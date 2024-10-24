Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE!

Spurs will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new-look Europa League tonight. Ange Postecoglou’s side have won both of their opening games in this season’s competition, brushing aside Qarabag on home soil despite going down to 10 men early before travelling to Hungary to defeat Ferencvaros. Tottenham will be strong favourites to record another comfortable victory this evening, having bounced back from their Brighton capitulation by drubbing rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

Now they meet an AZ Alkmaar team who started the season magnificently under Maarten Martens, but have been on a wretched run of form recently, losing four matches in a row across all competitions to drop to fifth in the Eredivisie and 11 points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven. They were also beaten by Athletic Club in their last Europa League outing after opening with a win over Elfsborg and have not fared well at all on previous trips to England.

Spurs are without rested captain Heung-min Son once again on Thursday as Postecoglou makes nine changes, while the visitors’ attack is spearheaded by a very familiar face in Troy Parrott. Follow Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar live below!

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Tottenham team news: Nine changes from West Ham

AZ Alkmaar team news: Parrott makes Spurs return

Score prediction

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

19:47

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick offers his pre-match thoughts from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are big favourites to put one foot in the knockout rounds with a third straight Europa League win tonight, but there may be some concerns over that defence...

Bad omens for AZ Alkmaar

19:34 , George Flood

To say that AZ Alkmaar do not have the best record in European ties in England would be something of an understatement.

The Dutch side have lost all eight of their previous competitive matches on these shores, including against Aston Villa and West Ham in recent seasons, never conceding less than two goals.

They have lost five of their last six away Europa League games per Opta, while Tottenham have won their last six in this competition at home by an aggregate scoreline of 18-0.

Another long night could in store for AZ...

Troy Parrott starts against former club Tottenham

19:18

As expected, Troy Parrott leads the line for AZ Alkmaar against his former club tonight.

Maarten Martens otherwise picks the same team as the one that lost 2-1 to Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven on Saturday - their fourth loss in a row across all competitions.

David Moller Wolfe keeps his place at left-back despite his early sending off at the weekend, while young forward Mexx Meerdink is on the bench following an injury.

AZ Alkmaar lineup

19:07 , George Flood

AZ Alkmaar XI: Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Moller Wolfe, Clasie, Mijnans, Belic, Poku, Van Bommel, Parrott

Subs: Koopmeiners, Verhulst, Addai, Lahdo, Kasius, Kwakman, De Wit, Meerdink, Zoet, Berkhout

Nine Tottenham changes as Fraser Forster starts

19:03 , George Flood

Ange Postecoglou rings the changes in Europe again. Nine in total for Tottenham, with only Destiny Udogie and James Maddison retaining their starting berths from the London derby win over West Ham.

Fraser Forster makes a rare start in goal in place of usual No1 Guglielmo Vicario, and will hope to fare better than he did in the Carabao Cup win over Coventry.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro all drop to a strong-looking bench as Archie Gray and Ben Davies both come into the backline along with Radu Dragusin, who has now served his European suspension.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall replace Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski in midfield, with teenager Mikey Moore earning another start alongside Timo Werner and Richarlison, who deputises for absent captain Heung-min Son in his first start since August.

Plenty of options on the bench for Postecoglou if things go wrong tonight, while Wilson Odobert also makes it after injury.

Moore’s fellow teenager Will Lankshear will also hope for another opportunity at some stage tonight.

Tottenham lineup

18:49 , George Flood

Tottenham XI: Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Werner, Richarlison

Subs: Vicario, Austin, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Odobert, Johnson, Solanke, Lankshear

Troy Parrott: I have nothing bad to say about Tottenham

18:36 , George Flood

For his part, Troy Parrott did not have a bad word to say about the club where he spent seven years and graduated from the academy before making four senior appearances without scoring and dispatched out on loan to the likes of Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons, Preston and Excelsior before finally being sold over the summer.

“Spurs is such a big club. I have been given a few chances to play for them and I am proud of that,” the 22-year-old - who has already scored six times in 11 appearances for AZ Alkmaar - told De Telegraaf in the Netherlands.

“You know: Spurs is a good club, they have always taken good care of me.

“They want to develop young players and deliver them to the first team. That is incredibly difficult because the club is in the top five of the Premier League.

“I actually have nothing bad to say about the club. It wasn’t meant to be that I broke through there.

“Now my own journey has begun. I’m on my own journey.”

Ange Postecoglou on Troy Parrott's Tottenham return

18:22 , George Flood

Troy Parrott’s return to Tottenham will be a big talking point tonight, and Ange Postecoglou was asked this week if the Irish striker was given enough of a first-team chance in north London.

“It is good to see Troy doing well, I think he had a great loan spell in the Dutch League last year,” he said.

“He is looking like he started his AZ career in positive fashion too so it is great.

“In terms of getting a chance, sometimes in football it is just about timing.

“We have a striker here mate who was at Chelsea and Liverpool early in his career [Dominic Solanke] and he has done alright since. There is a pathway forward for everybody.”

Richarlison set for Tottenham start as Wilson Odobert plots return

18:10 , George Flood

Ange Postecoglou also hinted strongly at the fit-again Richarlison’s first start in any competition for Spurs since August, while Wilson Odobert will likely come off the bench at some point in the second half if Tottenham have the game in hand.

“Richy got through the weekend really well, he's trained, this is almost the second week of training now, so he's ready to go in terms of being available, for sure,” Postecoglou said.

On £25million summer signing Odobert possibly playing for the first time since he was forced off early with a hamstring injury in last month’s dramatic late Carabao Cup win at Coventry, the Australian added: “Yeah, potentially.

“Again, we've got to be a bit more careful with him because he's missed a lot. He's only had this week of training.

“He'll be involved tomorrow, in the squad. Game-time will be game-dependent with him but good to get him back and after this week he should be fully available.”

Ange Postecoglou explains Heung-min Son absence

18:02 , George Flood

Here’s what Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou had to say about being without captain Heung-min Son again tonight.

“Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, he was never going to be involved tomorrow anyway because he missed a bit,” the Spurs head coach told reporters on Wednesday.

“So we are just leaving him out of tomorrow and see how he is from there.

“Djed Spence trained individually today. Everyone else was out there.”

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction

17:49 , George Flood

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been a bit hit or miss to start the season, but have been full of goals regardless.

Expect them to make it three wins from three in the Europa League with a convincing victory tonight.

Tottenham to win, 4-1.

Early AZ Alkmaar team news: Troy Parrott returns to Spurs

17:47 , George Flood

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott will come up against his former club tonight, having left Tottenham for AZ Alkmaar in a £6.7million permanent summer deal following an impressive loan stint in the Netherlands with Excelsior last season.

However, the Dutch side are without the likes of experienced former Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi, plus young duo Wouter Goes and Mexx Meerdink.

Ghana winger Ibrahim Sadiq was recently injured on international duty so is a doubt, though Norway left-back David Moller Wolfe is available in Europe after being sent off in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Early Tottenham team news: Heung-min Son misses out

17:37

Tottenham are without Heung-min Son again tonight, despite their influential captain returning from a hamstring injury with a goalscoring display against West Ham on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou said Son was a bit sore after that game and would not have played this evening anyway, so is being rested ahead of another Premier League London derby away against struggling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Richarlison could make his first start since August in attack after recovering from a calf issue to come off the bench late at the weekend, while Wilson Odobert could also play some part after his own hamstring issue.

Djed Spence has been dealing with injury of late but, along with Sergio Reguilon, is not in Spurs’ Europa League squad

Postecoglou should once again ring the changes in Europe, with potential chances for the likes of Radu Dragusin and highly-rated teenager Mikey Moore - the latter of whom starred against Ferencvaros in Hungary last month.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

17:30 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7:45pm BST.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar live

17:27 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar.

Spurs return to Europa League action tonight full of confidence having won both of their opening matches in the new-look league phase of the continent’s secondary club competition against Qarabag and Ferencvaros respectively, while a superb run of domestic form was only interrupted by a second-half capitulation at Brighton before the international break that was quickly remedied in a 4-1 thumping of London rivals West Ham at the weekend.

They now face an Alkmaar team that have lost four in a row across all competitions to completely lose all momentum following an excellent start to the campaign, and who have not fared well on previous trips to England.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates throughout the evening.

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.