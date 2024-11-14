Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur speaks for first time on expected seven-game ban

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur has appeared to confirm he is set for a lengthy ban for an alleged racial slur about team-mate Heung-min Son.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the midfielder could be suspended for seven matches by an independent tribunal after he was charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association's rules in September.

Bentancur said on a Uruguayan TV show over the summer that South Korea captain Son and his compatriots "all look the same".

The FA, which is yet to provide an official update, recommends a minimum ban of six matches for players found guilty of racist language.

Asked on international duty about the reports on his ban, Uruguay's Bentancur told ESPN Deportes: “My agent called me and said that he had been notified that this was the sanction. So far, the club hasn’t contacted me.

“I already knew more or less where the hand was going. Now the sanction is out, I want to be calm here in the national team and then we’ll see when it’s time for me to go back there.”

Rodrigo Bentancur will only be allowed to play Europa League games until late December (Getty Images)

In the interview, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham shirt belonging to Son by a reporter, to which he replied: “Sonny’s or a cousin of Sonny’s? They all look the same, more or less.”

He has since apologised to the Spurs skipper, who has insisted their relationship has not been damaged by the incident.

Tottenham’s next six league games are against Manchester City, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool, while they also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United next month.

If banned by the FA, Bentancur would be free to continue playing in Europe, with Spurs facing Roma and Rangers in the Europa League over the duration of his potential sanction.

Bentancur has featured in 10 of Tottenham's 11 League games this season and edged ahead of Yves Bissouma as Ange Postecoglou's preferred No6 in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich, which left Postecoglou's six 10th in the table, with five wins and five defeats.