Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE! North London derby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE!

Today’s north London derby promises to be a momentous occasion in the seasons of both Spurs and the Gunners, with the race for the top four and the Premier League title hotting up as the end of the year looms large.

Arsenal sit a point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand and play Nottingham Forest later this afternoon. Mikel Arteta has said he is relishing his selection headaches after his team responded to a damaging defeat to Aston Villa by winning back-to-back games, and a possible return for Jurrien Timber is on the cards.

Spurs will welcome Pedro Porro and Richarlison back to their squad as they look to claw back ground on fourth-placed Aston Villa, who sit seven points ahead in the final Champions League spot having played three games more. Follow Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at the ground!

Tottenham vs Arsenal updates

Kick-off time: 2pm BST | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Duo to return, Udogie out

Arsenal team news: Timber could feature after injury

Score prediction

Early Tottenham team news

10:23 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are without left-back Destiny Udogie but will have Pedro Porro available. Ben Davies is set to replace Udogie.

Up front, Richarlison is fit again after three weeks out of action, and his involvement could push Heung-min Son to the wing where he should be joined by Brennan Johnson, Spurs’ most in-form forward.

Oliver Skipp is unavailable after picking up a knock in training.

How to watch the north London derby

10:15 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with coverage beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE!

09:59 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Arsenal.

What a north London derby we have in store for you today.

The Gunners are going for the Premier League title and realistically need to win every game to have a serious hope of dethroning Manchester City, and Spurs fans would love to be the ones to end their chances.

Tottenham have plenty to fight for themselves with fourth place and a spot in the Champions League very much open to them, if they can claw back Aston Villa’s advantage with a few games in hand.

Kick-off comes at 2pm BST from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and we’ll have both Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to deliver their expert analysis later on.

Stay tuned for all the derby build-up, team news, match action and reaction!