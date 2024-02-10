Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE!

Spurs welcome the Seagulls to north London this afternoon in arguably better shape than they have been since Ange Postecoglou’s appointment. Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma are back from international duty, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are working back to full fitness and the defence has never been stronger.

However, a late equaliser for Everton last time out means Spurs are missing opportunities to cement their spot in the top four, and secure a return to the Champions League. That is the season aim and games against today’s opponents, who beat them handily in December but have won just four times since September, is a must.

Spurs have plenty of goals in them, and another today will match the second-longest scoring streak in Premier League history. They will likely need more than one to get the win today.Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Brighton latest updates

Kick-off: 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham team news: Son ready to start

Brighton team news: Joao Pedro injured

Score prediction: Goals galore

Tottenham team news

12:39 , Alex Young

South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup on Tuesday means Heung-min Son is back and ready to start, along with Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma, also returning to Tottenham after Mali's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, suffered with a "slight form of malaria” before the tournament, according to Postecoglou, but is now fit to start.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Sarr were on the bench at Everton and could return versus Brighton, with Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner at risk. Radu Dragusin is still waiting for his first start.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton.

A win today will take Spurs into the top four before Aston Villa host Manchester United tomorrow, and they are looking to make amends for a draw at Everton last weekend.

Heung-min Son is back and should start, though fellow forward Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last eight games so is unlikely to be displaced as the lone striker.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Stick with us.