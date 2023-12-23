Tottenham vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Everton – LIVE!

Tottenham have the chance to keep building on a fine run of results of late when they host Everton in the Premier League later today. Spurs have recovered from a poor run recently, thrashing Newcastle before beating Nottingham Forest to breathe new life into the top four hopes.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking back to something at least approaching their best following the return of some key players. While a number of injury worries remain, things are certainly looking up following a difficult spell ahead of the frantic festive fixture schedule.

They will be favourites for Saturday’s clash but Everton are not without their quality. The Toffees have reacted incredibly well to their ten-point deduction and have now claimed that back, underlining what a good job Sean Dyche is doing. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Harry Kane: Tottenham player of 2023 despite spending half the year at Bayern Munich?

13:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are finishing 2023 on a high, buoyant and upwardly mobile under Ange Postecoglou, and right in the mix for a top-four finish.

The first half of the year was largely bleak for Spurs supporters, as the club's uncomfortable union with Antonio Conte came to an end before interim bosses Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason saw out a joyless 2022-23 campaign.

Assessing Spurs's calendar year as a whole is therefore a challenge, particularly when it comes to picking their best player over that period.

Plainly, Harry Kane was Spurs's standout player in the second half of last season but he left for Bayern Munich over the summer has not been part of Postecoglou's revolution.

Several members of last season's squad have excelled this season - Heung-min Son, Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, for example - but were below par in the first part of the year.

So, if there was an award for Spurs's player of the calendar year, should Kane be in with a shot?

(Various)

Tottenham vs Everton: Oliver Skipp in line for fresh chance

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

If there is a silver lining to Ange Postecoglou's relentless selection headaches, it is the opportunity for every member of his Tottenham squad to get a chance to make their case.

Since his players started dropping to injuries and suspensions, Postecoglou has had to get creative to keep Spurs competitive.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham vs Everton: Ange Postecoglou unconcerned by Spurs disciplinary record

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou is relaxed about Tottenham's disciplinary problems and says Yves Bissouma will learn from his second red card of the season at Nottingham Forest last week.

Bissouma will miss Saturday's visit of Everton and the subsequent three matches - against Brighton and Bournemouth in the League and the FA Cup third-round tie with Burnley - after being shown a straight red card in the 2-0 win at the City Ground.

[object Object] (AP)

Tottenham transfer news: Jean-Clair Todibo boost

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would not stand in the way of Jean-Clair Todibo joining Tottenham in January, despite Manchester United's long-standing interest in the centre-back.

Ratcliffe is closing in on a deal to buy 25 per cent of United from the Glazers and is set to assume control of the club's football operations.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham transfer news: Xavi confirms Barcelona transfer plan amid interest in Giovani Lo Celso

12:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Xavi has confirmed Barcelona will target a replacement for the injured Gavi in the January transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder tore his ACL while representing his country during last month’s international break and is duly expected to miss the rest of the season as well as Euro 2024.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Everton: Ange Postecoglou issues update on James Maddison and Micky van de Ven return dates

11:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham pair James Maddison and Micky van de Ven remain on course to return in January, says Ange Postecoglou.

Midfielder Maddison and defender Van de Ven were two of Spurs' best performers during the opening weeks of the season before both suffering injuries against Chelsea in early November.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Everton: Ange Postecoglou delivers European Super League verdict

11:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has suggested that backers of a European Super League are "detached from the real footballing world" and says he loves the "power to the people" dynamic which brought down the first iteration of the proposal.

New plans for a Super League were announced on Thursday with backing from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, just hours after a European High Court ruling said FIFA and UEFA had "abused a dominant position" in their treatment of clubs who formed the initial 12-team breakaway competition in April 2021.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Everton: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 70

Draws: 59

Everton wins: 57

Tottenham vs Everton: Score prediction today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to look past Spurs, who have found form again of late, even despite Everton’s good form.

Tottenham to win 2-1.

(REUTERS)

Everton team news vs Tottenham today

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Vitalii Mykolenko is back for Everton, but Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are still huge doubts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will also miss out, along with Andre Gomes and former Tottenham star Dele Alli.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham team news vs Everton today

11:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brennan Johnson avoided concussion during the win over former club Nottingham Forest last week despite coming off with a head injury, so will be available after training in recent days.

Spurs remain without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur long-term, but Giovani Lo Celso is fit along with young defender Ashley Phillips.

Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, is suspended following his red card at the City Ground, as is Destiny Udogie for collecting five cautions this term.

Spurs are also without the likes of Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Everton: TV channel and live stream today

11:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

