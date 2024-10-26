Tottenham must axe Timo Werner in January after awful loan spell – view

Timo Werner has been nothing short of a disappointment since re-joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer, and the club must consider terminating his loan deal in January.

The German forward doesn’t add dynamism, flair or goal threat to Tottenham in the final third, although that’s far from surprising considering the paltry numbers he put up in his first six months in north London.

After failing to move the needle at Stamford Bridge, Werner returned to RB Leipzig but was quickly relegated to the bench despite his popularity at the Red Bull Arena.

At the time, Tottenham’s forward line was decimated by injury problems, and their desperate need for attacking reinforcement led them to consider a shocking move for Werner.

Leipzig were all too eager to cut him loose, which should have sent alarm bells ringing within Tottenham’s recruitment team, but they took a chance on him.

Surprisingly, his modest return of two goals, three assists, and three big chances created was enough to convince Spurs to retain his services for another year.

Werner was Tottenham’s first acquisition in the summer, and the move showed a clear lack of ambition from the club.

While they only signed him on a one-year loan, Werner has offered Spurs nothing in the final third this season. He has just one assist to his name, although he has started just two of his six Premier League appearances.

Nevertheless, not only has Werner failed the stats test woefully, but his style of football is far from appealing, showing a clear lack of confidence and basic attacking skills.

The fact that Werner is a direct back-up for skipper Son Heung-min says a lot about Tottenham’s ambitions.

They should have binned the German after his first audition, so it’s no surprise that his second act is even worse.

Spurs must fix their error in January. If they truly want to re-establish themselves in the top four, getting rid of Werner would be a refreshing start.

Stats from Sofascore.com