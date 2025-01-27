Tottenham injury update: James Maddison, Richarlison and Cristian Romero latest news and return dates

Watching on: James Maddison was ruled out of Tottenham’s loss to Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Tottenham’s crisis continued on Sunday in perhaps their worst defeat of the season thus far.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Leicester despite taking the lead to increase the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

While there may be bigger issue in play to explain Tottenham’s dire Premier League form, the injury crisis at the club cannot be ignored.

James Maddison was ruled out for Spurs before even playing Leicester, adding to the list of unavailable players.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries.

James Maddison

Maddison sat out of the Leicester defeat due to soreness but Postecoglou is confident he will return for the trip to Brentford next week.

Asked if Maddison’s injury was serious, the Spurs boss said: “No, we hope not. He should be alright for next week.”

Potential return date: Sunday 2 February 2025

Richarlison

Richarlison has only just returned from injury and gave the Spurs the lead on Sunday.

Still, the Brazilian was subbed off for Spurs early in the second-half, a decision to have been met by a smattering of boos from the home support.

After the game, Postecoglou confirmed the decision was made due to a groin injury.

“Richarlison was feeling his groin, he had to come off, I should have took him off at half-time and he wasn't running out,” he said.

Potential return date: Unknown

Pape Matar Sarr

Pape Matar Sarr was ruled out of Tottenham’s trip to Hoffenheim with a minor knock. The midfielder then started against Leicester but Postecoglou admitted he “shouldn’t have played”, due to his lack of fitness.

Potential return date: Unknown

Boost: Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham training (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham training but is still working his way back up to full fitness.

Asked if the Argentine or Micky van de Ven could return for the Europa League clash with Elfsborg later this week, Postecoglou said: “We’ll see. There are definitely a couple getting close, Micky and Cuti, they’ll be training with the group and even just having them training is great.”

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Micky van de Ven

Like Romero, the Spurs boss has hinted Micky van de Ven could return reasonably soon.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Djed Spence

Djed Spence has been playing much more of a role in recent weeks but missed the Leicester game following a knock sustained against Everton.

Potential return date: Unknown

Timo Werner

Timo Werner suffered a hamstring injury after the FA Cup win over Tamworth and was duly expected to miss around a month of action.

Potential return date: Unknown

Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie was another to have been dealt a hamstring issue during the 2-2 draw with Wolves in December. The Italian was expected to miss around six weeks.

Potential return date: Unknown

Brennan Johnson

Forward Brennan Johnson suffered an injury during the 2-1 loss at Arsenal earlier this month and is likely to miss between three to four weeks.

Potential return date: Unknown

Blow: Dominic Solanke is facing six weeks out of action for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Dominic Solanke

Star striker Dominic Solanke is facing a six-week period out of action due to a knee injury.

Potential return date: Unknown

Guglielmo Vicario

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicariounderwent surgery on an ankle injury suffered during the 4-0 win over Manchester City in November.

His return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert

Summer signing Wilson Odobert required surgery on a hamstring injury and is not expected to return any time soon.

Potential return date: Unknown