Tottenham vs Arsenal: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Tottenham host Arsenal as the Premier League gets its first north London derby of the season.

It is quite the return from the international break for a Spurs side who have frustrated at times this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side threw two points away at Leicester and dominated the game at Newcastle before the break, only to end up with nothing. While they did thrash Everton between those games, it’s difficult to draw too many definitive conclusions given just how abject the Toffees were that day.

Still, getting anything out of the derby could kick their season into life.

While the Gunners are unbeaten so far this season, their 1-1 draw with Brighton before the break was disappointing. Given the standards title rivals Manchester City have set, any dropped points could prove fatal come May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time today on Sunday 15 September, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke could feature for Spurs (The Standard)

Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

Tottenham are set to have Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke fit after they missed the defeat at Newcastle before the international break. A late call will be made on Yves Bissouma after he sustained an issue while away with Mali on national team duty.

"Micky's good, he's trained all the way through the international break so he's ready to go," Ange Postecoglou said. "Dom's improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training OK and are available."

On Bissouma, Postecoglou revealed: "He's got a bit of an issue, but we'll have a look at him over the next couple of days and see how it settles."

Arsenal also have concerns of their own, with Declan Rice suspended. Martin Odegaard picked up a knock while away on international duty, although Arteta has hinted the Gunners captain could be involved for the derby.

Martin Odegaard seems to have an outside chance of playing for Arsenal against Tottenham (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

Much depends on the injuries for both sides but neither will want to risk too much this early into the season.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 67

Draws: 55

Arsenal wins: 87

Tottenham vs Arsenal latest odds

Tottenham to win: 19/10

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal to win: 13/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.