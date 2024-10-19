Tottenham player ratings vs West Ham: Dejan Kulusevski stars in win but James Maddison hooked early

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they battered 10-man West Ham 4-1 at home.

Mohammed Kudus was sent off late in the second half but it was he who gave West Ham the lead before the break, only for Dejan Kulusevski to ensure it was 1-1 at the interval.

Then, in seven second-half minutes, goals from Yves Bissouma and Heung-min Son and a calamitous own-goal from Alphonse Areola saw Spurs race into a three-goal lead which they never let up, with Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually comfortable winners.

Dom Smith was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to rate the Spurs players’ performances…

Guglielmo Vicario 7

Made two good saves to deny Kudus but was beaten by a strike from the Ghanaian for the game’s opening goal.

Pedro Porro 6

Ran the right channel well and so nearly scored an amazing scissor kick.

Cristian Romero 6

Composed on the ball and won plenty of aerial challenges.

Micky van de Ven 7

Improved as the game wore on, showing his recovery pace to deal with West Ham’s admittedly dwindling threat.

Destiny Udogie 8

Excellent performance. Assisted Bissouma’s goal with good work on the left and was always an option on the left.

Yves Bissouma 7

Brought into the team and showed why, scoring Tottenham’s second and rotating the ball nicely.

Yves Bissouma put Spurs in front after the break (Action Images via Reuters)

James Maddison 5

Decent in possession but his decision-making was safe. Replaced at half-time in a tactical decision by Postecoglou.

Dejan Kulusevski 8

Tottenham’s best player of the afternoon. Wriggled out of tight spaces nicely and deserved the goal which he scored shortly before the break to level things up.

Brennan Johnson 7

Inches away from scoring for the seventh game running with a cutting volley, but that run had to end some time, and it did here.

Son Heung-min 8

Played brilliantly on his return from a short spell out with a hamstring injury. Caused Aaron Wan-Bissaka real problems, and got himself on the scoresheet.

Heung-min Son was a constant threat on his return (AFP via Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke 7

No goal this time, but a tireless display with some great runs into the final third.

Subs:

Pape Matar Sarr (Maddison, 46’) 7

Assisted Son for the fourth. Did well in midfield off the bench.

Timo Werner (Son, 70’) 6

Missed one headed chance late on. Pressed well as always.

Richarlison (Solanke, 81’) N/A

Rodrigo Bentancur (Bissouma, 81’) N/A

Archie Gray (Udogie, 88’) N/A

Not used: Forster, Dragusin, Bergvall, Moore