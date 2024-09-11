Tottenham injury update: Van de Ven, Solanke, Bissouma, Richarlison latest news and return dates

Tottenham have been handed a fresh injury concern ahead of the north London derby clash against Arsenal.

It has been a somewhat mixed start to the latest Premier League campaign for Spurs, who were hugely profligate in a disappointing draw at newly-promoted Leicester on opening weekend before thrashing sorry Everton 4-0 and then being edged out by Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The schedule ramps up considerably for Ange Postecoglou’s side this month, with the Carabao Cup and Europa League also added to the mix with Coventry and Qarabag on the schedule as well as Arsenal, Brentford and Manchester United in the top-flight.

Here is all the latest Tottenham injury news as they prepare to host the Gunners in the derby...

Micky van de Ven

The Dutch centre-back started for Spurs against both Leicester and Everton, though sustained a knee problem during the latter contest - which he did finish.

Van de Ven was then absent against Newcastle as Radu Dragusin stepped in to partner Cristian Romero in central defence, though Postecoglou said that he was almost selected and had been training in the days leading up to the game on Tyneside.

"Micky was close, he trained this week, but he's not quite 100 per cent. Part of me was keen to give Radu a run as well, especially at this venue, so we've gone with Radu,” the manager said.

“It's nothing serious, we've a heavy programme after the international break. We're going to need all our back four, so getting Radu a game is positive for us."

Van de Ven did not go on international duty with the Netherlands for their opening Nations League games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, replaced in Ronald Koeman’s squad by Brighton counterpart Jan Paul van Hecke, so based on Postecoglou’s comments should be very much trending in the right direction to face Arsenal, assuming there are no setbacks between now and then.

Potential return date: Sunday September 15, vs Arsenal (H)

Dominic Solanke

Tottenham’s headline £65million summer signing played the full 90 minutes on his debut at Leicester, but missed out against both Everton and Newcastle after suffering an ankle issue at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game against Newcastle, Postecoglou said of the former Bournemouth striker: “Dom is close but we're going to be a bit cautious with him, we've got a big programme post the international break, so he'll miss out on Sunday.”

It remains unclear at this stage if Solanke will be fit to face Arsenal, though the fact that he was close to being involved against Newcastle suggests he may have some role to play this weekend.

Potential return date: Sunday September 15, vs Arsenal (H)

Yves Bissouma

Tottenham have been dealt a fresh injury worry after Yves Bissouma limped off during Mali's win over Eswatini.

The 28-year-old started the game, and scored the only goal, but was forced off after 65 minutes with a knock, being replaced by Mamadou Sangare.

Bissouma is now a doubt for the north London derby.

Potential return date: Uknown

Richarlison

The absence of Solanke at Newcastle was compounded by that of fellow forward Richarlison, who remained at the club this summer despite the added competition for places in attack.

The Brazilian came off the bench late at Leicester and slightly earlier against Everton, but was not involved at all in the North East having sustained an unspecified injury in training that is set to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

“The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he'll probably miss the next few weeks.” Postecoglou said before facing Newcastle.

It could be that he has to wait until the end of the month to return, with Spurs up against Qarabag in the Europa League on September 26 before travelling to face Manchester United at Old Trafford three days later.

Potential return date: Later in September