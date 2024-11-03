Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Solanke double completes Spurs turnaround

Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Crystal Palace when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Selhurst Park a week ago but responded with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Ange Postecoglou will hope that victory brings some momentum to his team as they seek to progress further up the league table and challenge for the top four spot.

Villa already occupy one of those places. They come into the weekend fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal. Though it is too soon to call the title challengers a win over top six opposition like Tottenham will take them one step closer to the trophy. Unai Emery’s men have not lost in the league since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August, a run of seven matches which has kept them in touch with the top of the table.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Spurs defeated Man City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup and hope to bring that momentum into the league

Villa unbeaten in seven league games but hope to turn recent draws into winning performances

79’ GOAL! Solanke taps in from Richarlison’s cross [TOT 3-1 AST]

75’ GOAL! Solanke gives Spurs the lead with a deft chip [TOT 2-1 AST]

49’ GOAL! Johnson turns in Son’s cross to level the game [TOT 1-1 AST]

32’ GOAL! Rogers taps in after confusion in the Spurs area from a corner [TOT 0-1 AST]

Tottenham Hotspur FC 3 - 1 Aston Villa FC

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

15:45 , Chris Wilson

87 mins

Villa win a corner and they need something from it if they’re to have a hope of getting back into this. Digne delivers the set-piece after a delay due to a scuffle in the box – it’s a poor ball in, and it doesn’t get past the first man.

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

15:42 , Chris Wilson

85 mins

Onana slips a great ball into the path of Bailey on the right, and the Jamaican makes room for the cross, but it’s into the gloves of Vicario.

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

15:41 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

Some turnaround from Spurs here, and they look to have taken a big three points from a direct rival despite going behind. The home side have simply held their nerve and provided the necessary quality when it mattered.

Villa have the ball in their defensive third but they have to do something quickly here.

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

15:39 , Chris Wilson

82 mins

Villa make a triple change in response as Tielemans, Ramsey and McGinn come off for Philogene, Kamara and Bailey.

Spurs also make some changes, as Richarlison – who seemed to injure himself in the build-up to the goal – and Udogie come off for James Maddison and Archie Gray.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

15:38 , Chris Wilson

79 mins

GOAL! And Spurs have surely won it!

Torres gives it away in midfield and Sarr latches onto it. He drives towards the box and lays it off to Richarlison on his left, and the Brazilian simply has to square the cross to Solanke to tap in for 3-1.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:36 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Villa try and get back level immediately, but it’s good defending after some pinball in the box and Spurs get it away.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:34 , Chris Wilson

74 mins

GOAL! Spurs are ahead and it’s a lovely goal!

Davies does well at first to win the ball and prevent Watkins from getting clean through. Spurs work it through midfield quickly and it bounces to Kulusevski, who feeds through a brilliant through ball into the path of Solanke. He’s 1-v-1 with Martinez, and he lifts a deft finish over the Argentinian for 2-1!

There’s a VAR check but the goal is given.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:29 , Chris Wilson

71 mins

Villa counter and it’s great work from McGinn to turn and thread through a lovely pass to Ramsey. He gets into the box and fizzes a ball across goal, but it’s behind Watkins in the area.

Moments later, Richarlison clips an early cross towards the back post, but neither Solanke or Johnson had read his intentions.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:28 , Chris Wilson

69 mins

Villa make a sub as Rogers comes off for Jhon Duran, so Villa have both of their ‘main’ strikers on the pitch at once here.

Johnson hangs up the cross but it’s too easy for Martinez to collect.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:25 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

Rogers is down again, and there’ll be another break as he receives treatment. Expect at least five minutes of added time once we’re done with the 90 here.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:24 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

Sarr cuts in and has a pop from outside the box, but it fizzes wide of the far post.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:23 , Chris Wilson

65 mins

Martinez goes long to Watkins but the England international is too isolated up top, and Spurs win the throw. So far, the subs haven’t given either side the edge.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:21 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

More good work from Rogers as he carries half the length of the pitch and then wins a free-kick on the left wing. It’ll be Tielemans to deliver the set-piece.

The Belgian lays it off to Digne on the edge of the box, but it cannons off Carlos and goes out for a goal kick.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:19 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

There’s another ‘injury’ immediately, as Onana gets a knock to the head. He stays down but he looks fine to carry on.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:18 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

Matty Cash comes off for Diego Carlos for Villa. It’s been stop-start over the last five minutes or so, with Romero receiving treatment, and he’d forced off too – he makes way for Ben Davies.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:15 , Chris Wilson

58 mins

Romero flies in with a late challenge on Rogers and he is booked too.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:14 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

There is an early sub for Spurs but there’s a bit of a surprising one, as Son makes way for Richarlison and Bentancur comes off for Bissouma.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:13 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

Spurs are having all the possession now, but this time they’re actually creating chances with it.

Villa do get a chance to get forward and it’s brilliant work from Watkins, who wins the footrace with Romero, shrugs off the challenge and then wins a free-kick after bursting past Porro. The Spaniard is the first player in the book for that tackle.

The free-kick bounces to McGinn but he can only fire wide on the half-volley.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:10 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

CLOSE! Spurs go close to taking the lead as Udogie gets behind on the overlap. He delays before finding Solanke with the cutback, and the former Bournemouth man fires in a low shot on the turn that forces a good save from Martinez down to his right.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:07 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

GOAL! Spurs are level!

The second half has started much like how the first did, with the home side in possession and Villa laying off, but they’ve paid the price!

Udogie spreads it wide to Son, and the captain drives towards the box before swinging in the perfect cross into the corridor between Martinez and his defenders. Brennan Johnson steals in behind and gets to it first, diverting it into the net for 1-1!

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

15:04 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

It’s Villa who start the second half in possession, until Romero is fouled by Watkins.

No changes at half-time.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

15:02 , Chris Wilson

The second half begins as Spurs get the ball rolling.

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

15:02 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are coming back out, so we’ll be back underway soon.

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

15:00 , Chris Wilson

A half that ended up getting away from spurs despite the fact that they started the more positive of the two.

The home side dominated some of the early possession but couldn’t convert it into chances. You could say they’re missing the attacking influence of Maddison, despite the best efforts of Kulusevski down the right.

For Villa, the gameplan has worked perfectly. They’ve been happy to let Spurs have the ball in some areas, and have limited their chances when the home side have come forward.

They’ve launched attacks at the right time and the set-piece delivery was better when it mattered.

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:55 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:48 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

Spurs do have half a chance at the end of the half as Kulusevski breaks clear and threads it to Solanke, but the shot is blocked and the referee brings the half to an end.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:47 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

There’ll be just one minute of added time here, and the half is petering out. Spurs are in need of a team talk, and maybe a substitution.

Cash delivers a long throw-in but Vicario collects.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:44 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

Half a chance as Rogers threads a ball to Watkins. He takes one touch to get himself into the box, but he mishits the shot and drags it wide of the far post.

More rash decision-making from Bentancur as he wastes possession just to blaze an effort well over from just over 20 yards.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:42 , Chris Wilson

41 mins

Nice idea from Tielemans to try and clip the through ball to Watkins on the counter, but there was just a little too much on it.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:41 , Chris Wilson

39 mins

Kulusevski’s cutback looks very dangerous but it’s cut out at the last.

We almost have the first booking of the day too, as Bentancur goes sliding in on Onana, but the Uruguayan escapes this time. From the free-kick, Kuliusevski intercepts Tielemans’ through ball, and Spurs have the chance to build.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:38 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

Spurs win it back from a promising Villa counter but Son is isolated as he drives towards the box. He does well to win a corner though.

Another delivery from Porro, but it’s poor and straight into the gloves of the ‘keeper.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:37 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

Villa happy to let Spurs have it again and we’re beginning to see how this game could play out. Spurs win a corner and Porro delivers, but Digne heads away.

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:36 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

That goal was certainly against the run of play, though it’s not like Spurs had been knocking at the door beforehand. Ange Postecoglou looks bemused on the sideline, anyway.

Vicario had done well to prevent the own goal after it came off Bentancur, but it ran straight to Rogers. Once again, Spurs are undone from a corner.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

14:34 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

GOAL!The away side are ahead!

The corner comes in and Porro can only nod it on behind himself. It bounces off Bentancur and falls into the path of Rogers, who simply has to tap into an empty net from about two yards out!

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:32 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

HITS THE POST!

The corner is cleared but Digne gets a second chance to cross in, and it’s a peach of a ball. Onana rises highest and powers a header down into the ground, and it’s only kept out by a combination of Vicario and the post!

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:31 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

A warning for Watkins as he brings down Sarr, but we carry on. Villa are happy to let Spurs have the ball in the areas they have it in at the moment.

Villa then have half a chance after their first incisive bit of play so far. Tielemans ships it on to Digne, who lays it to Ramsey, and his shot from outside the box is deflected behind for a corner.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:27 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

Villa have some respite here and they’ll look to fire the ball into the box – but it’s straight to Vicario.

The ‘keeper finds Kulusevski on the break and his eventual cross is taken off Son’s boot, before Johnson latches onto the end of a through ball but can only direct his cross right at Martinez.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:26 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

It’s Spurs in the ascendancy in this one, though they can’t find a way through yet. The ball over the top of the defence is collected easily enough by Martinez, who releases it to Rogers, and the England U21 man wins a foul off Pape Sarr.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:23 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Not a bad effort from Bentancur as his effort from 20 yards clips the top of the netting as it goes over.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:22 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

The corner falls to Sarr and he tries to recreate his Carabao Cup heroics, but it hits an offside Johnson. Moments later, Spurs have it back as Onana catches Son’s heel.

Some great touches from Kulusevski in the box win Spurs another corner – they’re beginning to look the sharper of the two sides.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:20 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Overall, this game has probably been exactly what you’d expect from two evenly matched teams who are competing for the same prize (of fourth place).

Not a good game for the neutral, and neither side has been able to gain a real foothold.

Spurs come forward again and Udogie wins a corner after good tracking from Onana.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:19 , Chris Wilson

18 mins

It’s a poor corner routine but Spurs win it back and Kuusevski fires in a dangerous cross, but Villa manage to get it clear eventually. Spurs come again but it’s wasteful as Bentancur’s effort from distance flies over and wide.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:18 , Chris Wilson

16 mins

A somewhat subdued atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the moment, as McGinn is brought down by Bentancur. Villa opt to build from the back rather than put the ball in the box, and they knock it around near the Spurs box before Udogie does well to dispossess McGinn.

Spurs counter and Johnson also does well to get a corner after Kulusevski’s mistimed pass.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:15 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Spurs winna free-kick not far from the Villa box and they have the first opportunity to deliver a dangerous ball in. Son takes but Solanke can only head it wide – not a bad routine though.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:14 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Villa get away with one as Martinez’s pass is short, but Johnson can’t get it under control.

Spurs are beginning to dominate possession, but there’s not a lot of urgency or penetration at the moment.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:11 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Both teams are still wrestling for control of this game early on, Villa are happy to let Spurs have the ball around halfway, with Spurs looking to press a little higher.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:09 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Spurs’ high press almost works perfectly but Kulusevski is penalised for fouling Tielemans. Villa attack but McGinn’s ball in is blocked, before Onana gives away the foul.

No real chances yet for either side, though both look fairly settled early on.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:07 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Spurs have a bit of possession that ends with son’s deflected cross falling to Porro, who blazes over a half-volley.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:05 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

Some early danger for Spurs to deal with as it goes wide to Digne, who fizzes in an early cross. It’s a great ball, and it looks like Watkins is going to get to it, but Dragusin does enough to put him off.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:03 , Chris Wilson

2 min

Scrappy in the opening exchanges as both teams look to settle. McGinn sets Villa free on the counter, but Romero ends up stopping it before Rogers fires an effort well over from distance.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:01 , Chris Wilson

A brief delay, and we’re ready to get underway in the capital.

The away side get us started on Super Sunday!

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE

13:58 , Chris Wilson

The two teams are out of the tunnel, so we’re moments away from kick-off in north London.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE

13:53 , Chris Wilson

Match facts

13:50 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Tottenham (L1), including the last two in a row under Unai Emery. They last won three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 1922 and 1924.

Only Liverpool (13) and Nottingham Forest (11) have won more away Premier League points this season than Aston Villa (10 – won three, drew one).

In 2024, Aston Villa have scored the most Premier League goals from subs (10) and have the most goals and assists combined from subs (10 goals, seven assists). It is the joint most sub goals they’ve scored in a single year, having also netted 10 in 2023.

Match facts

13:45 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham have lost three of their last four Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, though did win the last such match 4-0 in March.

Spurs have lost nine of their last 16 Premier League games (won six, drawn one), with only Wolves (12) losing more since the first game in this run in April. Spurs had only lost seven of their first 31 games under Ange Postecoglou (won 18, drew six).

Postecoglou’s side have conceded the first goal in 11 of their 13 home Premier League matches in 2024 but have come back to win seven of those games.

Only two of Tottenham’s last 71 home Premier League games have ended as draws (won 47, lost 22) and they are the only side without a home draw since the start of last season (W16 L7).

Tottenham have scored 49 goals in 23 home Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. The only manager to hit 50 goals in 24 or fewer home games with Spurs is Antonio Conte (50 in first 20).

Emery: “This is football"

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Unai Emery started his press conference by sending his condolences regarding the flooding around Valencia, before briefly speaking about sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I do not think the sacking of Ten Hag is a good thing, but this is football. Amorim I know about him. He is doing very good work in Portugal in Sporting Lisbon and if Manchester United decided to hire him, it’s because he deserves it.

“With my experiences, when I am thinking for the next match, I am wrong.

“My focus is on the next match and I am thinking only about this. Sometimes I am planning for the weeks coming or months, but I want to learn with experiences.

“I tell my players to try to be focused on the next match. It is about which players are the best to play the match against Tottenham. For me, the focus is on the match against Tottenham.

“Every match we are playing, we are trying to identify our corrections, our mistakes, our process and we are analysing how we are now and how are they, with the players they have.”

Postecoglou: “We have had some disappointing results"

13:35 , Chris Wilson

Speaking in his pre-match conference, Ange Postecoglou reflected on Spurs “disappointing results”.

“We have had some disappointing results, but only really one disappointing performance with the Palace game. It wasn’t a great performance and we got what we deserved.

“What we have to do before the game and after the game is stay really focused on continuing to evolve into the team we want to be.

“What we have to focus on is we continue to learn from that. When we have had disappointments we have bounced back straight away which I think is really important and part of the evolution.

“It’s not going to be a smooth ride but we knew that. We don’t want to have too many times when we’re not playing the football we want to.”

Head-to-head

13:30 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met a total of 174 times, with the first match dating back to 1903.

Villa have won 60, with Spurs winning 78 and 36 ending as draws.

Last season, Spurs lost 2-1 in the home fixture before surprising the league with a 4-0 win at Villa Park in March, though it wasn’t enough to finish above the Villans.

Ange Postecoglou up for the challenge as Tottenham battle Aston Villa again

13:22 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou has insisted Sunday’s visitors Aston Villa deserve to be in the Champions League instead of Tottenham, but hopes to “get on top of them” this time around.

Spurs and Villa were top-four rivals during the 2023-24 campaign and the Midlands club claimed fourth spot by a two-point margin.

Fifth could have secured Champions League football if English clubs had performed strongly across Europe’s three competitions, but Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton failed to go beyond the quarter-final stage and Villa exited the Conference League in the last four.

Ange Postecoglou up for the challenge as Tottenham battle Aston Villa again

Unai Emery claims Tottenham are ‘favourites’ to finish above Aston Villa

13:15 , Chris Wilson

Unai Emery insists Tottenham are bigger contenders to finish in the Premier League’s top four than his Aston Villa side this season.

Villa visit north London on Sunday having made a bright start to the campaign and sit five points better off.

They have also topped Spurs in the table in the last two seasons, but the Spaniard says the budget of Tottenham means they are favourites for the match and to finish above them in the league.

Unai Emery claims Tottenham are ‘favourites’ to finish above Aston Villa

How the table looks

13:10 , Chris Wilson

These two sides are certainly among those battling for Champions League qualification next season, though it’s Villa who have started stronger out of the two.

Unai Emery’s side sit fifth on 18 points with a game in hand over the teams above them, and they could move into third with a win today.

Spurs have had a more mixed start to 2024/25, despite showing some real signs of promise, and they lie in 10th on 13 points.

Ange Postecoglou’s men could move to seventh place with a win today.

Unai Emery knows raising standards at Aston Villa brings pressure

13:05 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is relishing the pressure which comes with his side challenging at the top of the game.

Emery has revolutionised Villa’s fortunes since taking over in 2022, taking them from a relegation fight to the Champions League.

They have won their opening three games in European’s premier competition and sit in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s visit to Tottenham.

Unai Emery knows raising standards at Aston Villa brings pressure

Team news

13:00 , Chris Wilson

For Villa, there are no changes to the side that drew with Bournemouth in the league last week.

Tyrone Mings remains on the bench after his return from a long injury layoff, with Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa having cemented their places in the starting 11.

The midfield four remains the same as last week, with McGinn starting on the left and Ramsey on the right, with Onana and Tielemans in the more central roles.

Jhon Duran remains on the bench in favour of Ollie Watkins, with Morgan Rogers playing just behind him in the advanced midfield role.

Team news

12:52 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou has made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Palace last time out in the league.

In defence, the inured Micky van de Ven is replaced by Radu Dragusin, while in attack, 17-year-old Mikey Moore comes out in favour on Heung-min Son.

In midfield, Yves Bussouma and James Maddison drop out, and they’re replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

Line-ups

12:47 , Chris Wilson

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Forster, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Werner, Richarlison.

Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Maatsen, Carlos, Mings, Kamars, Philogene, Buendia, Bailey, Duran.

Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven injury latest as Tottenham provide update

12:40 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham are set to be without Micky van de Ven until after the international break but could be boosted by the return of captain Son Heung-min ahead of the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Spurs advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup by handing Manchester City their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, but the 2-1 win came at a cost as Van de Ven limped off in tears after suffering a hamstring injury.

The centre-back missed two months of last season with a hamstring problem but manager Ange Postecoglou said Van de Ven had only suffered a “strain” and was hopeful this latest injury was not as serious.

Predicted line-ups

12:30 , Chris Wilson

We’ll have full team news at around 12.45pm, but for now here are the predicted line-ups.

TOT - Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

AVL - Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Team news

12:25 , Chris Wilson

While Villa have a full squad to choose from and no issues for Unai Emery to worry about, Spurs will be without one key man at either end of the pitch even as another returns at the opposite end. Micky van de Ven hurt his hamstring in midweek and will miss the games this side of the international break, but Son Heung-min should be ready to return in attack. Djed Spence is another potential returning face, but Wilson Odebert remains sidelined.

Is Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

12:20 , Chris Wilson

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 November at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra. Subscribers can stream the match on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa on Sunday, with both teams aiming for Champions League football next term - but the visitors faring decidedly better once again this season so far.

Spurs have been wildly unpredictable, looking impressive in attack and diabolical at the back, sometimes half-to-half rather than even game to game. They sit eighth, as many wins as defeats so far in the Premier League, and the five-point gap to Villa in fourth shows they are already off the pace.

However, a midweek win over Man City will bolster confidence, even if that came in the League Cup, while Villa themselves are sitting pretty top of the Champions League table itself with three wins from three as well as holding their own domestically once more.

However, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup meaning it’s just two wins from the last five in all competitions.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s 2pm kick-off between Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The home side are looking to recover from a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace last time out, while Villa are hoping to continue their slid start to the season.

And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.