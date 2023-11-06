Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino makes his return to north London tonight as Tottenham host Chelsea in a huge London derby. The Blues boss spent five years in the Spurs dugout, and now takes on his former club for the first time since his departure in 2019.

Tottenham will be confident of making it an unhappy return for Pochettino, as they look to return to the top of the Premier League table. Ange Postecoglou's side are the only remaining unbeaten side in the League and will go two points clear once again should they pick up victory here. Destiny Udogie is a doubt for the hosts, while Brennan Johnson could come into the side in attack.

Chelsea sit 13th in the table and will already be 17 points behind Spurs if they are beaten tonight. The Blues picked up a comfortable win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but it was more League frustration a week ago when they were beaten at home by Brentford. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Tottenham vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Udogie a doubt

Chelsea team news: Mudryk should be fit

Standard Sport prediction: Tottenham win

Tottenham team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Tottenham could without both Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies for the London derby.

Davies was forced off at half-time of Spurs' win at Crystal Palace 10 days ago with an ankle injury and has been unable to train since, while fellow left-back Udogie headed into the weekend still suffering from a muscle problem sustained in the victory over Fulham two weeks ago.

Ivan Perisic, who can play at left-back, is sidelined long-term, so Emerson Royal will deputise if neither Davies nor Udogie is fit to play. Udogie was reportedly able to train over the weekend to boost his chances of featuring tonight.

Ange Postecoglou has a decision to make in his front three, with Brennan Johnson pushing to start ahead of Richarlison on the left after a lively cameo from the bench at Selhurst Park.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with Monday Night Football coverage beginning at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from both Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Chelsea!

It's a huge London derby coming up in the Premier League, as Mauricio Pochettino makes his return to Spurs for the first time since leaving the club in 2019.

Tottenham have made a sensational start to the season under Ange Postecoglou - can they make it an unhappy return for their former boss? We shall say.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.