Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – LIVE!

Tottenham are back in Premier League action later today when they host Crystal Palace. Spurs have not played since the loss at home to Wolves last month that had Ange Postecoglou stressing he was no “magician” as the Australian looks to get things back on track.

Despite a fine start to his first season, Spurs now face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They must keep ahead of Manchester United while hoping to keep Aston Villa within striking distance but haven’t always convinced in recent weeks.

Palace, meanwhile, have lift-off in the Oliver Glasner era. Though tougher tests will come than Burnley of course but the Eagles did get off to a very good start under his watch, albeit they were made to wait. Having Eberechi Eze back will be a huge boost. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Spurs to win

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

Crystal Palace fans claim 'sabotage' as Holmesdale Fanatics banner removed

14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace are at loggerheads with the Holmesdale Fanatics, who have accused the club of “sabotaging” their own supporters at the start of the Oliver Glasner era.

The fans’ group are unhappy their long-standing banner has been removed and replaced by LED advertising screens at Selhurst Park.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham players sent social media warning by Ange Postecoglou

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has advised his players of the pitfalls of social media, and described looking for validation online as "like walking into the prison yard and saying you’re innocent".

Ryan Sessegnon, the Spurs winger, this week appealed for understanding on social media after revealing he had undergone a second surgery on his hamstrings in the space of seven months.

(Getty Images)

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ahamada, Henderson, Plange, Ozoh

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Johnson, Sarr, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

Tottenham: Spotlight on Emerson Royal as Spurs look to get back on track after hiatus

13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Anyone stepping out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time enjoys a moment of awed appreciation at the grandeur of the place, but new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been there before.

Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt lost 3-2 at Tottenham in the Champions League last season and the Austrian was back at the ground to watch Ange Postecoglou's side labour in a 2-1 defeat by Wolves in their last game, on February 17.

(AP)

Eric Dier: Bayern confirm permanent deal for Tottenham defender

13:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is set to join Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old moved to the German giants on loan in January, having made just one start under manager Ange Postecolgou this season and with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Bayern paid a £3.4million fee to take Dier for the remainder of the campaign and the player has since triggered a pre-agreed clause in the deal having made seven appearances.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Triple fitness boost for Crystal Palace

13:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace have been boosted by three players being passed fit to face Tottenham this weekend.

As Standard Sport reported earlier this week, Eberechi Eze will make his return to the squad after over a month out with a hamstring injury.

Joachim Andersen is also available having been taken off as a precaution in the win over Burnley, as is Will Hughes.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou admits early cup exits have proved costly for Tottenham this season

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says his side's sparse schedule has been detrimental to their rhythm and momentum this season.

Spurs will play just 41 games this term -- their fewest since 2005-06, when they had just 40 -- after missing out on European football and crashing out of both domestic cups early.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 36

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Score prediction today

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Spurs having had time off and potentially welcoming back both of their full-backs, they seem good value for a victory.

Spurs to win 3-1.

[object Object] (REUTERS)

Crystal Palace team news vs Tottenham today

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Palace remain without Michael Olise, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure long-term. Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes will be available.

Eberechi Eze is in line return too after a recent thigh problem, along with Will Hughes. Marc Guehi will miss an extended period after minor knee surgery.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs Crystal Palace today

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Destiny Udogie has returned to full training having missed the defeat to Wolves. Pedro Porro, meanwhile, hinted over the break that he was also looking at a return but is yet to join his fellow full-back in full training. Richarlison is injured after sustaining a knee injury last time out.

Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are the long-term absentees.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout on Saturdays imposed across English football.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Live coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace today.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 3pm GMT.