Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham have enjoyed something of a break as they prepare to welcome a revitalised Crystal Palace to north London today.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou reminded everyone he was no “magician” following a concerning defeat to Wolves after some reasonably poor performances at home, albeit ones that yielded wins.

With last weekend’s opponents Chelsea instead playing in the Carabao Cup final, Spurs have been able to rest and recuperate ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

That should help matters. Spurs have hit stunning heights in terms of style of play this season but things have looked rather stale of late, so the added time on the training pitch will surely help Postecoglou try to reinvigorate his side.

Palace, meanwhile, are still in the early days of their own exciting new era. Oliver Glasner watched his team get off to a winning start against Burnley last weekend but this will surely be a much bigger test.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host.

Lift off: Glasner won his first game in charge of Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout on Saturdays imposed across English football.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Live coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace team news

Destiny Udogie has returned to full training having missed the defeat to Wolves. Pedro Porro, meanwhile, hinted over the break that he was also looking at a return but is yet to join his fellow full-back in full training. Richarlison is injured after sustaining a knee injury last time out.

Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are the long-term absentees.

Palace remain without Michael Olise, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure long-term. Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes will be available.

Story continues

Eberechi Eze is in line return too after a recent thigh problem, along with Will Hughes. Marc Guehi will miss an extended period after minor knee surgery.

Udogie could return for Spurs against Palace (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction

With Spurs having had time off and potentially welcoming back both of their full-backs, they seem good value for a victory.

Spurs to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 36

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Tottenham to win: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Crystal Palace to win: 11/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.