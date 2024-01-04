Tottenham vs Burnley: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Tottenham begin their FA Cup campaign as they host Burnley on Friday night.

The competition represents the club's best opportunity of ending a 16-year wait for silverware, though Ange Postecoglou and his players will not yet have given up on a Premier League title charge.

Spurs are weakened ahead of this third-round clash by the departure of Heung-min Son for the Asian Cup, with their captain potentially missing for more than a month.

It has been a tough first season back in the top-flight for Burnley, who sit 19th in the Premier League table and five points off safety. The Clarets can turn their full focus to the FA Cup, with a ten-day gap between the trip to north London and their next League fixture.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Burnley is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Friday January 5, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Burnley

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be shown live and for free on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Burnley team news

Spurs will be without Heung-min Son, who has joined up with the South Korea squad ahead of the Asian Cup. Pape Matar Sarr will also be absent despite overcoming an injury scare, after being called up to the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Yves Bissouma will also be at AFCON, with Mali, but is otherwise suspended.

Micky van de Ven is nearing a return but this match is likely to come too soon, while James Maddison and Cristian Romero remain out. Alejo Veliz is unlikely to feature after limping off against Bournemouth.

Burnley have Lyle Foster back and available after his absence due to mental health struggles, with the striker scoring against Aston Villa last time out.

Story continues

Jordan Beyer limped off early in that match and is therefore a doubt for the Clarets, while Hjalmar Ekdal is expected to miss out again.

International duty: Heung-min Son will miss Spurs' upcoming matches (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Burnley prediction

Tottenham continue to deliver in attack, with Postecoglou's side scoring in every match so far this season, though that will be tested with Son unavailable.

They have been far from convincing at the back in recent matches, so Burnley will believe they can hurt Spurs, but the home side should have more than enough to come through another entertaining encounter.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 53

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham vs Burnley latest odds

Tottenham to win: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Burnley to win: 11/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.