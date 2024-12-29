Tottenham player ratings vs Wolves: Kulusevski outstanding but Son penalty miss proves costly in draw

Heung-min Son missed a penalty as Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves. (Getty Images)

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Wolves at Tottenham, extending the hosts' difficult run of form.

The substitute levelled in the 87th-minute after goals from Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson had put Spurs in front at the interval.

Hee-chan Hwang gave Wolves an early lead and Spurs captain Heung-min Son missed a penalty at 1-1, with Jose Sa making a smart save.

Here’s how we rated the Spurs players…

Fraser Forster 5

Well beaten by superb strikes by Hwang and Strand Larsen but might have been more convincing for Wolves’ equaliser. His kicking was mixed but he had the excuse of an apparent muscle tweak in the first half.

Pedro Porro 6

His corners were a constant threat, leading to Bentancur’s equaliser and a big chance for Radu Dragusin. Linked up well with Johnson and Kulusevski but Wolves had some joy when attacking down his flank.

Radu Dragusin 6

Went close to scoring with a header from Porro’s corner and was solid in the air defensively. Allowed Strand Larsen to run behind him for Wolves’ leveller.

Archie Gray 7

Growing in stature with every game. Put in a number of important challenges in another encouraging display.

Destiny Udogie 7

Hobbled off at the start of the second half clutching his hamstring, potentially deepening Spurs’ injury crisis.

Yves Bissouma 6

Struggled to get to grips with Matheus Cunha in the first half but tidy in possession.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7

Levelled the game with a thumping near post header and involved in the build up to Spurs’ second goal, driving forward with the ball from midfield. Booked for a reckless late challenge, which will rule him out of the Newcastle game next weekend.

Equaliser: Rodrigo Bentancur got Tottenham back on level terms against Wolves with a thumping header. (AFP via Getty Images)

Dejan Kulusevski 9 | Star player

Outstanding. Looked hellbent on ensuring Spurs went in ahead at the interval, creating the penalty and Johnson’s goal with some excellent work down the right. Unlucky not to score when he rounded Sa but Santiago Bueno got back to clear.

Brennan Johnson 8

Took his goal coolly, playing a smart one-two with Kulusevski and finishing at the near post. Showed great desire to win the penalty after bursting onto the Swede’s pass.

Heung-min Son 4

His penalty miss reflected a lack of confidence and perhaps mental and physical fatigue. Struggled to get into the game and needs a rest.

Dominic Solanke 7

His tireless pressing was eye-catching again and he created a great chance for Kulusevski to wrap up the game with a fine pass.

Subs

Sergio Reguilon (Udogie 49’) 6

The Spaniard did OK on his first Premier League appearance for Spurs since April 2022. Kept it simple in possession, though his crossing was inconsistent.

Timo Werner (Son 64’) 6

Added energy to the left flank and flashed a dangerous ball across the six-yard box which only just evaded Solanke.

Pape Matar Sarr (Bissouma 64’) 6

Twice squandered chances to win the game after Wolves’ late equaliser. Helped to give Spurs more control in midfield and his fresh legs were important.

James Maddison (Johnson 64’) 6

Fired an effort over the bar but struggled to make a significant impact from the bench for the second game running.

Not used: Austin, Bergvall, Lankshear, Dorrington, Olusesi.