Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mauricio Pochettino returns to Spurs

Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this evening with the hopes of maintain their fantastic start to the new season.

Spurs have been in great form under boss, Ange Postecoglu, and are unbeaten across their 10 league matches so far. They are proving to be Manchester City’s closest rivals for the title at this stage and will regain top spot in the table should they defeat the Blues tonight.

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, returns to north London to face his old club and although the Blues have stumbled in the early stages of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, including losing at home to Brentford last time out, he will want his side to impress.

They gained some much-needed confidence last week with a win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup but Spurs will be well rested following their most recent win at Crystal Palace.

Follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Sterling, Jackson

Tottenham vs Chelsea team changes

Tottenham make two changes from the team that defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 last time out. Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson come in for Ben Davies and Richarlison.

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, makes three changes to the Chelsea side that earned a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Blackburn Rovers.

Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Moises Caicedo come in with Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile and Lesley Ugochukwu dropping out

Tottenham vs Chelsea line-ups

Pochettino explains how Tottenham’s game can suit Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino says that Tottenham’s attacking style of play could suit his Chelsea team and give them space to run into the final third.

Chelsea have had some success this season against teams who prefer to have the ball and they have come undone against stubborn defensive sides like Brentford.

“When we play against blocks that play so low, we struggle to find and to understand a little bit the positional game and movement. When we have space, we can perform better and create more chances,” said Pochettino.

“You need to have the capacity to be mature. We are talking about a young team who need to grow. You need to be patient. You have to understand the time in the game: when you need to attack, when you need to keep calm and keep possession and circulate the ball.

“These are all things that come with time. At the moment we don’t have time. That’s why we struggle with blocks that play so low. We start to rush decisions, and make mistakes, and not be in positions where we should be. We lost the Nottingham Forest, Villa and Brentford games in transition.

“At 0-0, we need to not lose patience, and keep believing for sure we are going to score. That hasn’t happened. For us that’s why it is better when we play a team that is going to attack you, and also give you space to run.”

No team has scored more Premier League goals away to Spurs than the 51 by Chelsea. The Blues’ four wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions is the most by any side.

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out Tottenham return: ‘Why not?’

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to rule out the possibility of one day returning to manage Tottenham ahead of facing his former club for the first time on Monday night.

Pochettino will go back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since the Argentine was sacked in 2019 in tonight’s London derby, having taken charge of rivals Chelsea at the start of the season.

The Argentine led Tottenham to the Champions League final as well as four consecutive top-four finishes during his time with the club, but upon departing Spurs Pochettino said he would want to go back “before he dies” in order to try and win a trophy in north London.

Pochettino returns to Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino says he is not going to act any differently on the sidelines this evening despite being back at a club he once managed.

Pochettino was in charge of Spurs between 2014 and 2019, a period that saw them overperform and reach the Champions League final.

“I don’t believe we need to show something special,” said Pochettino. “We need to be natural, that’s the most important thing.

“You cannot underestimate the Tottenham and Chelsea fans. I don’t want to be a hypocrite and say something I don’t feel, or I’m in the process of creating. People are clever. Chelsea fans know I was Tottenham, they know about the Champions League, they know about the Battle of the Bridge. It’s impossible to hide this emotion. Now I cannot say I forget all those things. That would be stupid.

“I’m going to be natural. I hope to enjoy to a great game, I want to win, that is our competitive side, and at the same time I want to enjoy being in a place that I was part of the process of building something special. That’s it. I am really calm, and I want to enjoy it, and I hope for a good night for us.”

Postecoglu on facing Chelsea tonight

The Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglu, says that big games like this London derby are exciting and he is expecting a fantastic atmosphere when the teams meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

“It’s a big game, a London derby and Chelsea, traditionally, especially in the last 10, 15 years, have been one of those sides who have been a benchmark for success,” he said ahead of the game,

“Anytime you play in these kind of games you look forward to them. The atmosphere will be great, we’re at home, brilliant for us... all of our home games so far have been fairly exciting, real engagement from our supporters. I’m looking forward to it, it should be another big night for us.

“They are a good team with some outstanding individual players and we’re going to have to be really strong from a collective point of view to overcome that.

“We don’t want to turn it into an individual battle, because they have players who can really hurt you, quality all over the park, but, so far, we’ve been really good in home games, making it difficult for all opposition, limiting their ability to hurt us and also being threatening the other way.”

Tottenham ended an eight-game winless run against Chelsea with a 2-0 home victory in February. They have only won back-to-back Premier League matches versus the Blues once before, in April and November 2018.

Ange Postecoglou happy with Daniel Levy relationship but rules out rafting trip

18:25 , Mike Jones

Postecoglou will on Monday night come up against former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who once revealed in his book ‘Brave New World’ that a staff-bonding exercise in Argentina resulted in himself, Levy and his coaches taking to the water.

While Postecoglou laughed off any prospect of a repeat occurring, he did acknowledge the importance of gaining Levy’s trust and gave credit to the previously under-fire chairman for a strong start to the new season.

Ange Postecoglou happy with Daniel Levy relationship but rules out rafting trip

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

Spurs are favourites here, but Chelsea should enjoy playing on the counter and a rare chance to move into space at speed if the hosts take the game on. We’ll opt for an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea

Tottenham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Tottenham left-backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are both injury doubts and will face fitness tests before the match to see if either is fit to play but Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain on the sidelines.

Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk returned to training this week for Chelsea and may feature at some point this evening. However, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku all remain absent.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

18:05 , Mike Jones

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event starting at 6:30pm GMT.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

18:00 , Mike Jones

Spurs are hoping to pick up three points and continue their unbeaten run in the league this season with the knowledge that a victory would take them back to the top of the table, ahead of Manchester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need some points. They’re down in 13th with just three wins to their name and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his team perform strongly against his old club.

We’ll have all the team news, build up and latest action from tonight’s clash so stick around.