Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham look to kick their Premier League season into gear as they host Brentford this afternoon. Ange Postecoglou’s side have won just one of their opening four matches, with last week’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal leaving them 13th in the table.

Spurs were minutes away from a disastrous early exit in the Carabao Cup in midweek, before late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson turned things around against Coventry. Johnson has faced criticism in the opening weeks of the season, but he starts on the right for Spurs this afternoon, with Timo Werner and Yves Bissouma among those on the bench.

Brentford have been beaten on the road by Liverpool and Manchester City so far this season, but impressed at the Etihad last week and sit in the top half of the table. Thomas Frank has issues to contend with up front, though, with Yoane Wissa the latest player facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

There's already been one London derby in the Premier League this weekend.

West Ham hosted Chelsea and were incredibly poor, losing 3-0. Nicolas Jackson scored twice before Cole Palmer added a third.

Time to move from east London to north...

Can Maddison rediscover best form?

14:29 , Matt Verri

Perhaps we say this every weekend, but this feels like an important afternoon for James Maddison, writes Dom Smith.

He is yet to score this season and has not been able to rediscover his early-season form of last term since recovering from his ankle injury in the new year.

That ultimately cost him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. He was signed in order to become Tottenham's creative spark and needs to start producing more consistently.

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:22 , Matt Verri

Pressure building on Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham.

Lots of talk about the performances, but it’s results that Spurs need. And quickly.

"Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for a response."



🗣 @MrDomSmith gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of a big afternoon in north London.



No Norgaard for Brentford

14:15 , Matt Verri

Thomas Frank has been speaking ahead of kick-off, explaining the absence of Christian Norgaard this afternoon.

He said: "It’s a blow to be without Christian. But we are confident Yehor will step in."Christian has a minor injury. He was almost ready for today, just missed out. We are confident he will be available for West Ham.”

Carvalho starts for Brentford

All that talk about what Schade can bring to the Brentford side... he’s on the bench.

Looks to be Carvalho up front with Mbeumo, with Ajer and Lewis-Potter the wing-backs in a back five for the visitors.

As for Spurs, no real shocks. Bissouma and Werner fit enough for the bench, with Johnson starting on the right wing.

Maddison and Kulusevski both start in midfield, it’s an attacking side again.

Brentford team news

13:50 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Carvalho

Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Roerslev, Ji-soo, Konak, Trevitt, Yogane, Schade

Tottenham team news

13:47 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Werner

Frank backs Schade to deliver

13:33 , Matt Verri

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Kevin Schade is well placed to fill the void left by injury to Yoane Wissa.

Wissa has been sidelined until November with an ankle problem sustained in last weekend's defeat to Manchester City - the eighth player now unavailable.

Schade has been restricted to just 18 appearances since his £22million summer 2023 move after an adductor injury forced him to miss seven months of last season, but he has started four of their six fixtures in the current campaign.

"Kevin is in a good place. He's getting into good positions and has been a little bit unlucky," Frank told a press conference on Friday.

"He hit the post against Southampton and Bryan (Mbeumo) scored - that was a good action.

"So, he's getting into those positions and doing a lot of good stuff for us. I think he can do more but I'm pleased with his progress.

"Both Kevin and Wissa are good at running in behind; Kevin is obviously quicker. Both are good in the air; I think Kevin is a little bit better.

"Wissa probably links the game a bit better; Kevin is a better pressing player. So there are different pros and cons."

Johnson struggles clear

13:23 , Matt Verri

There were two clips of Brennan Johnson doing the rounds on social media following Tottenham's last-gasp win over Coventry in the EFL Cup.

One was obviously Johnson's 92nd-minute winner, a cute first-time finish that was just about the only piece of real quality from Ange Postecoglou's side all night.

The other was of Johnson being ushered over to the away end by Spurs captain Heung-min Son after the game to applaud the travelling supporters. Spurs' match-winner appears sheepish and acknowledged the fans for only a second or two before turning away.

Perhaps the clip was a poor representation of Johnson's true feelings but it looked uncomfortable and the context here is that he has deactivated his Instagram account since Sunday's defeat to Arsenal after being targeted by abuse, presumably much of it from so-called Spurs fans.

It was jarring to see a young player appear so uneasy after what should have been a hugely positive moment in his season, and perhaps even his career.

Read more on that here

Postecoglou: Spurs job not the toughest I've had

13:14 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou insists managing Tottenham is not the most difficult job he has had in football.

The Spurs head coach has come in for criticism in recent weeks for his side’s sluggish start to the season.

Postecoglou said last season that he expects Spurs to challenge for the Premier League title this campaign, but they sit 13th in the table with one win from their opening four fixtures ahead of hosting Brentford.

“I think the most difficult job I had was the first one, because if I failed my first one I wouldn’t have got anything else,” said Postecoglou, when asked whether Spurs was proving his toughest job yet.

“I was coaching my hometown club [South Melbourne FC], the club I grew up with. The only reason I got the opportunity was they knew me at that club. I don’t think I would have got the opportunity anywhere else if I wasn’t successful.

“After five games, we were sitting with no wins, bottom of the table. That was pretty difficult.”

He continued: “They were all challenging [jobs], but that is why I love it. I enjoy the struggle, the difficult bits. Who knows how it all ends?

“I don’t know, no one knows. For me, it’s just about doing what I believe is the right thing to do, in my eyes, to get success and hopefully change the fortunes of this fantastic football club.”

Standard Sport prediction

12:58 , Matt Verri

Spurs are not struggling to assert themselves on their opponents, either home or away, but are failing to muster much in the way of attacking threat despite their dominance on the ball.

Time and again Spurs are getting to the edge of penalty areas and then seemingly making the wrong decision, and Brentford are a team more than capable of punishing that indecision.

The Bees have started the season well, beating Crystal Palace and Southampton and causing both Liverpool and Man City real problems, and will be relishing another big performance at Spurs after winning there in 2022-23 and pushing them all the way last season in what was their only defeat in five meetings.

This will be a real test for Spurs and you feel one they will not escape with all three points this time.

Tottenham 2-2 Brentford

Brentford team news

12:52 , Matt Verri

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa for at least two months after being on the wrong end of a tough tackle from Mateo Kovacic against City.

It is a huge blow for the Bees and will likely see Kevin Schade replace him.

Joshua Dasilva, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes and Aaron Hickey all remain sidelined.

Henry will soon make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury but is not available for the weekend.

Tottenham team news

12:46 , Matt Verri

Yves Bissouma is pushing to start for Tottenham, but Wilson Odobert will miss out.

Teenager Odobert joined for £25milllion from Burnley last month, but after plenty of game time early on in his Spurs career, lasted just 18 minutes of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win at Coventry after picking up a hamstring injury.

Bissouma has not played for Spurs since picking up an injury with Mali during the recent international break, while Werner was forced off late against Coventry with a knock.

“Wilson, it doesn’t look good,” said Postecoglou at his pre-Brentford press conference on Friday.

“It’s his hamstring. We’re still waiting for it to settle down with all the information, but he’ll definitely be out for the next period.

“Bissouma trained today so should be available for tomorrow. Timo recovered okay.”

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke

