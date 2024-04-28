Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur are hosting Arsenal in a crunch north London derby in the Premier League this afternoon.

The contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be pivotal in the title race, with Manchester City travelling to Nottingham Forest later, and Spurs’ battle with Aston Villa to finish inside the top four. With Liverpool suffering a hammer blow to their title hopes on Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s side remain the biggest threat to Pep Guardiola’s champions after thrashing London rivals Chelsea midweek.

Spurs will hope to bounce back two weeks since their heavy defeat to Newcastle, with Son Heung-min determined for his side to test themselves against “one of the best teams in the world”.

2pm BST kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Arsenal can extend lead at top of Premier League before City face Forest

The link between Arsenal and Tottenham that reveals key to pivotal north London derby

Friday 26 April 2024 18:06 , Jack Rathborn

If there wasn’t so much tension around this game, and between these clubs, Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou might be able to settle in and discuss a few shared ideas. Both have worked in the City Football Group structure, which reflects how much the Abu Dhabi-owned champions shape the wider game. You can even look at how a former Manchester City player is joint top scorer with a current Manchester City player. There probably hasn’t been this extent of pure football influence since Barcelona fostered an entire generation of coaches from the early 2000s on. That is no coincidence since the City project directly sought to appropriate the entire Camp Nou ideology. This was one of the points of pursuing Pep Guardiola for so long.

A core of that philosophy, which seems so standard now but was once revolutionary, is persisting with the system regardless of what happens around you – or to you. You keep the faith. You trust the process. Arteta and Postecoglou have exemplified this, if from alternative interpretations of the tactics.

The link between Arsenal and Spurs that reveals key to pivotal derby