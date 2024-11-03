Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Aston Villa – LIVE!

After the setback of their 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last weekend, Tottenham bid to get back on track in the Premier League when they host Aston Villa. Spurs followed up that loss at Palace with an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but Ange Postecoglou’s side have struggled for consistency this season and will kick off all the way down in 10th place.

Villa have made a flying start under Unai Emery and a win will take them third behind Liverpool and Manchester City. Even at this early stage in the season, defeat would be a major blow for Spurs and their top-four ambitions. But victory would move them within two points of Arsenal and could kickstart their campaign.

This is a huge game for both sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Heung-min Son is set to return from injury for Spurs. In-form Jhon Duran will be targeting more goals for Villa. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

The hosts are set to welcome back captain Son Heung-min but will be without Micky van de Ven, whilst the visitors have midfielder Ross Barkley unavailable for selection.

Ange on Unai Emery

12:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on his opposite number Unai Emery as the pair prepare to do battle in North London.

“Yeah, great appointment. But it shouldn't surprise anyone, he was an outstanding manager before he got there.

“He's done an outstanding job and another cautionary tale about writing people off because when he was at Arsenal, people were quick to be dismissive of him.

“Lots of other people's memories have faded.”

Son returns!

12:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

In a huge boost for Tottenham, captain Son Heung-min is with the squad for today’s game against Aston Villa.

Unai Emery on Spurs

12:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Despite the five-point gap between the two sides at the start of play, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is wary of the threat posed by Tottenham.

“Tottenham is playing really very well. They deserve more points than they have now.

“They played on Wednesday against Manchester City at home and they played with a lot of players who are going to play on Sunday.

“It is a very difficult match. The style they have is so, so strong. They have, individually, very good players.”

Arrival

12:13 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Tottenham squad have arrived ahead of the big game.

Tottenham incentive

12:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tottenham start the day in 10th but victory will lift them up to 7th - above Brighton by virtue of a superior goal difference.

12:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Head to head history and results

Tottenham wins: 78

Draws: 36

Aston Villa wins: 60

Prediction

12:00 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs are up against it here. Villa are one of the form teams in the division and have the firepower to punish a leaky Spurs defence, which has just been made weaker with the expected absence of Van de Ven.

Spurs won 4-0 at Villa Park last season, in one of the most eyecatching results of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge, but that ended a run of three defeats against Villa, two of which came at home. That trend should continue on Sunday.

Aston Villa to win, 3-1.

Aston Villa team news

11:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Ross Barkley is out for a couple of weeks because of a minor injury.

The midfielder is Villa's only absentee.

Tottenham team news

11:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham are set to welcome back captain Heung-min Son.

Son has missed three of the last four Premier League games, including last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

But Postecoglou said on Friday: “Sonny has sort of trained today. If he gets through training tomorrow [Saturday], he should be okay.”

Micky van de Ven is expected to be out until the November international break with the hamstring injury that forced him off in Wednesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City. Radu Dragusin is expected to be handed a run of games in his place.

“The boys worked out the other night,” Postecoglou said, referring to Wednesday.

“The main one out of that is Micky. He has strained a hamstring. It is not too serious, but probably after the international break for him.

“The other ones who are a bit sore [are Cristian] Romero and [Timo] Werner. But at the moment there is still a chance for the weekend.”

