Tottenham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham face Chelsea in a huge game for both clubs in the Premier League.

Spurs are reeling after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth continued their poor form under Ange Postecoglou, who was abused by unhappy away fans.

Chelsea are flying and can move to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with win after the Merseyside derby was postponed on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 8 December, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Spurs lost Ben Davies to injury on Thursday, adding to their defensive crisis. Cristian Romero, however, is set to train ahead of the game and a late decision will be made on his fitness.

Spurs lost Ben Davies to injury on Thursday (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea will be without Reece James following a recent fresh hamstring injury. Wesley Fofana is also set to miss out having suffered a similar issue during the win over Aston Villa earlier this month. There are no other fresh injury concerns.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

It’s difficult to know what to make of Spurs, who have tended to raise their level in the biggest games this season. Still, Chelsea are looking the much more consistent.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 56

Draws: 42

Chelsea wins: 79

Tottenham vs Chelsea latest odds

Tottenham to win: 2/1

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea to win: 23/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.