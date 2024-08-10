Tottenham vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich – LIVE!

Spurs today host Bayern in the second instalment of their pre-season double-header. Ange Postecoglou saw his side beaten by the German giants in Seoul last week and is out for revenge, with Spurs in action for the final time before beginning their Premier League campaign away at Leicester later this month.

The game marks the return of one of the London club’s greatest ever players. Harry Kane is with the Bayern squad after his Euro 2024 break and could play some part, coming back to the club with which he made his name and broke scoring records before leaving last summer. Kane will be the subject of tributes before kick-off, alongside fellow former Tottenham star Eric Dier.

It promises to be an emotional day but Postecoglou will no doubt be keen to see his side show they are ready for the more testing battles to come. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Tottenham team news: Destiny Udogie to feature

Bayern Munich team news: Harry Kane returns

Prediction: Tottenham to win

Richarlison reveals Tottenham future decision

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Richarlison insists he will not be leaving Tottenham for Saudi Arabia this summer.

The striker has struggled in his first two seasons at Spurs, scoring only 15 goals in 66 appearances across all competitions for the north London club.

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian international in the current transfer window.

(REUTERS)

Tottenham confirm tributes to Harry Kane and Eric Dier ahead of Bayern Munich friendly

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have confirmed former players Harry Kane and Eric Dier will be presented with “commemorative gifts” by club ambassador Ledley King on Saturday.

The pair will return to Spurs when Bayern Munich head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a pre-season friendly, having beaten Ange Postecoglou’s side 2-1 in Seoul last week.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham announce Dominic Solanke signing as £60m striker bids to fill hole left by Harry Kane

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have signed Dominic Solanke for £60million in a major statement of intent.

The striker, 26, joins from Bournemouth as Spurs’ record signing after netting 21 goals last season for the Cherries.

A fee worth an initial £57m was agreed on Friday, £30m of which us up-front, with a further £3m in add-ons.

(The Standard)

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: Pre-season friendly prediction today

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs did look second best in the first game but will surely be stronger at home.

Draw, 2-2.

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich team vs Tottenham today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane has returned to training and will be the subject of a tribute alongside Eric Dier, with the pair playing against Spurs for the first time since leaving.

(PA Wire via DPA)

Tottenham team news vs Bayern Munich today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs aren’t believed to be carrying any fresh injury concerns at this stage, with Destiny Udogie likely to play in some capacity.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

15:00

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 5.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream the Discovery+ app.

Those who subscribe to SPURSPLAY will also be able to access a live stream.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST, though there will be a tribute to Harry Kane and Eric Dier around 15 minutes before then as they return for the first time.