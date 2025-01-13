Tottenham injury update: Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster and Micky van de Ven latest news and return dates

Rodrigo Bentancur was forced off against Liverpool (Getty Images)

Tottenham heading into the second north London derby of the season with nine players sidelined.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s nasty-looking concussion sustained against Liverpool makes him the latest player to populate the treatment room.

Spurs will again be without most of their first-choice backline, though new signing Antonin Kinsky as impressed in goal during his two appearances to date.

Fitness woes are easing for Ange Postecoglou, though, with a number of players just days or a couple of weeks away from a return.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries.

Rodrigo Bentancur

The midfielder is back home and doing fine after his sickening head injury during Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

Bentancur was substituted in the 15th minute of a 1-0 victory over Liverpool after he required lengthy treatment having appeared to headbutt the floor from a corner after six minutes.

He missed the FA Cup trip to non-league Tamworth as he is going through concussion protocols, which rules him out of the north London derby on Wednesday and

“He obviously went to hospital after the game,” Postecoglou explained last week. “He was concussed and they did every check needed to do and I understand he's gone home now. So that's real positive news for us because it was a bit of a distressing situation to deal with for everyone.

“Now it's just about recovery for him. There are set protocols in place but aside from those set protocols, we'll make sure we give him as much time as he needs to get back.”

Potential return date: Hoffenheim (a) on Thursday, January 23, 2025

Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster is only a stand-in goalkeeper these days but missed the Newcastle, Liverpool and Tamworth games with a stomach bug.

“Fraser, obviously he’s still bed-ridden and struggling with it, there’s a couple of others struggling,” revealed Postecoglou early last week.

Potential return date: Unknown

Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie was forced off against Wolves and has been sidelined for the next five weeks or so.

“Destiny obviously with his hamstring looks around the six-week mark for him missing,” confirmed the Tottenham manager before playing Newcastle.

Potential return date: Late February

Micky van de Ven is expected back for Tottenham soon (Action Images via Reuters)

Micky van de Ven

In a major boost for Spurs, Postecoglou has confirmed key defender Micky van de Ven is expected back towards the end of January.

“Ben [Davies], Micky van de Ven, Romero all around the same time, the back end of January they're slated to return,” he said.

Potential return date: Late January 2025

Cristian Romero

Like Van de Ven, Romero was forced off during the home loss to Chelsea on December 8 and subsequently ruled out for more than a month.

The centre-back pairing should be reunited before the end of January.

Potential return date: Late January 2025

Ben Davies

The same can be said for Ben Davies, who has been out since December 5 with a hamstring injury.

Davies had suffered a setback after initially being ruled out for a couple of weeks but is now back on the road to recovery and should be in a matchday squad this month.

Potential return date: Late January 2025

Guglielmo Vicario

The goalkeeper on Saturday revealed that he has returned to training at Tottenham as he continues his rehab on an ankle injury sustained in the 4-0 win over Manchester City in November.

Vicario required surgery immediately and, two months later, is back on the training pitch. He remains at least a month or so away from competitive action.

“Being on the sideline and not being able to help my teammates has been hard,” Vicario wrote on Instagram.

“I’m happy to be back on the training pitch and looking forward to being back with the boys. Thank you for all the support.”

Potential return date: February 2025

Richarlison

Richarlison has been out with a hamstring injury since November but is now back in full training and will be targeting a return to match action this week.

"He is training,” Postecoglou said early last week. “The whole plan with him, with what has happened this year, was to give him two full solid weeks of training.

“His second week will be next week and if he gets through that he will be fine."

Potential return date: January 2025

Wilson Odobert

Summer signing Wilson Odobert is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a “serious” setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

A club statement released on November 16 said: “We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday

"The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training."

Potential return date: Unknown