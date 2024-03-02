Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – LIVE!
Tottenham are back in Premier League action later today when they host Crystal Palace. Spurs have not played since the loss at home to Wolves last month that had Ange Postecoglou stressing he was no “magician” as the Australian looks to get things back on track.
Despite a fine start to his first season, Spurs now face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They must keep ahead of Manchester United while hoping to keep Aston Villa within striking distance but haven’t always convinced in recent weeks.
Palace, meanwhile, have lift-off in the Oliver Glasner era. Though tougher tests will come than Burnley of course but the Eagles did get off to a very good start under his watch, albeit they were made to wait. Having Eberechi Eze back will be a huge boost. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK
Prediction: Spurs to win
Confirmed Tottenham lineup
Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup
Crystal Palace fans claim 'sabotage' as Holmesdale Fanatics banner removed
14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie
Crystal Palace are at loggerheads with the Holmesdale Fanatics, who have accused the club of “sabotaging” their own supporters at the start of the Oliver Glasner era.
The fans’ group are unhappy their long-standing banner has been removed and replaced by LED advertising screens at Selhurst Park.
Tottenham players sent social media warning by Ange Postecoglou
14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has advised his players of the pitfalls of social media, and described looking for validation online as "like walking into the prison yard and saying you’re innocent".
Ryan Sessegnon, the Spurs winger, this week appealed for understanding on social media after revealing he had undergone a second surgery on his hamstrings in the space of seven months.
Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup
14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta
Subs: Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ahamada, Henderson, Plange, Ozoh
Confirmed Tottenham lineup
14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son
Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Johnson, Sarr, Davies, Austin, Scarlett
Tottenham: Spotlight on Emerson Royal as Spurs look to get back on track after hiatus
13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Anyone stepping out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time enjoys a moment of awed appreciation at the grandeur of the place, but new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been there before.
Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt lost 3-2 at Tottenham in the Champions League last season and the Austrian was back at the ground to watch Ange Postecoglou's side labour in a 2-1 defeat by Wolves in their last game, on February 17.
Eric Dier: Bayern confirm permanent deal for Tottenham defender
13:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham defender Eric Dier is set to join Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer.
The 30-year-old moved to the German giants on loan in January, having made just one start under manager Ange Postecolgou this season and with his contract set to expire in the summer.
Bayern paid a £3.4million fee to take Dier for the remainder of the campaign and the player has since triggered a pre-agreed clause in the deal having made seven appearances.
Triple fitness boost for Crystal Palace
13:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
Crystal Palace have been boosted by three players being passed fit to face Tottenham this weekend.
As Standard Sport reported earlier this week, Eberechi Eze will make his return to the squad after over a month out with a hamstring injury.
Joachim Andersen is also available having been taken off as a precaution in the win over Burnley, as is Will Hughes.
Ange Postecoglou admits early cup exits have proved costly for Tottenham this season
12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says his side's sparse schedule has been detrimental to their rhythm and momentum this season.
Spurs will play just 41 games this term -- their fewest since 2005-06, when they had just 40 -- after missing out on European football and crashing out of both domestic cups early.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Head to head (h2h) history and results
12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham wins: 36
Draws: 15
Crystal Palace wins: 13
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Score prediction today
12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie
With Spurs having had time off and potentially welcoming back both of their full-backs, they seem good value for a victory.
Spurs to win 3-1.
Crystal Palace team news vs Tottenham today
12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Palace remain without Michael Olise, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure long-term. Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes will be available.
Eberechi Eze is in line return too after a recent thigh problem, along with Will Hughes. Marc Guehi will miss an extended period after minor knee surgery.
Tottenham team news vs Crystal Palace today
12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Destiny Udogie has returned to full training having missed the defeat to Wolves. Pedro Porro, meanwhile, hinted over the break that he was also looking at a return but is yet to join his fellow full-back in full training. Richarlison is injured after sustaining a knee injury last time out.
Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are the long-term absentees.
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream
12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout on Saturdays imposed across English football.
Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.
Live coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
