Tottenham get major fitness boost for Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool

Tottenham have been boosted the fitness of Radu Dragusin for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool.

Dragusin had to come off at half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle and Ange Postecoglou said he and Archie Gray had “literally got off sickbeds” to play.

Postecoglou said Dragusin “was shattered at half-time” and full-back Djed Spence and midfielder Gray made up a makeshift defensive pairing for the second half.

Dragusin is the only fit senior centre-back at Spurs and his availability for the Liverpool game is a major boost for Postecoglou, who are missing Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies.

Dragusin had to come off at half-time in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle (Getty Images)

Speaking on Tuesday, Postecoglou said: “Everyone else from the weekend feels better. Radu's recovered, Archie's better. They were the main ones. Deki [Dejan Kulusevski] was a little bit under the weather but he's good.”

Postecoglou also confirmed Mikey Moore and Richarlison are back in training.

Moore has not played since October due to illness but could be on the bench against Liverpool.

Richarlison has been out since November with a hamstring injury.

Postecoglou said: “Mikey could be on the bench. Richy's training. The whole plan with him is to get a solid two weeks of training so next week should be his second week of training."

Fraser Forster is available after being hit by the sickness bug that swept through the Spurs squad last week, leaving Postecoglou with a decision to make over who starts in goal against Liverpool.

New £12.5m signing Antonin Kinsky is free to make his debut after getting a work permit following his move from Slavia Prague. Brandon Austin made his Spurs debut against Newcastle.

Spurs have Rodrigo Bentancur back from suspension but James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are banned.