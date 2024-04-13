Tottenham see Champions League hopes dented and Brentford finally end winless run

Tottenham fell to a heavy defeat at Newcastle (REUTERS)

Newcastle dented Tottenham’s Champions League push with a 4-0 win in the Premier League’s early kick-off, where Alexander Isak scored twice.

Isak put the Magpies ahead on the half-hour mark with a low shot into the corner and Anthony Gordon soon made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Sweden forward Isak took his season tally past the 20-goal mark when he added another after breaking clear early in the second half before Fabian Schar scored a late fourth from a corner to boost Newcastle’s own European hopes.

Relegation-battlers Burnley missed the chance to make up ground on the sides above them after a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric handed Brighton an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Substitute Josh Brownhill put the Clarets ahead in the 74th minute. Brighton, though, were back on level terms just five minutes later when Muric allowed a backpass from Sander Berge to go under his foot for an own goal.

Brentford secured a first league win since early February as they beat bottom club Sheffield United 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford finally ended their long winless streak (Getty Images)

The Bees broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through an own goal from Blades midfielder Oliver Arblaster. Mikkel Damsgaard thought he had added a second with a low strike but his effort was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up, before substitute Frank Onyeka did make it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Nottingham Forest fought back to draw 2-2 with Wolves and edge a point further clear of Luton, who remain in the final relegation spot after their 5-1 loss to Man City.

Wolves took the lead five minutes before the break through a curling strike by Matheus Cunha. Forest, though, were level in first-half stoppage time when Morgan Gibbs-White flicked in from a corner.

Danilo put Forest in front when he slotted in a rebound after 57 minutes, but the visitors were soon back level when Cunha struck again from close range just after the hour.

Bournemouth had to settle for a point against Manchester United after a controversial penalty decision allowed the lacklustre visitors to draw level in the second half.

Dominic Solanke’s fizzing effort gave the Cherries the lead before Bruno Fernandes turned a loose ball into the back of the net from close range. The hosts took advantage of some slack defending as Justin Kluivert weaved into the box and slotted the ball past Andre Onana to restore the lead.

With United bereft of creativity and pass bounced up to strike Alan Smith on the arm inside his own box with referee Tony Harrington pointing to the spot and VAR deciding not to overturn. Fernandes scored the penalty and salvaged a draw for Erik ten Hag’s men.