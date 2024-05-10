Tottenham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham are offered the chance to get back on track in the Premier League when they host Burnley on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost their four games to leave their hopes of Champions League qualification hanging by a thread.

While Spurs rallied towards the end of their 4-2 loss to Liverpool last time out, they appear ready for the end of the season.

There remains an outside chance they could catch Aston Villa in fourth, however, and hosting a Clarets side on the brink of relegation looks a good chance to restore morale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 11 May, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Burnley

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10pm BST on BBC Two on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Burnley team news

Spurs are without Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ben Davies for the rest of the season.

Spurs have been in dire form of late (AP)

James Maddison has been dropped of late but may come back into the side. Aside from that, there are no fresh injury concerns.

Burnley, meanwhile, may be able to call on Luca Koleosho before the end of the season but he will not feature here. Ameen Al-Dakhil, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are all out.

Maxime Esteve is available after missing the loss to Newcastle through illness.

Tottenham vs Burnley prediction

Spurs haven’t been in great form of late but it would be a surprise to see them not get back to winning ways.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 54

Story continues

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham vs Burnley latest odds

Tottenham to win: 4/11

Draw: 19/4

Burnley to win: 6/1

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.