Tottenham v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Martin Odegaard set to miss out

James Maddison warms up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday, as the Premier League continues its return after the international break.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a mixed start to the new season, with a draw in their opening fixture followed by a convincing win against Everton and a disappointing loss to Newcastle. And they host an Arsenal side who started the season in fine fashion – with two commanding wins from two – before slipping to a frustrating draw against Brighton in the last match before the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be without Declan Rice and potentially Martin Odegaard, but both sides should otherwise be at full strength as they gear up for what promises to be a fiery contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the Premier League fixtures below.

Tottenham v Arsenal LIVE

Spurs host Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season | 2pm BST KO on Sky Sports

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a mixed start to the season, with one loss, one draw and one win

The Gunners were held to a draw against Brighton in their last game, after two promising opening wins

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE

11:01 , Chris Wilson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Plenty of intrigue as these two huge rivals meet again, with injury and suspension problems for the Gunners and mixed recent form for Spurs to contend with.

We’ll bring you all the build-up, updates and reaction ahead of what promises to be a fiery encounter in the capital.

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE

11:10 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the first north London derby of the new Premier League season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs come back from the international break having had a mixed start to the season, with one win, one draw and a loss to Newcastle United in their most recent match.

And Arsenal enter the weekend having suffered a frustrating result of their own, with a 1-1 draw to Brighton following two dominant wins to open the season.

The match is the first in a long run of difficult matches for the Gunners, as they start their Champions League campaign against Atalanta before facing Manchester City next weekend.

The away side will be keen to remind rivals of their title credentials after dropping two points last time out, while Spurs will look to get back on track with a potentially decisive win.

Spurs early team news

11:15 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou says all his international players returned with no major issues though Yves Bissouma has a knock that he received treatment for on Friday.

Bissouma’s potential absence could mean a start in midfield for Rodrigo Bentancur who was recently charged with misconduct over a joke made about Son Heung-min. Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke are available but Richarlison and Will Lankshear are still recovering from injury.

Arsenal early team news

11:20 , Chris Wilson

For Arsenal, Declan Rice is suspended after his red card against Brighton, so Mikel Arteta may decide to go with Jorginho in midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

The Gunners boss refused to rule Martin Odegaard out of contention despite the Arsenal captain getting injured on international duty for Norway, and Gabriel Jesus could return after a recent groin injury.

Summer loan signing Raheem Sterling is in contention to make his Arsenal debut.

Is Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

11:25 , Chris Wilson

When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2pm BST today, Sunday 15 September, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm on the latter. Subscribers will also be able to watch on NOW TV online and on the app.

Predicted line-ups

11:30 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Romero, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Odobert, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Trossard, Sterling; Havertz

Mikel Arteta issues Martin Odegaard injury update ahead of north London derby

11:40 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta has revealed the latest on Martin Odegaard’s fitness after the Arsenal captain was injured on international duty for Norway.

Odegaard sustained an ankle injury while playing for his national sideagainst Austria on Monday and was consoled by Premier League title rival Erling Haaland.

Arsenal take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday, but are likely to be without Odegaard, and Declan Rice has already been ruled out of the match when he was shown a red card against Brighton.

Arteta said at the press conference ahead of the north London derby: “We need some more tests so let’s see what happens in the next day or so, this afternoon probably, and see what happens with the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back.

Mikel Arteta issues Martin Odegaard injury update ahead of north London derby