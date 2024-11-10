Tottenham vs Ipswich LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Ipswich LIVE!

After a statement win against Aston Villa last weekend, Tottenham will bid to back up that result when they host Ipswich. Three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their final game before the international break could see Spurs climb into the top four.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have a good record at home and should be too strong for Premier League new boys Ipswich, who are still searching for their first win of the season under Kieran McKenna. Spurs kick off down in ninth place but will move above Arsenal with a win, even if it is only until the Gunners face Chelsea in the late game on Sunday.

Micky van de Ven is missing for Spurs but his centre-back partner Cristian Romero is fit to start after he suffered a foot injury in the 4-1 win against Villa. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

20 mins: First booking of the afternoon as Tuanzebe is shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away and stopping a quick Spurs free-kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:21 , Giuseppe Muro

19 mins: Solanke goes close! A good ball in from Porro and good forward play from Solanke as he turns to get his shot away and Muric turns it behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:19 , Giuseppe Muro

17 mins: Davis shoots but his effort is blocked. Ipswich have looked decent so far.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:18 , Giuseppe Muro

15 mins: Sarr has been limping a bit for Spurs but he looks ok now.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:17 , Giuseppe Muro

13 mins: Things have settled down a bit after that busy start. Ipswich goalkeeper Muric takes a chance playing out from the back but the visitors get away with it.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Encouragement for both sides in the early exchanges and plenty of evidence that Ipswich are not just here to make up the numbers.

The visitors already look a threat at set pieces and will fancy their chances of nicking a goal against Spurs from a dead-ball.

At the other end, Son looks on it, which will concern Kieran McKenna.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

10 mins: Now Son tests Muric! We’ve had eights shots already.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:12 , Giuseppe Muro

9 mins: Down the other end, Solanke’s shot gets deflected over the bar by O'Shea.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

7 mins: Davis' corner finds Burgess and his header from a tight angle comes back off the woodwork. Let off for Spurs.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:10 , Giuseppe Muro

6 mins: It’s been a good start to the game. Dragusin has to be alert to snuff out some danger and then Udogie heads behind for another Ipswich corner.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:07 , Giuseppe Muro

3 mins: Now a big chance for Spurs! Son whips a brilliant ball in from the left and Johnson pokes the ball wide from close range when he should’ve scored.

Tottenham 0-0 Ipswich

14:05 , Giuseppe Muro

2 mins: Early chances for Ipswich! A shaky moment for Dragusin and Szmodics forces a save from Vicario and then O'Shea heads wide from the resulting corner.

A positive start from the visitors, who are in a very striking pink kit this afternoon.

Kick-off

14:01 , Giuseppe Muro

After a period of silence to mark Remembrance Sunday, we’re underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

13:57 , Giuseppe Muro

No surprises in Postecoglou's team this afternoon, with James Maddison back on the bench in spite of his goalscoring cameo against Aston Villa last weekend.

The head coach challenged the playmaker on Friday to offer "compelling evidence" that he deserves to be selected for club and country going forward but, for now, Sarr and Kulusevski are deservedly ahead of him in the pecking order.

13:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Here come the two teams...

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

13:51 , Giuseppe Muro

Some pre-match thoughts from north London...

🗣️"I imagine Heung-min Son might get a little over an hour."

@Dan_KP with his pre-match thoughts from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

13:42 , Giuseppe Muro

What a boost it is for Spurs to have this man fit today.

Both sets of players are out warming up it’s not long now until we’re underway in north London...

Pape Sarr is Tottenham's new undroppable

13:34 , Giuseppe Muro

In the space of five days last week, Tottenham dumped Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup and thrashed Aston Villa 4-1, with Pape Sarr key to both big results.

Sarr scored Spurs' second goal, a brilliant long-range strike, in the 2-1 win over City and was even more influential in last weekend’s impressive comeback against Villa.

Read how Sarr is Tottenham's new undroppable here.

13:26 , Giuseppe Muro

There will be a period of silence before kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Tottenham vs Ipswich stats

13:18 , Giuseppe Muro

- Tottenham have come from behind to win 24 points at home this calendar year – 10 more than any other Premier League side

- Ange Postecoglou’s side won all three of their home league games against promoted opposition last season by a 2-1 scoreline despite falling behind

- Ipswich have led for a league-low 86 minutes this season

- Ipswich’s Leif Davis has created more chances than any other defender in the Premier League so far this season (25)

13:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou has urged James Maddison to show himself and incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel that he deserves to be picked for club and country.

Maddison was overlooked by England's interim head coach Lee Carsley for a second consecutive squad on Thursday.

The £40million signing from Leicester is on the bench today after failing to impress in the defeat at Galatasaray on Thursday.

Asked if he hoped Tuchel, who will take charge of England from January 1, will give Maddison more opportunities, Postecoglou said: "I have always said team selections and squad selections, it’s more in the player’s hands than the manager’s.

"They are the ones that need to put up the compelling evidence for people to make decisions. When I select a team at the weekend or the England manager selects his squad, he is doing it on the back of the evidence he has before him.

"So, if you miss out then you have got to say, okay, I have to give you more compelling evidence next time to get back in there.

"Whether it is Madders or anyone else, they have got to keep putting up the evidence that means they get selected for the next national team.”

13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

For Ipswich, Jens Cajuste replaces the suspended Kalvin Phillips in midfield and Axel Tuanzebe starts in place of Conor Chaplin.

12:54

So Cristian Romero is fit to start for Tottenham.

The Argentinean starts alongside Radu Dragusin at centre-half, with Micky van de Ven still sidelined with his hamstring injury.

Timo Werner is fit enough to make the bench.

Ange Postecoglou at least has the luxury of being able to rotate his entire midfield, with Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall making way for Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski.

Confirmed team news: Romero starts for Spurs

12:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Werner Lankshear

Ipswich XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, Johnson, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Cajuste, Morsy, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Burns, Clarke, Chaplin, Hirst

12:36 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news coming up from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 12.45pm...

12:28 , Giuseppe Muro

A big talking point at Tottenham this week has been Hugo Lloris’s revelations in his new book.

Former Spurs captain Lloris has revealed he was left questioning the club's desire to win after chairman Daniel Levy gifted the entire squad an engraved watch before the 2019 Champions League Final.

In a damning extract from his new autobiography, Lloris says he still has not “got over” Levy's well-meaning gift to each of the squad of an engraved with 'Finalist' before the game, and claims himself, Pochettino and Harry Kane doubted the club's commitment to winning.

Ahead of today’s game, Ange Postecoglou has responded to the comments and defended Spurs.

“I haven't read what Hugo's said, it's been mentioned to me,” said Postecoglou. “I think with these things you've got to put context around them and understand the broader view and that could have been a very successful period for the club.

“They came very, very close. You're talking about finishing runners-up in the Premier League and runners-up in the Champions League. It could have been a very different era and maybe in retrospect you'll be looking at those things.”

Postecoglou has regularly stated his belief that he will win trophies with Spurs club, and insists that has not changed.

“From my perspective I've never allowed anyone else to dictate my ambitions, my aims, or what I try and do with everyone around me is you don't put a limit on what you can achieve because if you do you potentially might miss something that comes along your way,” he said.

12:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham are in the building...

Head to head history and results

12:04 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham wins: 24

Draws: 8

Ipswich wins: 21

Prediction

11:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs have to be strong favourites here, even if Ipswich have been fairly unlucky in some of their games. Any dropped points would be a real blow for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Ipswich team news

11:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Kalvin Phillips is suspended following his red card against Leicester last weekend but right-back Harry Clarke returns from a ban.

Dara O'Shea is again set to play despite an ongoing back problem.

Tottenham team news

11:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou hopes Cristian Romero will be fit to start after he suffered a foot injury against Aston Villa.

But Richarlison, Micky van de Ven and Wilson Odobert (all hamstring) remain out, while Timo Werner (groin) and Mikey Moore (virus) are also sidelined.

If Romero is fit, he is expected to partner Radu Dragusin at centre-half. If not, Ben Davies is set to fill in at centre-half again.

Archie Gray is pushing for more minutes across the back line or in midfield after a strong showing in Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Postecoglou is short of options in his front line with Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson, who were both taken off at half-time in Istanbul, his only fit wide players.

Dominic Solanke is set to return to the XI after being rested from the start on Thursday.

How to watch

11:31 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

Good afternoon!

11:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Ipswich!

Spurs will be out to back up their impressive win over Aston Villa when they host Premier League new boys Ipswich in their final game before the international break.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sent out a real statement with their 4-1 victory over Villa last weekend and could move into the top four with a win.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!