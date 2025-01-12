Tottenham player ratings vs Tamworth: Mikey Moore a rare bright spot but Timo Werner struggles continue

Best of the bunch: Mikey Moore showed impressive glimpses again for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Tottenham reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 victory over non-league Tamworth on Sunday.

Spurs needed extra time to make it past their tricky fifth-tier hosts after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

But Nathan Tshikuna’s own goal was followed by a precise finish from substitute Dejan Kulusevski to ensure Tottenham are in the hat for the fourth round draw following a victory wrapped up when Brennan Johnson scored a late third.

Dom Smith was at The Lamb Ground to rate the Tottenham players' performances…

Antonin Kinsky 7

Came for crosses very effectively and his distribution was excellent. Another helpful 90 minutes under his belt. Did have some saves to make down low.

Pedro Porro 6

Played one really nice long ball and was sharp throughout. A reliable figure these days.

Radu Dragusin 7

One of Tottenham’s better performers on a stodgy afternoon for them. First to every tackle, won headers, and passed well.

Archie Gray 6

Given flack by the Tamworth fans after misplacing a couple of early passes. Recovered well.

Sergio Reguilon 6

Could have moved the ball more quickly in possession but defended resolutely.

Pape Matar Sarr 4

Full of running but again moved it too slowly and played Dragusin into trouble with a poor pass.

Yves Bissouma 7

Tackled strongly and skipped past a number of challenges, showing the difference in fitness levels between himself and Tottenham’s fifth-tier opponents.

Brennan Johnson 5

Wasted some opportunities to cross in the first half but persisted and scored a late third to wrap up victory.

James Maddison 6

Had three shots saved and missed by a fraction with the first of the game, but was otherwise quiet.

Timo Werner 4

Led the line, where his first touch often let him down. His second-half header was cleared off the line. Moved left when Dominic Solanke came on, but only after he had squandered a one-on-one. Not clinical.

Mikey Moore 7

Put in one excellent cross, where Werner then headed close but his effort was blocked on the line. Had one fine shot of his own, and the Spurs fans booed when he was subbed off.

Subs

Lucas Bergvall (Sarr, 68’) 7

Hopped past challenges and got Spurs moving up the pitch.

Dominic Solanke (Moore, 68’) 5

Barely touched the ball.

Heung-min Son (Werner, 91’) 6

A bright performance from the South Korean in extra time.

Dejan Kulusevski (Maddison, 91’) 7

Did speed Tottenham’s play up when he came on, scoring with a well-struck finish to double the lead.

Djed Spence (Dragusin, 91’) 6

Comfortable in possession when he was brought on for the final half an hour.

Not used: Austin, Dorrington, Olusesi, Lankshear