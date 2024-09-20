Tottenham vs. Brentford predicted starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from a miserable 1-0 loss to arch-rivals Arsenal in their last Premier League outing when they take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford tomorrow at 3 pm.

The Gunners kept Spurs at bay for most of the encounter and pounced through a set-piece goal via Gabriel Magalhaes.

Tottenham were toothless up top, with the forward line clearly disjointed. New signing Dominic Solanke cut an isolated figure as he was forced to feed on scraps.

Arsenal have now secured three consecutive wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the Spurs faithful.

The Lilywhites had an opportunity to quell the fan outrage with a convincing win over Coventry City in the EFL Cup but delivered another limp showing.

Spurs did not register a shot on target after the first 45 minutes and were staring elimination in the eye until forgotten man Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson came to the rescue.

Tottenham come into this fixture against Brentford with only one win from four league games (D1, L2). They face a spirited side eager to maintain their place in the upper echelons of the league table.

The Bees have won and lost two, but they will sense an opportunity to get one over their London foes.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have the upper hand in this contest, having won two of their six meetings in the Premier League (D3, L1), but the one defeat came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they square off again tomorrow.

Tottenham could be without Wilson Odobert, who picked up a knock early in the Coventry game, and Timo Werner also sustained an injury.

Richarlison and Yves Bissouma are out for the foreseeable future, and we await Postecoglou’s updates on any developments.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI vs Brentford

(4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-Min.