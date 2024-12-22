Tottenham players at risk of suspension: Several Spurs stars walking disciplinary tightrope

Tottenham have returned to winning ways in the past week to improve the mood around the club.

After thrashing Southampton 5-0 last Sunday, Spurs followed that up with a 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night to book a place in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Their opponents in the last four just so happen to be their opponents in the Premier League this weekend; Liverpool.

Though as Ange Postecoglou aims to keep this good run of form going, the last thing he will want to deal with is more absences with as many as eight senior players - including Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario - currently sidelined.

It’s also that time of year where suspension could become a factor as players who pick up five yellow cards in the first 19 Premier League matches of the season will receive a one-match ban.

So far this season, Yves Bissouma is the only Spurs player to have served a suspension as a result of ill discipline but a number of his teammates are facing a ban during the hectic festive period.

Which Tottenham players are close to a suspension?

Tottenham’s match at home to Wolves on December 29 is the final game in which suspensions will be handed out for a fifth yellow card.

Currently, Rodrigo Bentancur is one of two Spurs players in immediate danger of a ban as having picked up four yellow cards. The Uruguayan serves the final game of his seven-match domestic ban following a racist remark made about captain Heung-min Son against Liverpool so will be available for selection on Boxing Day.

As a result, he must avoid getting booked against Nottingham Forest and Wolves to avoid another suspension.

The other Tottenham player on four yellow cards is van de Ven, but it remains to be seen if he returns from injury this side of the year.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Pape Sarr are all on three yellow cards so they also need to be careful over the next three matches.

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are on two yellow cards but will no longer be suspension risks if they get through the Liverpool game - if selected - without being booked.

Four yellow cards: Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven

Three yellow cards: Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Pape Sarr