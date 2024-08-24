Tottenham vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Everton – LIVE!

Tottenham are back in Premier League action later today when they host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are looking to end the week on a positive note, having all but thrown two points away at Leicester on Monday night, dominating much of the first-half before conceding an equaliser following Pedro Porro’s opener.

It was a frustrating start to Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge of the club and failure to beat a Toffees side thrashed by Brighton on the opening weekend would only increase the pressure. Still, Postecoglou will hope that his side surely cannot be as wasteful this time around, as club-record signing Dominic Solanke looks for his first goal.

Spurs will be strong favourites for today’s game and anything other than three points has to be seen as a major disappointment. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Everton latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Tottenham team news: Dominic Solanke injured

Everton team news: Jarrad Branthwaite could return

Prediction: Spurs to win

Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League prediction today

Tottenham: 1/3

Draw: 3/1

Everton: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Tottenham vs Everton: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 71

Draws: 60

Everton wins: 57

Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League score prediction today

Tottenham had more than enough, and created more than enough, to beat Leicester on Monday night and the same should be true against Everton five days later. On another night, Solanke would have opened his account for his new team and today it will be Richarlison turn to try to find the back of the net.

Everton struggled to copy with Brighton’s intensity while playing at home, so the prospect of a busy Spurs side should strike fear into the Toffees.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

Everton team news vs Tottenham today

For Everton, Ashley Young is suspended after his red card against Brighton, but Sean Dyche hopes to have Jarrad Branthwaite available after injury. The game is likely to come too soon for Seamus Coleman and James Garner.

Tottenham team news vs Everton

New Tottenham signing Dominic Solanke will miss today’s visit of Everton with an ankle injury picked up against Leicester, leaving Ange Postecoglou with a decision to make up front.

Richarlison, who scored twice against his former club in last season's 2-2 draw in north London, is a like-for-like replacement but did not play a minute of pre-season due to injury and is still working his way back to full match sharpness.

Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son can also play through the middle, while Timo Werner and new signing Wilson Odobert are options in wide areas.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game as he follows Premier League concussion protocols after being forced off in the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, opening the door for Yves Bissouma to make an immediate return to the side.

Bissouma missed the Leicester game serving a one-match club suspension for inhaling laughing gas but is again available for selection. Summer signing Archie Gray is the other contender to start at No6.

Pedro Porro is fit and available, despite being forced off with a knock in the second half on Monday night.

Tottenham vs Everton: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm BST.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 3pm BST.