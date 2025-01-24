Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Spurs meet Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday (ES Composite)

Tottenham are under pressure to put struggling Leicester to the sword in the Premier League on Sunday.

Amid what has been a dreadful run of form, Tottenham at least beat Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday night to raise some confidence.

It remains to be seen if that really was enough to provide some kind of turning point for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with Spurs having been torn apart in the first-half of their last League outing at Everton.

Spurs have lost seven of their last ten League games and failing to beat a Foxes side second from bottom in the Premier League table would only pile more pressure on Postecoglou.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports App and YouTube channel will provide free highlights. UK-based supporters can also watch highlights for free on Match of the Day Two when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

Spurs are likely to be without Djed Spence, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma for the game.

The likes of Antonin Kinsky and Sergio Reguilon and Min-hyeok Yang will all be available too, with none of them registered for the first stage of the Europa League.

Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke are all out. Romero has returned to Tottenham training but is unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Boost: Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham training (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

For the Foxes, new signing Woyo Coulibaly could be available but all of Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Abdul Fatawu are injured.

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

Spurs may be in dire form but their attacking players surely have enough to overcome Leicester, who are one of few teams in the league in worse form than them.

The Foxes have lost seven on the spin and new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is already under pressure. Anything less than a win for Spurs would be a disaster.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 61

Draws: 22

Leicester wins: 38

Tottenham vs Leicester latest odds

Tottenham to win: 4/9

Draw: 4/1

Leicester to win: 5/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.