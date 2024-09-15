Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE!

Spurs today host their fierce rivals in the first north London derby of the Premier League season. Undoubtedly one of the most iconic games English football has to offer, it is a huge occasion for both Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta. The Spurs boss has endured a mixed start to his second season and a statement victory this afternoon would go some way to prove progress, having thrown the game away at Newcastle before the international break.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have already dropped points after a draw with Brighton last time out and will have seen Manchester City navigate a tricky Brentford test with ease on Saturday. While there is clearly still so much football to play, the standards set by the champions will surely not allow for many more slip-ups.

With Declan Rice suspended and captain Martin Odegaard expected to be out through injury, it is a difficult trip for Arsenal despite their recent dominance in this fixture. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm BST; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Micky van de Ven fit

Arsenal team news: Martin Odegaard doubt

Prediction: Draw

Why are Arsenal not wearing red in north London derby? Away kit decision explained

11:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal travel to bitter rivals Tottenham later today.

The Gunners begin a daunting run of fixtures with the first north London derby of the season as Mikel Arteta’s side face an early test of credentials.

Arteta saw his team held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break, a game to have robbed them of Declan Rice for the Spurs trip due to a controversial red card.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta not afraid to hand Ethan Nwaneri first Arsenal start at Tottenham

11:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta would not fear handing Ethan Nwaneri his first start for Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

Arsenal are facing a midfield crisis ahead of their trip to Tottenham this weekend, with Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino out due to injury.

Declan Rice is also suspended, which is forcing Arteta into a rethink and Nwaneri is one of the possible solutions.

The 17-year-old has been tipped for big things at Arsenal, but he is yet to start a senior game for them.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou issues warning to Tottenham squad ahead of Arsenal visit

11:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou has warned his Tottenham players that Arsenal will “punish” them if they take their foot off the gas because of the Gunners’ weakened line-up for the North London Derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be without Declan Rice and new signing Mikel Merino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Rice is serving a suspension for his controversial red card against Brighton, while Merino suffered a freak injury in Arsenal training.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Latest Premier League odds today

11:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham to win: 19/10

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal to win: 13/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 67

Draws: 55

Arsenal wins: 87

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Premier League score prediction today

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Much depends on the injuries for both sides but neither will want to risk too much this early into the season.

Draw, 1-1.

(The Standard)

Arsenal team news vs Tottenham today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal also have concerns of their own, with Declan Rice suspended. Martin Odegaard picked up a knock while away on international duty, although Arteta has hinted the Gunners captain could be involved for the derby.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to be back fit. The Brazilian missed the past two Arsenal games due to a groin injury.

But Jesus is back in training and hoping to be in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Spurs.

“Gabi was out there [training],” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday afternoon.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs Arsenal today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are set to have Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke fit after they missed the defeat at Newcastle before the international break. A late call will be made on Yves Bissouma after he sustained an issue while away with Mali on national team duty.

"Micky's good, he's trained all the way through the international break so he's ready to go," Ange Postecoglou said. "Dom's improved as well and trained the back half of this week. We still have two days to go with those guys so hopefully they get through training OK and are available."

On Bissouma, Postecoglou revealed: "He's got a bit of an issue, but we'll have a look at him over the next couple of days and see how it settles."

(The Standard)

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream today

11:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League.

The first north London derby of the season is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.