Spurs last season in part due to a hugely controversial VAR mistake in a 2-1 loss.

The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is expected to be lively, and even more so if Chelsea beat Everton earlier in the day to leapfrog Liverpool into top spot. Spurs’ win last season was their first over Liverpool in 13 attempts. Another could do even more damage. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We all remember what happened last season when Luis Diaz’s goal at Tottenham was incorrectly ruled out by VAR.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has admitted a “significant human error” led to the mistake.

Replays showed Cristian Romero had played the Colombian winger on however, and VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook sent a “check complete” message to on-field referee Simon Hooper having wrongly assumed the goal had been given.

Liverpool threatened to “escalate” the issue and, then the audio footage of the incident was released to show the officials realising their mistake moments too late, with it decided that they could not go back and award the goal after the game had restarted.

Jurgen Klopp, remarkably, then called for the game to be replayed.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

Spurs have raised their game in some of the bigger matches this season but Liverpool look a step above.

Spurs are one of the leakiest defences in the league and that’s a problem when a team like Liverpool come to town.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are boosted by the availability of Andy Roberston today.

Roberston was sent off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham but served his one-game suspension in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain sidelined but Arne Slot was boosted by the return of Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas in Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Southampton.

Slot was able to rest key players at St Mary’s and all of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Ryan Gravenberch are in line to return.

Diogo Jota is pushing for a start in attack after scoring off the bench last weekend.

On the latest on Konate and Bradley, Slot said on Friday: “These are the two that are still 'in the red', so they don't train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don't train with the team yet.

“The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It's more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards.”

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both one yellow card away from a ban.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of Destiny Udogie, who missed Thursday’s dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Manchester United after coming off in last weekend’s 5-0 win against Southampton.

Udogie’s return would give Postecoglou a decision over who to play as his full-backs after Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and United.

Spurs remain without Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies so Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray will continue at centre-back.

Timo Werner missed the United game due to illness.

Speaking on Friday morning, Postecoglou said: “Timo was unwell yesterday, Udogie was out before the game and we hope they will be okay.”

Asked for an update on Mikey Moore, Postecoglou said: “No, no. he hasn’t been involved [in training]. We’ll need to get at least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey.”

There could be a recall for Brennan Johnson, who came on as a substitute on Thursday.

Yves Bissouma is available again in the Premier League after he missed the Southampton game through suspension.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Spurs re looking to make it three wins in a week after beating Southampton and Manchester United, but their records against the table-topping Reds is a lot to be desired.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm. Stick with us.