Tottenham to secure Johnny Cardoso option as Real Betis work on Giovani Lo Celso return

Tottenham remain locked in talks with Real Betis over a last-ditch deal for Giovani Lo Celso, with both clubs hopeful of an agreement before the 11pm transfer deadline.

It is understood that Spurs will secure first option on Betis' USA international midfielder Johnny Cardoso as part of the deal, should it go through.

Lo Celso joined Spurs from Betis in a deal worth more than £55million in summer 2019 but he has struggled to consistently perform in the Premier League, and has twice returned to Spain on loan with Villarreal.

He was part of Ange Postecoglou's squad last season, making 22 appearances in the Premier League, but was told he would not be part of the manager's plans for the new campaign.

Trading places? Tottenham could sign Johnny Cardoso in future as part of Giovani Lo Celso sale (Getty Images)

Spanish media claim the fee for Lo Celso will be around €4million (£3.3m) plus bonuses, with Spurs able to sign Cardoso for more than €30m (£25m) in future, though sources close to Tottenham insist negotiations are ongoing.

If they opt against a future deal for Cardoso, they will have a sell-on fee should he join another club.

Cardoso, 22, was raised in Brazil and joined Betis from Internacional in January. He has caught the eye in a handful of appearances for the Seville club and has 15 caps for the USA.