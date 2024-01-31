Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE!

Another big night of Premier League football starts in north London as Spurs host the Bees looking to jump above Aston Villa into fourth place. However, Thomas Frank's side are determined to stop looking over their shoulder at a potential relegation scrap.

Tonight will be a nice marker for the progress of both teams after they fought out a well-earned 2-2 draw across the capital on the first game of the season. Since then, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a rollercoaster but largely positive time in the Tottenham dugout - and have welcomed James Maddison back to his starting XI.

Brentford are unbeaten in four meetings with Spurs, three of which ended as draws, and a win over Nottingham Forest last time out ended a seven-game wait for a victory. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Brentford updates

GOAL! Maupay hands Bees deserved lead

GOAL! Udogie levels up after restart

GOAL! Johnson completes quickfire comeback

GOAL! Richarlison makes it 3-1

GOAL! Toney punishes Udogie error to cut deficit

Tottenham 3-2 Brentford | 77 mins

21:11 , Marc Mayo

More Brentford changes.

Mads Roerslev and Nathan Collins off for Josh Dasilva and Kristoffer Ajer.

Tottenham 3-2 Brentford | 75 mins

21:08 , Marc Mayo

Some handball calls from the home fans as James Maddison sends Timo Werner away down the left flank.

He goes to shoot early and it deflects wide for a corner.

This would be a useful time to score but the keeper punches clear.

Tottenham 3-2 Brentford | 72 mins

21:05 , Marc Mayo

A cross reaches Vitaly Janelt at the back post but he's the wrong man in the right place, fumbling his attempted control in a great spot.

Spurs break and look happy to try and keep the ball up the pitch.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

21:02 , Marc Mayo

What was Udogie thinking there? The Spurs left-back has been at fault for both Brentford's goals and scored in a strange performance. Toney makes it two from two since his return and has looked sharp again.

Tense 20 minutes ahead now.

GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Tottenham 3-2 Brentford | Toney, 67'

20:59 , Marc Mayo

THERE IT IS!

Error at the back by Destiny Udogie and Ivan Toney fires home one-on-one.

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford | 65 mins

20:57 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Ivan Toney finds himself on the penalty spot and has to gather himself after a slip, he does well and works a chance with the keeper sat down... but fires wide!

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford | 64 mins

20:56 , Marc Mayo

Ivan Toney fires a reminder to Tottenham that one Brentford goal swings the momentum back towards the visitors, as his long-range hit flashes wide.

Up the other end, Spurs are enjoying the same possession as earlier on but with a lot more life off the ball.

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford | 59 mins

20:51 , Marc Mayo

Fantastic opening for Dejan Kulusevski in the box, he takes too long shifting it onto his left foot though. Shot blocked and Pedro Porro powers the rebound over.

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford | 58 mins

20:50 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Frank reaches for his bench to regain a semblance of control.

Mathias Jensen off for the Ukrainian youngster Yegor Yarmoliuk.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

20:50 , Marc Mayo

What a turnaround within minutes of the restart, as Ange Postecoglou's half-time message and substitutions immediately transform Spurs and take the game away from Brentford.

Credit to Timo Werner, who had a poor first half but made the first two goals.

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Tottenham 3-1 Brentford | Richarlison, 56'

20:48 , Marc Mayo

RICHARLISON!

Spurs break once again down the left and James Maddison's shot falls to the Brazilian, who buries his effort!

Highlights: Spurs take the lead

20:46 , Marc Mayo

That goal was everything Tottenham were not in the first half: quick, powerful and decisive.

Fair play to Ange Postecoglou.

WHAT A TURNAROUND! 🤯



73 seconds after Destiny Udogie's leveller, Timo Werner sets up Brennan Johnson to give Spurs the lead 🔥



Tottenham 2-1 Brentford | 52 mins

20:44 , Marc Mayo

Well what a turnaround this has been from Tottenham. They truly had the rocket strapped to their backsides in the half-time break!

Timo Werner gallops down the left and wins a corner, which is played short and the hosts play keep ball.

GGGOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Tottenham 2-1 Brentford | Johnson, 49'

20:41 , Marc Mayo

IT'S 2-1!

Superb from Spurs as Timo Werner launches down the left with pace and squares for Brennan Johnson to tap home at the back stick!

GGGGOOOAAALLL!!!! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford | Udogie, 48'

20:40 , Marc Mayo

DESTINY UDOGIE!

The left-back wanders forward and takes advantage of a block landing his way to slot home.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 47 mins

20:40 , Marc Mayo

With those changes, Tottenham have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the lone anchor man with Brennan Johnson playing centrally.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | Kick-off!

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Double change from Ange Postecoglou.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson replace Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Static Spurs must offer more

20:33

Tottenham's defending has been pretty average but their attacking has been awful in that half.

Nothing to threaten Brentford or even make them think.

Even when some space has opened up on the counter, they haven't turned on the rocket boosters to take advantage.

What went down between Neal Maupay and James Maddison

20:30

"Don't nick my celebration!" - or something along those lines...

James Maddison wasn't happy after Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney copied his celebration 🎯🤬



Bouncing Brentford and good value for their lead

20:27 , Marc Mayo

It has been a very Thomas Frank sort of performance from the Bees; neat and efficient on the ball, sturdy at the back and ruthlessly executing their gameplan in attack.

Neal Maupay with the goal and plenty much more besides.

They will, however, need a second and need to keep Tottenham's frustrations levels rising.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

20:23 , Marc Mayo

Brentford doing a number on Spurs here.

Packing the penalty box, going direct early, crowding out Maddison and slowing the game down at every opportunity, with Maupay the s***houser-in-chief. Spurs have looked off it for the most part.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | Half-time!

20:22 , Marc Mayo

It's all very static from Tottenham.

Little movement, energy or invention from the home side and a loose pass from Rodrigo Bentancur sums up their half.

Ange Postecoglou has 15 minutes to shake them up.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 45+3 mins

20:19 , Marc Mayo

Sturdy Brentford defending in injury time as Spurs look for a late leveller.

Twice the away end erupts in 'Mee!' cries as Ben Mee steps in to deal with balls forward.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 45 mins

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Half a chance for Ivan Toney as he heads goalwards deep in the box from a free-kick, but it's straight at Guglielmo Vicario.

The board goes up... SIX added minutes.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 43 mins

20:14 , Marc Mayo

Neal Maupay in the thick of it once more as he sidles up to Dejan Kulusevski after a foul by the Swede, and gets a shove back for his trouble.

Both are booked.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

20:11 , Marc Mayo

There's a real edge to this game, with Neal Maupay doing his best to wind up the Spurs players and supporters.

Brentford are taking their sweet time over every set piece which is frustrating the home crowd while there have been plenty of crunching challenges and off the ball niggles.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 39 mins

20:10 , Marc Mayo

GOA-NO!

Richarlison trips Nathan Collins in the Brentford box and most home fans don't even bother celebrating as he chips the ball into the net. Foul.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 38 mins

20:08 , Marc Mayo

WIDE!

A cross drops for Ethan Pinnock, who powers a backheel goalwards and it only narrowly misses.

Testing times for Spurs, they look pretty powerless up front as a long ball upfield for Richarlison is mopped up easily.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 37 mins

20:07 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Oliver Skipp is Tottenham's saviour after a dinked ball into the box reaches Neal Maupay baring down on goal - but for a vital tackle.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 35 mins

20:06 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Collins on the deck from a mild Richarlison elbow nudge ahead of a Brentford free-kick.

Naturally, Neal Maupay is first on the scene. VAR isn't fussed for it and eventually we might get the free-kick.

Flicked away for a Brentford throw.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 33 mins

20:03 , Marc Mayo

Replays of Neal Maupay's goal celebration showing a not-so-friendly cuddle with James Maddison and some words exchanged between the pair.

The Brentford man had pulled out Maddison's trademarked darts move after opening the scoring...

(REUTERS)

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 30 mins

20:01 , Marc Mayo

Not happening for Spurs yet with some fairly meandering play outside of Brentford's box and little penetration into it.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

19:58 , Marc Mayo

Richarlison channelled Son with that curling effort. It was so well struck by the Brazilian and half the ground thought it was in, as it came back off the stanchion and rolled behind the back of the net.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 25 mins

19:56 , Marc Mayo

CLOSE!

Richarlison latches onto a loose ball and fancies his chances from 20 yards... just wide!

That hit the stanchion and rolled across the back of the net, teasing some fans whose viewpoint made it look like it had gone in.

Highlights: Neal Maupay fires Brentford ahead

19:54 , Marc Mayo

Quick thinking from the Frenchman to turn Ivan Toney's rebound home.

Neal Maupay fires Brentford ahead 💥



Tottenham get caught in possession and the Frenchman makes them pay 👀



Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 21 mins

19:52 , Marc Mayo

Mild handball appeals in the penalty area as Timo Werner's cross is blocked - but nothing in it.

The German then pops up after a mazy Rodrigo Bentancur run, a good effort to the near post is turned wide.

From the corner, that man Werner again directs a header wide after a flick on.

Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | 18 mins

19:49 , Marc Mayo

Christian Norgaard booked for Brentford shortly after the restart as Spurs look to gain a foothold in this game.

The home crowd has been silenced.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

19:48 , Marc Mayo

Really poor from Spurs. Udogie lost the ball carelessly in the build-up and Romero played Toney on the side. The Argentine was also flat-footed for the rebound which Maupay somehow turned in.

Brentford exploiting Spurs' high line in the early stages here.

GGGOOOAAALLL!!! Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | Maupay, 15'

19:46 , Marc Mayo

THE BEES LEAD!

Once again, Brentford break and Neal Maupay turns in Ivan Toney's parried shot to secure a well-earned advantage for the visitors.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

19:45 , Marc Mayo

Already a pattern to this game of Spurs dominating the ball but Brentford looking dangerous on the counter. Spurs are a little lucky that Mads Roerslev did not time his run better there, with the home back four flat-footed.

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 15 mins

19:45 , Marc Mayo

VAR double checks that offside call but it looks pretty clear. Still 0-0.

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 13 mins

19:43 , Marc Mayo

GOA-NO!

Mads Roerslev darts in behind the Spurs line and finishes well, just as the flag goes up.

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 10 mins

19:41 , Marc Mayo

Brentford again launch a breakaway with Keane Lewis-Potter overlapping down the left.

He chops Micky van de Ven in half with a cutback and tees up Neal Maupay... poor touch. Cleared.

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 7 mins

19:38 , Marc Mayo

Brentford work a counter well after Rodrigo Bentancur hands them the ball, but Pedro Porro tracks back expertly to divert a cross upwards for the goalkeeper to grab.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

19:36 , Marc Mayo

It's been less than four minutes but Maddison is already making Spurs tick. Postecoglou's side look full of intent from the off here.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 3 mins

19:34 , Marc Mayo

Neat work by Dejan Kulusevski to break into the box through a crowd of markers, he finds Oliver Skipp who lashes goalwards but a good Brentford block deals with it.

Tottenham 0-0 Brentford | 1 min

19:32 , Marc Mayo

Timo Werner thinks he's won an early corner but he's offside from James Maddison's pass.

Tottenham vs Brentford | Kick-off!

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Referee David Coote blows his whistle and we're off!

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

19:28 , Marc Mayo

The return of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski's move into the front three should give Spurs more creativity in the final third after a toothless display against Man City here on Friday, though neither looked sharp on the night.

Maddison has not started since hobbling off with ankle ligament damage against Chelsea on November 6, while Kulusevski was struck down with illness before the City game. Spurs fans are excited to see Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur on the field together for the first time.

I suspect the Uruguayan will be at No6, with Oliver Skipp in the Pape Sarr role of energetic runner.

Here come the players!

19:27 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham and Brentford walk out into a packed house in north London.

Why Tottenham should not be ruled out of Ivan Toney transfer race

19:25 , Marc Mayo

Before we get underway, why not read Dan's case for Spurs being a genuine contender in the summer race for Ivan Toney's signature.

Check it out here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham vs Brentford | Video preview

19:23 , Marc Mayo

Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick is on the scene as kick-off approaches.

Kick-off is fast approaching in north London and @Dan_KP is in position to preview Spurs vs Brentford



Tottenham rebuild 'not where it needs to be'

19:19 , Marc Mayo

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham's off-field rebuild is still "not where it needs to be" and believes the club remains some way behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in establishing a successful backroom staff and environment.

"There's a good foundation but do I think we're where we want to be off the field? No. Not from a football perspective anyway," said the head coach. "I just think it's the nature of a rebuild in my experience. They don't happen in six months — the way you work, the staffing, the environment."

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford transfer latest

19:15 , Marc Mayo

Brentford have rejected bids from Girona and Reims for midfielder Frank Onyeka, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 26-year-old is producing impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, which is driving recent transfer interest.

Girona, part of Manchester City's multi-club network City Football Group, had made a loan bid, which included an option to buy that could rise to £17million inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

Reims had made a similar loan offer, which could rise to £20m if performance-related add-ons are met.

Fulham and Everton have also expressed an interest but Brentford are unwilling to strengthen a Premier League rival in the loan market.

However, the Bees feel that Onyeka can help Thomas Frank's team in the run-in this season and potentially attract better offers in the future.

Throwback: A memorable trip to north London for Brentford

19:13 , Marc Mayo

This game really summed up Tottenham's dreadful finish to last season.

Three goals, three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⭐️



Ange Postecoglou speaks on TNT Sports about James Maddison comeback

19:10 , Marc Mayo

"It's good to have him back, as much as what he brings as a footballer it's his personality. He came in the summer and it was like he'd be here forever."

Fabio Paratici still on the scene

19:06 , Marc Mayo

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the worst kept secret at Tottenham - that former managing director Fabio Paratici is still working for the club.

Paratici resigned his post in April 2023 after failing to overturn a worldwide 30-month ban from working in football but elements of his suspension have since been lifted, allowing him to continue advising the club on a consultancy basis.

The Italian, who joined Spurs in June 2021, has attended several matches this season and remains close to the club's chairman Daniel Levy.

Paratici has an excellent track record in the transfer market and was influential in the recruitment of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, and played a role in identifying January signing Radu Dragusin.

Read the full story!

(PA)

Tottenham vs Brentford | Countdown to kick-off

19:00 , Marc Mayo

We are half an hour away from this clash in the capital!

Time for the warm-ups.

(Getty Images)

Rivals licking their lips at Jurgen Klopp exit

18:57 , Marc Mayo

"Tottenham have been transformed with remarkable speed by coach Ange Postecoglou, who has secured total buy-in from a promising young squad, supporters and the club’s hierarchy."

Are Spurs best placed to step up and take advantage of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool searching for their next messiah?

Read Dan's full column!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou sets out James Maddison plan

18:49 , Marc Mayo

In his pre-game press conference, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou offered his view on James Maddison's return as well as that of Manor Solomon.

He said: "We probably could have got [Maddison] a little bit more game time [against Man City] but the way the game was going we put him on a bit later than he would have wanted me to but he got through it OK, he's trained well so he's ready to go.

"[Solomon] has had a couple of goes at it but fair to say he's had a couple of setbacks. He had one this week as well so he's getting further investigation on it I think early next week."

One change for Brentford

18:44 , Marc Mayo

Christian Norgaard is fit to replace Mikkel Damsgaard in the Bees team.

Sergio Reguilon is ineligible against his parent club.

James Maddison back in the Tottenham XI

18:37 , Marc Mayo

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes to his Tottenham team.

James Maddison is in the XI for the first time since November and Oliver Skipp is also recalled.

Brennan Johnson and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg head to the bench, with Dejan Kulusevski moved back out wide.

Linked with a move away to Brighton, there is still a place for Bryan Gil in the squad.

How the Bees line up

18:33 , Marc Mayo

Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Fredrick

Spurs team news is in!

18:31 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Donley, Scarlett, Johnson, Gil

Team news coming up

18:27 , Marc Mayo

Any moment now we will have the starting line-ups confirmed for tonight's game.

Tottenham in talks for potential post-season friendly

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are in talks about playing a post-season friendly in Ange Postecoglou's home city of Melbourne after being eliminated from the FA Cup.

The club is exploring another trip Down Under for an exhibition match on Wednesday, May 22 - three days after they finish the campaign at Sheffield United.

Read the full story!

(REUTERS)

Big evening in the Premier League

18:14 , Marc Mayo

We have two kick-off times for the three games tonight, with Tottenham vs Brentford in the earlier 7.30pm GMT slot.

Manchester City host Burnley at the same time with Chelsea and Liverpool squaring off at Anfield in an 8.15pm kick-off.

Tottenham vs Brentford | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We have 90 minutes until the 90 minutes begins in north London!

Spurs are already in the house...

Head-to-head record

17:52 , Marc Mayo

The Bees have won this game just one since 1948 - yet are unbeaten in the last four meetings.

Tottenham wins: 24

Draws: 16

Brentford wins: 7

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

17:45

These two teams faced off on the opening weekend of the season in Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge of Tottenham.

It was a 2-2 draw that day in an even game, but five months on Spurs should be confident of picking up their first win over the Bees in over two years.

Spurs have continued to improve under Postecoglou while Brentford have been hit hard by injuries and international call-ups. Toney is, though, lurking and with a point to prove.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Our prediction for the Bees selection

17:37

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay

Early Brentford team news

17:31

Brentford hope to have Christian Norgaard available this evening, but otherwise it is a case of as you were for Thomas Frank. Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade could return next week.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are still at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

Loan signing Sergio Reguilon is ineligible to face parent club Spurs, with Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo still absent.

What we reckon for the Tottenham line-up

17:25

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Early Spurs team news

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham hope to hand James Maddison his first start in almost two months tonight after a cameo in the FA Cup loss to City on Friday.

Postecoglou says there will be changes from last week, and the midfielder could be one. Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and Giovani Lo Celso all remain sidelined, along with Ryan Sessegnon.

Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are still away on international duty, but the latter will return to the club on Wednesday following holders Senegal's shock early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

He will play no part against Brentford but will be in contention to face Everton on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE!

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs Brentford!

Kick-off comes from 7.30pm GMT at Tottenham Stadium for this clash in the capital.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!