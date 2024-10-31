Tottenham injury update: Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Heung min-Son latest news and return dates

Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round came at a cost.

Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr struck early for Spurs, who held on despite a reply from Matheus Nunes before the break, teeing up a quarter-final against Manchester United in December.

It was a huge night in the Ange Postecoglou era. To have overcome City raises hope of a deep run in this competition and the Spurs boss has made little secret of his excellent track record in winning a trophy in his second season.

Still, injuries are starting to take their toll.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries...

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven, who started the game at left-back, clutched the back of his leg after racing back to dispossess Savinho in the first half, and was subsequently substituted.

Van de Ven was visibly upset coming off the pitch, and despite returning to the bench for the second half, may be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Ange Postecoglou was unsure of the severity of the injury, saying: “Micky felt something in his hamstring. I haven't got the full update on him but he definitely felt something and we'll see how he is.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Cristian Romero

Fellow defender Cristian Romero also came off, though Postecoglou played down any serious injury concerns.

“Cuti was tired,” said the Spurs boss.

“I contemplated changing him at half-time but after losing Micky as well I didn't want to lose another centre-half. He said he felt ok but my gut was telling me there's no point taking a risk as we had Benny [Ben Davies] who could come on. “

Potential return date: November 2024

Timo Werner

Werner scored the opener for Spurs but was taken off in the 70th minute after appearing to pull up. Like Romero, however, Postecoglou suggested it wasn’t a big deal.

Timo hasn't played a lot so I felt it was more fatigue hopefully than anything else.”

Potential return date: November 2024

Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son has missed Tottenham’s recent games (John Walton/PA Wire)

Spurs’ captain missed four games across all competitions following a hamstring injury suffered late on in the Europa League win over Qarabag on September 26. After missing international duty with South Korea, he returned, and scored, in the victory over West Ham before going off against AZ.

He was again absent for the win against City, but could return against Villa on Sunday.

Potential return date: Sunday 3 November 2024 vs Aston Villa

Wilson Odobert

The 19-year-old winger returned after a month out with a hamstring injury against AZ last week, but has suffered a serious setback according to Postecoglou.

“The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we're just waiting for more information.”

“It's not exactly the same [injury] but the same area.”

Odobert, who joined from Burnley in the summer for £25 million, has made just five appearances for his new side.

Potential return date: Unknown

Djed Spence

The right-back recently signed a new contract at the club, but has been hampered of late by a groin strain suffered in training.

“Getting closer so we're hoping next week [he will] join back in training,” said Postecoglou last week, but he missed the City win, and his status remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown