Tottenham vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham welcome Brentford to north London on Saturday in an increasingly desperate need for an improved performance.

Spurs geared up for another London derby with a deeply underwhelming 2-1 win away at Coventry in the Carabao Cup, which featured goals in the 88th and 91st minutes.

Days earlier Spurs had the lions’ share of possession against Arsenal but showed little attacking prowess in defeat to their fierce rivals, and will know a similar display against the Bees will be punished.

Brentford were Erling Haaland’s latest victims last time out in the Premier League, losing to Manchester City 2-1, but have otherwise impressed in the early weeks of the season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Brentford is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Brentford

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

Tottenham vs Brentford team news

Tottenham were dealt injury blows to both Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner during the win at Coventry. Ange Postecoglou confirmed after the game that Odobert's looked “fairly significant” but was more upbeat over Werner's fitness, suggesting it could have been a fatigue issue.

Richarlison is expected to again miss out, but Yves Bissouma is in contention following a knock picked up during the recent international break. There was also positive news on Destiny Udogie, who was withdrawn at half-time against Coventry but Postecoglou confirmed that was always the plan.

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa for at least two months after being on the wrong end of a tough tackle from Mateo Kovacic against City. It is a huge blow for the Bees and will likely see Kevin Schade replace him.

Joshua Dasilva, Rico Henry, Igor Thiago and Aaron Hickey all remain sidelined. Henry will soon make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury but is not available for the weekend.

Yoane Wissa is out for a number of weeks (REUTERS)

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

Spurs are not struggling to assert themselves on their opponents, either home or away, but are failing to muster much in the way of attacking threat despite their dominance on the ball. Time and again Spurs are getting to the edge of penalty areas and then seemingly making the wrong decision, and Brentford are a team more than capable of punishing that indecision.

The Bees have started the season well, beating Crystal Palace and Southampton and causing both Liverpool and Man City real problems, and will be relishing another big performance at Spurs after winning there in 2022-23 and pushing them all the way last season in what was their only defeat in five meetings.

This will be a real test for Spurs and you feel one they will not escape with all three points this time.

Tottenham 2-2 Brentford

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 25

Draws: 16

Brentford wins: 7

Tottenham vs Brentford match odds

Tottenham: 11/20

Draw: 18/5

Brentford: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).