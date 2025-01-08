Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Tottenham look to keep their bid for a first trophy since 2008 alive as they host Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. Not since winning this competition 16 years ago have Spurs got their hands on some silverware, and the pressure is on Ange Postecoglou after he stated he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

It is now five matches without a win, though for Spurs, after they were beaten by Newcastle over the weekend to leave them 12th in the Premier League. Injuries have been a problem and the absentee list has been added to tonight, with Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison both suspended, but Antonin Kinsky comes straight into the side to make his debut in goal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are flying on all fronts, and sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand. They were held to a draw by Manchester United last time out, but will be in confident mood heading to north London, having thrashed Spurs 6-3 here just a few weeks ago. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

20:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Bentancur still being checked over by the medical staff.

Johnson sprinting up and down the touchline, he knows he will shortly be coming on.

But no chances being taken with Bentancur, slowly being moved onto the stretcher.

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:11 , Matt Verri

After a conversation with Arne Slot, Postecoglou is now having a chat with his coaching staff. Doesn't look good for Bentancur this, with the stretcher still being prepared.

Brennan Johnson is being readied.

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:08 , Matt Verri

The stretcher is out and Bentancur is receiving prolonged treatment here.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Play is stopped and there is some concern over Bentancur.

Not showing any replays, but he stayed down after stooping to try and flick the ball on.

Physios on to treat him.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: First corner of the match for the hosts, Porro will take it.

Fired into the near post, Bentancur is free but he can’t make contact with the header.

Son drills it back into the middle, Dragusin gets a touch to divert it at goal and Alisson is forced into a smart stop. Got down well.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Bergvall can drive at the Liverpool defence, but doesn’t have the numbers up with him in support.

Fairly even start to this match, Spurs have looked relatively confident.

Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: First sign of trouble for Spurs, as Salah pings a lovely ball out to Gakpo.

His first touch is a good one to bring it down, but he runs out of space as he keeps drifting inside and there’s no room for the shot.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Underway in this first leg!

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch in north London.

Everything points to goals, entertainment and lots of fun. Book in the 0-0.

Arsenal with work to do

19:51 , Matt Verri

In the other Carabao Cup semi-final, Newcastle won 2-0 last night against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have left the Gunners with a mountain to climb, heading into the second leg at St James’ Park.

A final between Tottenham and Newcastle, two clubs absolutely desperate to win a trophy, would be a pretty memorable occasion.

Fair to say Liverpool probably have other ideas.

Not long now!

19:46 , Matt Verri

Just under 15 minutes to go until kick-off in north London.

Everyone keep their fingers crossed for another nine goals tonight...

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:36 , Matt Verri

Some occasion this.

Just a matter of days ago, Antonin Kinsky was a Slavia Prague player.

Now he's making his debut against arguably the best team in the world. No pressure.

If he does well, he could be set for a good few weeks of action until Guglielmo Vicario is back from his ankle injury.

Tsimikas: Spurs a really tough test

19:30 , Matt Verri

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 6-3 here last month, and they could very easily have put doubles figures past the hosts.

However, Kostas Tsimikas has insisted there will be no complacency from the Reds tonight.

"Always when we play against them it's really tough,” he said.

"We have to win both games if we want to be at Wembley. They have very, very talented players and they play really, really good football.

"It's a very, very hard opponent to play against, but this team showed many, many times that we are 100% focused.

"The team is clear: we want to win everything."

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:22 , Matt Verri

Spurs have to keep themselves in the tie heading to Anfield next month, when they (should) have a much stronger squad available.

Playing it safe not really something they have much interest in doing, though...

"Big match for Ange Postecoglou - his side are really in need of a victory."



🗣 @MrDomSmith gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of a huge night in north London.



Defensive changes for Liverpool

19:18 , Matt Verri

Arne Slot has shuffled his pack in defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold drops out after his struggles against Manchester United, as Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas all start.

Diogo Jota leads the line for the visitors tonight.

Kinsky comes straight in!

19:09 , Matt Verri

Big, big call from Ange Postecoglou.

He hands a debut to new signing Antonin Kinsky after just a couple of days of training - real show of faith.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur both start in midfield, with Dejan Kulusevski in the front three tonight.

Liverpool team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa

Tottenham team news

19:02 , Matt Verri

Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear

Can Spurs stay in the tie?

18:49 , Matt Verri

Holding on for a result at Anfield in the second-leg of a knockout is an approach few opponents would take against Liverpool but for Tottenham there is logic in simply staying in the tie and trying to do real damage to Slot's team on February 6.

By then, most of Ange Postecoglou's walking wounded should be fit, while he hopes to sign another forward before the end of the month, as well as possibly a defender.

If Liverpool's gap at the top of the table narrows before the deciding leg (and they face joint-second Nottingham Forest next week), then Slot's view of the Carabao Cup, as well as Postecoglou's options, may radically change in the next month.

"There is a second leg to be played," said Postecoglou, who believes winning the competition could be a huge moment for his young squad.

"That doesn’t change our approach. We’re at home and in a two-legged affair, if you can get some kind of advantage in your home game, you are set up pretty well so that’s what we will try to do.”

Stage is set!

18:40 , Matt Verri

It’s a very, very, very cold night in north London.

Luckily the fans are almost guaranteed at least eight goals every time Spurs play...

Kinsky agents reveals 'intense' Levy talks

18:29 , Matt Verri

New Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was signed after chairman Daniel Levy headed up a two-day negotiation with the player's former club Slavia Prague in the Czech capital.

Levy and Spurs technical director Johan Lange spent two days in Prague as they organised the final details of Kinsky’s move to Tottenham in a deal worth £12.5million plus add-ons.

Speaking to Flashscore, Viktor Kolar, Kinsky’s agent, said: “Our team was still sitting at a petrol station in Prague until almost 10pm of December 31, because everything was closed on New Year's Eve.

“The subsequent development was that on January 1, Daniel Levy flew in himself and the two-day negotiations in Prague began. He had Johan Lange with him.

“The negotiations were intense, stretching late into the night. But it worked, and I’m happy about that. It was a beautiful test to see if people and organizations this dominant can find their way to each other.”

(Getty Images)

Postecoglou makes bold Salah claim

18:15 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou believes Heung-min Son will return to his best when Tottenham's injury crisis has eased and says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would struggle to hit the same standards if he was playing for Spurs.

Son and Salah, both 32, shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22, finishing with 23 goals apiece, but so far this season Son has scored just five times in the top-flight, while Salah has 18 goals, as well as 13 assists.

Postecoglou, who is expected to be without nine first-team players against the Reds tonight, believes Son's form can be explained by the dysfunction of the depleted team around him.

"It's been unbelievable how [Sonny] has been able to maintain that level of consistent performance," Postecoglou said. "I know everyone is focusing on it now but even last year his season was incredible for us.

"People need to have a little bit of context. Mo is a world-class player but if you put him in our team now I'm not sure he'll have that same level of performance because of the situation we're in as a group.

“As an attacking player, what do you need? You need a team that's kind of in good form creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, having a really solid foundation of a defence that is cohesive.

"None of these things exist at the moment.”

(Getty Images/Reuters)

In the building!

18:06 , Matt Verri

The Spurs players have arrived ahead of a huge night in north London...

Standard Sport prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Liverpool put six past Spurs in their own backyard last month and it’s hard to see the gap between the two sides suddenly being closed.

Spurs’ injury woes have only worsened since, but have also proven they can breach the Reds’ backline. They will hope to still be in the tie come full-time tonight.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Liverpool will tonight have an almost fully fit squad to choose from.

Both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley returned from injuries suffered during the Champions League win over Real Madrid in November for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Having both available gives Arne Slot options, particularly at right-back. While Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the first-choice there, his performance against United was heavily criticised amid transfer interest from Real Madrid.

Bradley is pushing to come in and replace Alexander-Arnold.

Dominik Szoboszlai missed Sunday's game due to illness and remains a slight doubt. Joe Gomez is the only injured player following the hamstring injury he suffered against West Ham in late December.

Darwin Nunez was booked against United and will miss Liverpool’s next Premier League match, but is available here.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Jota

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Tottenham team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou tonight faces a decision over who to start in goal.

New signing Antonin Kinsky is available and set to compete with Brandon Austin for a starting spot.

Austin made his long-awaited Spurs debut in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle but Kinsky, 21, has been signed to compete to be Spurs' No1 long-term and trained with his new team-mates on Monday and Tuesday.

Fraser Forster, 36, returned to training on Tuesday but has been struggling with illness.

Midfield pair Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison are suspended on Wednesday night but Rodrigo Bentancur, who was banned at the weekend, is expected to come into the midfield, while Yves Bissouma could replace Lucas Bergvall at No6.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son, who did not start on Saturday, is likely to return to the front three, with Timo Werner set to make way.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

(Tottenham Hotspur FC)

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Liverpool!

It’s the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final tie, one that Liverpool are big favourites to come through and book their place at Wembley.

Can Spurs end their recent poor form and deliver a statement result on home soil?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.