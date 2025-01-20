New Tottenham striker plan revealed after loan recall

Heading back: Dane Scarlett is returning to Spurs after a disappointing spell at Oxford (Getty Images)

Tottenham have recalled Dane Scarlett early from his loan spell at Oxford.

Scarlett joined Oxford on a season-long loan deal last summer but the 20-year-old forward made just seven starts in the Championship this season, with his last coming on December 14.

He started the recent FA Cup third round defeat to Exeter but, due to his lack of game time, Spurs have decided to recall Scarlett early with a view to sending him back out on loan before the transfer window closes. In total, Scarlett scored four goals in 22 appearances for Oxford.

Spurs hope to find Scarlett more regular football in the second half of the season and insist his recall is not due to the injury crisis facing Ange Postecoglou, who has now lost Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson for “weeks”. Timo Werner is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Spurs also have Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon currently out on loan. Postecoglou said after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Everton that there is “urgency” for Spurs to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes on February 3.

“There will be urgency, but it doesn't need me to say it,” Postecoglou said. “Everybody can see that. I've no issues with how the club are going about it, they are working hard and trying to find solutions.

“These players need help that is for sure and hopefully over the next 10 days or so we'll find a solution. It is really tricky, we're not the only ones in the market. The club are trying hard.”